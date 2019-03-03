Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Today’s Cup race at Las Vegas: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongMar 3, 2019, 6:30 AM EST
A new look to the racing could take place today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Cup teams will use the new aero package, including aero ducts, that are intended to tighten the racing.

There’s been a lot of talk about what the racing will be like at this track. It’s time to find out.

Here’s all the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: NHRA drivers Matt Hagan and Leah Pritchett will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:46 p.m.

PRERACE CEREMONIES: Driver introductions begin at 3 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:30 p.m. Cassadee Pope, season 3 winner of “The Voice” and a Grammy nominated recording artist, will perform the National Anthem at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 68 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Brad Keselowski won the playoff opener at Las Vegas last September. Kyle Larson was second. Martin Truex Jr. placed third. Kevin Harvick won this race a year ago. Kyle Busch was second. Larson placed third.  

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Kyle Busch wins Las Vegas Xfinity race in overtime

By Daniel McFadinMar 2, 2019, 6:58 PM EST
Kyle Busch won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in overtime, keeping his attempt at a weekend sweep alive.

It took two restart attempts in overtime for the race to be decided, with Busch beating John Hunter Nemechek in the final two-lap shootout.

The top five was completed by Noah Gragson, Austin Dillon and Michael Annett.

Busch’s win comes the day after his victory in the Truck Series race. He had an unscheduled pit stop on Lap 14 for a loose wheel that sent him a lap down. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver returned to the lead lap after taking the wave around at the end of Stage 1. He then took the lead a few laps into the final stage and led 98 of 213 laps.

“I didn’t keep myself in the game, I just knew to keep fighting and just keep working,” said Busch. “Wasn’t sure how we were going to be able to do it being short a set of tires but we got lucky with that caution in the second stage (Austin Cindric spin) that kind of got us back on cycle. We were able to put our first set back on with a fresh wheel so we didn’t have any more issues there.”

The win is Busch’s 197th overall national NASCAR win.

The first overtime attempt was setup by a hard wreck involving Brandon Jones with two laps left in the scheduled distance when Cole Custer made contact with his left rear.

The final attempt was caused by a wreck that involved Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric and Zane Smith, who was making his first start.

After placing second at Daytona and third at Atlanta, Justin Allgaier‘s day ended early in the final stage with an engine problem. He finished 31st.

Click here for race results

Click here for the point standings.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Cole Custer

Stage 2 WINNER: Tyler Reddick

WHAT’S NEXT: Phoenix 200 at ISM Raceway at 4 p.m. ET on March 9 on Fox Sports 1.

Richard Childress Racing leads final Cup practice in Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 2, 2019, 3:39 PM EST
A day after they led the first Cup practice session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Austin Dillon and Daniel Hemric repeated the performance in the final practice for Sunday’s Cup race.

Dillon led the way with a top speed of 178.224 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Hemric, Dillon’s teammate at Richard Childress Racing, followed at 177.072 mph.

The top five was completed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (176.927 mph), Aric Almirola (176.904) and Brad Keselowski (176.858).

Completing the top 10: Ryan Newman, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Busch and Erik Jones.

There were no incidents in the session

Pole-sitter Kevin Harvick made 35 laps in the one-hour session but finished 29th on the speed chart at 175.143 mph. He was followed by Martin Truex Jr. in 30th (174.955).

When it came to best 10-lap averages, Hemric led the way at 176.181 mph while Dillon was second at 175.975 mph.

Click here for the final practice report.

 

Today’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas: Start time, lineup and more

Photo: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 2, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
Michael Annett won the Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona, and Christopher Bell took the checkered flag at Atlanta last weekend.

Who will win the third Xfinity race of the season Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Here’s all the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Kerrie Burke, VP and General Manager of the Aliante Hotel Casino and Spa, will give the command to start engines at 4:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 4:16 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying is at 12:40 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 2:15 p.m. Driver introductions begin at 3:28 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4 p.m. Highwayman LIVE, a tribute to Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash at the Cannery Hotel and Casino, will perform the National Anthem at 4:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 67 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Ross Chastain won the race at Las Vegas last September. Justin Allgaier was second. Cole Custer was third. Kyle Larson won this race a year ago. Christopher Bell was second. Justin Allgaier was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Xfinity qualifying in Las Vegas cancelled due to rain

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 2, 2019, 12:27 PM EST
Qualifying for today’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been cancelled due to rain.

The starting lineup will be arranged by the final 2018 owner point standings.

This is the second race in a row to have qualifying cancelled.

Cole Custer will start first with Chad Finchum second.

Zane Smith will start sixth in his Xfinity debut.

Kyle Busch will start eighth.

Click here for the starting lineup.