Today’s Cup race at Las Vegas: Start time, lineup and more

A new look to the racing could take place today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Cup teams will use the new aero package, including aero ducts, that are intended to tighten the racing.

There’s been a lot of talk about what the racing will be like at this track. It’s time to find out.

Here’s all the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: NHRA drivers Matt Hagan and Leah Pritchett will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:46 p.m.

PRERACE CEREMONIES: Driver introductions begin at 3 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:30 p.m. Cassadee Pope, season 3 winner of “The Voice” and a Grammy nominated recording artist, will perform the National Anthem at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 68 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Brad Keselowski won the playoff opener at Las Vegas last September. Kyle Larson was second. Martin Truex Jr. placed third. Kevin Harvick won this race a year ago. Kyle Busch was second. Larson placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.