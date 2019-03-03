Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR sees better racing with rules package but can ‘continue to improve’

By Dustin LongMar 3, 2019, 8:29 PM EST
A NASCAR executive saw signs of better racing with the new rules package at Las Vegas Motor Speedway but also said “we can continue to improve on that.”

Joey Logano beat Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski by less than a quarter of a second. The race featured aero ducts for the first time this season to go along with a tapered spacer that limited engines to 550 horsepower and other aerodynamic changes intended to keep the cars closer together.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, gave his review of the race:

“What we said from the beginning was we wanted to see the best car still win. We wanted the ability … if you look up in Turn 2 or Turn 3 during a run, we wanted to see the leader and the ability for second or third to be at least in that shot and have the ability to pass. We saw that.

“We certainly saw the last stage, 100-lap, green-flag run, no cautions and the top four within 2.5 seconds. So directionally I think better for sure but not satisfied. I’m a race fan first and liked what I saw but also think there’s more to come hopefully.”

What would make O’Donnell more satisfied with the race?

“I think it’s not really up to me,” he said. “It’s the fans. You want higher ratings and you want more butts in seats ultimately. You want rivalries out there and drivers getting after it. I think what happens in that situation is you have more passes for the lead and you have cars closer together. I think we’re on the march to do that. I think we saw some of that today, but we can continue to improve on that.”

Where will that improvement come from? 

“I think over time,” O’Donnell said. “We’ve said from the beginning this is going to be a season that we analyze. We’re not every race going to say was that a good race? I know fans do that.

“For us, directionally, are you improving upon where we wanted to be, and if you look at last year vs. this year, I would say we are. Was it tremendous improvement? Probably not, but again as a fan you want to see lead changes. We saw that today. I think if you would have looked in the past with no cautions, we would have seen someone check out all race long and we wouldn’t have seen a lead change.”

Sunday’s race saw 19 lead changes among nine drivers. The lead changes were the most for this event since the March 2016 race.

Eight of the 19 lead changes were passes on the track. The remaining lead changes were the result of green-flag pit stops when the leader came in or during stage breaks. Both stage breaks saw lead changes. Brad Keselowski took the lead with a two-tire stop after the end of the first stage. Kurt Busch took the lead after the second stage when he did not pit.

Sunday’s race also had cautions only for the two stage breaks.

“I think you never forecast a caution-free race other than the stages and that’s what you had,” O’Donnell said. “You had cars sticking together for a longer period on a restart. What we really wanted on an intermediate track was if you had a long green-flag run, the ability to make a pass during that stretch vs. one-second, two-, three-, four- (second lead), almost what you saw in stage one vs. the second and third.

“I think it was good to see directionality that guys could come up through the pack and make a pass for the lead. Still work to do. It’s early. Three different winners in three races. We’ll take this one and head to Phoenix.”

Asked about how difficult it was to come through the pack, Martin Truex Jr. said: “It’s insanely tough. You have to hope other guys run different lanes than you. It’s hard to follow through the corners. You have to be a half-second quicker than they are to be able to stay in line against them in the corners. It’s really tough once you get a few laps on your tires.”

Denny Hamlin said the racing was “about what I expected” with the rules package.

“The restarts were super exciting, and you’re able to kind of dice around and put yourself in good positions,” he said. “Then once it gets strung out with all the on-throttle time, it seems like the bottom lane is the place to be and then if you’re second you can’t run the bottom either because the wake is so big. It’s kind of a catch-22 and it will work really, really good at some tracks. Other tracks it won’t, but overall, I don’t know how tight the field was there, but it definitely seemed like it strung out.”

O’Donnell also addressed the penalties to the teams of Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon for having a crew member, who was behind the wall, reach over and touch the pit stall with their hand.

Section 10.9.8.i of the Cup Rulebook states: “Crew Members/Servicing: Crew member(s) purposely assisting (e.g. rolling tires, signboard) from the equipment side of pit road, either in the vehicle’s assigned pit box or in an adjacent pit box, may not contact the pit road surface and may be counted towards the six crew member total.”

Asked about those penalties after the race, O’Donnell said: “That’s the way the rule is written and we made that call. We’ll go back and continue to look at it but under the rule that’s the call we needed to make.”

Denny Hamlin
By Daniel McFadinMar 4, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
With the start of the West Coast Swing, the NASCAR community and its social media got in the Las Vegas spirit during its trip to Sin City.

Denny Hamlin did his part by paying homage to the movie The Hangover with a shirt inspired by Zach Galifianakis’ character.

This is not the first time a Cup driver got their Hangover on. In 2013, Jimmie Johnson recreated multiple scenes from the film on his Instagram account.

The final laps of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race were marred by multiple wrecks in Turn 3 and 4.

But one fan standing on a RV in the vicinity completely missed Brandon Jones‘ demolished No. 19 car coming to a rest right next to him.

Maybe Menards should consider making its traditional yellow even brighter.

The split of Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus has its bright spots.

One fan decided to take his loyalty to the No. 24 team with Knaus and showed up in the Las Vegas garage bearing a message. Johnson posted pictures of the fan and his makeshift signs over the weekend and may have won him back.

The hottest club in Las Vegas is called the OSS.

It has everything: a Cup car, psychedelic flashing lights and Pitbull music plays at obscene levels when you make it through in one try.

The pre-race ceremonies for Xfinity race had an “only in Vegas” moment when the National Anthem was sung by impersonators of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.

Erik Jones was inspired.

The West Coast Swing has its downsides when it comes to travel time, but Aric Almirola is getting through it thanks to power of caffeine and Dr. Seuss.

