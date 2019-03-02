Kyle Busch wins Las Vegas Xfinity race in overtime

Kyle Busch won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in overtime, keeping his attempt at a weekend sweep alive.

It took two restart attempts in overtime for the race to be decided, with Busch beating John Hunter Nemechek in the final two-lap shootout.

The top five was completed by Noah Gragson, Austin Dillon and Michael Annett.

Busch’s win comes the day after his victory in the Truck Series race. He had an unscheduled pit stop on Lap 14 for a loose wheel that sent him a lap down. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver returned to the lead lap after taking the wave around at the end of Stage 1. He then took the lead a few laps into the final stage and led 98 of 213 laps.

“I didn’t keep myself in the game, I just knew to keep fighting and just keep working,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “Wasn’t sure how we were going to be able to do it being short a set of tires but we got lucky with that caution in the second stage (Austin Cindric spin) that kind of got us back on cycle. We were able to put our first set back on with a fresh wheel so we didn’t have any more issues there.”

The win is Busch’s 197th overall national NASCAR win.

The first overtime attempt was setup by a hard wreck involving Brandon Jones with two laps left in the scheduled distance when Cole Custer made contact with his left rear.

The final attempt was caused by a wreck that involved Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric and Zane Smith, who was making his first start.

After placing second at Daytona and third at Atlanta, Justin Allgaier‘s day ended early in the final stage with an engine problem. He finished 31st.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Cole Custer

Stage 2 WINNER: Tyler Reddick

WHAT’S NEXT: Phoenix 200 at ISM Raceway at 4 p.m. ET on March 9 on Fox Sports 1.