By Dustin LongMar 4, 2019, 7:00 AM EST
WINNERS

Roger Penske: For the second week in a row, his Cup team wins. Brad Keselowski won at Atlanta and Joey Logano won at Las Vegas.

Kurt Busch: The decision to not pit during the second stage allowed Busch to climb from 17th to first. He stayed toward the front the rest of the race, placing fifth. It marked the second time in three races the Chip Ganassi Racing driver has been Chevrolet’s top finisher this season.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: His sixth-place finish marked his first top 10 on a 1.5-mile track in the last eight races on such tracks. His most recent top 10 at such tracks had been a 10th in last year’s Coca-Cola 600.

Kevin Harvick: For the second week in a row he finished fourth after a rough start to the weekend.

LOSERS

Kevin Harvick: He said after the race it was the second week in a row his team had been way off to start the weekend before calling for a top-five finish. When they get it right, look out.

Kyle Busch: A pit road speeding penalty kept him from winning Sunday’s Cup race and sweeping the Truck, Xfinity and Cup races at Las Vegas. Said Busch: “I certainly screwed up our day coming to pit road there.”

Cup Rule Book: NASCAR updated its rule on team members behind pit wall before this season, making it a penalty for such team members to make contact with the pit road surface. If so, that can count toward too many crew members over the wall. By the rule, NASCAR was right to penalize the pit crews of Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon during Sunday’s race when crew members behind pit wall touched the surface of the stall with their hand. By common sense, neither instance seemed egregious.

Jimmie Johnson: His 19th-place finish marked the eighth consecutive race on a 1.5-mile track he’s finished outside the top 10. His last top 10 at a 1.5-mile track was a fifth at last year’s Coca-Cola 600.

By Daniel McFadinMar 3, 2019, 9:42 PM EST
It has taken only three races for Team Penske to lock down two of the 16 available spots in this season’s Cup playoffs.

Joey Logano joined teammate Brad Keselowski in the playoffs after he held off Keselowski on the final lap of Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Keselowski earned his playoff spot with his Atlanta win last weekend.

With those playoff berths secured, Keselowski anticipates the No. 2 and No. 22 teams to push the limits of their Fords over the rest of the regular season.

“Expect us to get more aggressive with things that might break,” he said during a Facebook Live video on a flight after the race. “Things of that nature that could make us run faster but might break, because we don’t have to worry so much about points.”

Logano leads the point standings after three races while Keselowski is fifth.

Logano’s crew chief, Todd Gordon, views things differently after the win.

“I don’t think that I’ll do things differently, the only thing is (the win) allows you to be a little more aggressive,” he said. “That’s how you call a race or some of the things you do. You can be a little bit more aggressive to try to go get wins. Those things you’ll still do, but we’re still trying to learn what we’ve got to do to race this package, and where we go.”

The third Penske driver, Ryan Blaney, has yet to finish in the top 10 this season

This is the fastest Team Penske has secured two playoff spots in the elimination era, which began in 2014.

Last year, the team didn’t earn its second win and playoff spot until Keselowski’s Southern 500 victory at Darlington in September.

During his Facebook Live video, Keselowski was asked about his thoughts about running a night race at Martinsville Speedway.

“Don’t get me started,” Keselowski said. “I think we should be running Martinsville in the middle of the summer at night. A good ole’ short track race. I think like a good midweek race at Martinsville would be awesome. That’s probably not going to happen in my lifetime. But I can ask and I can dream, right?”

NASCAR is expected to make significant changes to the schedule in the next two years.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps has said “everything is on the table” in regards to schedule changes.

Regarding a night race, Martinsville President Clay Campbell said last summer, “We would love to swap dates with somebody, but the question is who wants to give up a date and give it to us? Because most of the dates are taken, it would take something that makes sense for the other track and makes sense for us and it’s complicated.”

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 3, 2019, 9:40 PM EST
When it comes to gambling and race strategy, Las Vegas Motor Speedway was the perfect venue for Kurt Busch and crew chief Matt McCall to do both in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400.

The pair chose to stay out at the end of Stage 2 and grabbed the lead for a total of 23 laps, from Lap 164 to 168 and again from Lap 170 to 188, ultimately leading to a fifth-place finish.

It was that strategy that resulted in the older Busch brother earning his second-best career finish – in 14 tries – at his home track and the best since he finished third at the 1.5-mile oval in 2005.

We made one adjustment and I got really tight in traffic, and then our pit strategist was saying if we stay long on the second stage, then we can stay out,” Busch said. “So, we worked that.

“It played out where we got clean air and it completely changed the complexion of the car. And that’s what we have to do. When we’re in clean air, the car is like this (pointing down to simulate downforce). When we’re in dirty air, the car is like that (pointing upward, when downforce goes away).

“I’ve got to get it to where its balanced evenly. But it gave us a lot to learn from today and I’m really proud of everybody to get a top five. Hometown track, Star Nursery (one of Busch’s original sponsors when he began racing) on board. It gave me chills at one point, but I’m like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get the job done.’ ”

After finishing 25th in the season-opening Daytona 500, Busch has back-to-back top-five finishes: third last week at Atlanta and fifth at Las Vegas, making him the highest-finishing Chevrolet driver in each of the last two races.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s other driver, Kyle Larson, has yet to finish in the top five and has placed 12th in the last two races.

“I’m really happy with two top fives to start the year,” said Busch, who moved up to 10th in the Cup standings, 38 points behind series leader Logano. “We are playing it smart. We haven’t had any penalties, and we will just keep chipping away at it. So, good day for our Chevy, I think we might be top Chevy again.”

