Saturday’s NASCAR schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch won Friday night’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in dominating fashion, leading 111 of 134 laps from the pole.
It is Busch’s second Truck win in a row after his victory at Atlanta last week, which gave him the most wins in series history.
After a flawless green flag pit stop with 21 one laps left, Busch retook the lead and held off a charging Brett Moffitt for the last 17 laps. Moffitt, the defending series champion, bounced backed from a slow pit stop during the second stage break and then having to pit a second time due to a vibration.
Friday night’s chaotic Cup session left drivers dazed, the pole-winner diplomatic and others raising questions about what took place.
Qualifying wasn’t about who had the best motor or car. It was as much about who positioned themselves in the right place — through luck, fortune or strategy.
A couple of hours before qualifying, Austin Dillon, who was the fastest in practice, all but pleaded with the media to recognize how strong the Richard Childress Racing cars were. He understood that qualifying, with its reliance on the draft, might not reaffirm the results from practice.
The level of randomness to set the starting lineup — and determine the order that teams pick pit stalls — was what stood out at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was exciting and exasperating at the same time.
“Whatever the rules are, we’re not going to complain about them. We just want to win.”
Bottom line, what took place was better than single-car qualifying in terms of entertainment value. The more cars on track, the more entertaining it is.
Cars ran closer together because of the new rules package that made the draft a key component at Las Vegas, where tires don’t wear as much as they did last weekend at Atlanta. The tire wear last weekend made drafting not as effective for teams.
The question is, does this format provide a fair way for the top cars to have a chance at the pole? Or should that even matter?
NASCAR is changing the way it does things in search of more fans. It’s why there is a playoff system, why there is a new rules package and why there’s been talk of schedule changes in the coming years. Some moves will be jarring to long-time fans. Some moves may be almost seamless. This is a delicate balance for NASCAR’s leadership from Chairman Jim France on down.
France has been a constant presence at the track since taking over in August. He’s been a soothing figure for the garage, bruised by tumultuous times.
But his voice might not be the most important.
“Whatever the fans like,” Kyle Busch said about his thoughts of the qualifying session. “That’s what it’s all about, I guess. It’s interesting. It’s not about the fastest car, it’s about putting yourself in the right position and you have to have some luck on your side to get to the start-finish before time runs out.”
Kyle Larson simply said of qualifying: “I don’t know what to think about it.”
Chase Elliott said he thought “it was actually pretty entertaining.”
This is the first time teams had gone through this. There were many questions. As the season progresses, teams will have a better understanding and adapt to what qualifying has become. But it doesn’t mean they’ll all like it.
“It is stressful,” Jimmie Johnson said. “We had qualifying like this I think on a restrictor-plate track years ago. And I think it was great entertainment, but we were all afraid of how many cars we were going to tear up. So far, no cars are torn up, but I think that opportunity really exists. It is entertaining. There is much more going on for the driver than a single car qualifying lap especially with this rules package.”
The question is will fans adjust? Are they ready to see more of this in the coming weeks?
Alex Bowman appeared to take the top qualifying spot, but NASCAR ruled he did not cross the start-finish line in before the clock ran out of time. He will start 11th.
The pole is Harvick’s 26th. He has earned at least one pole in each of the last seven years.
“The fastest car in qualifying trim is fourth,” Harvick told Fox Sports 1. “I told them before we qualified that the fastest car won’t get the pole today. In the final round it’s going to come down to where you’re at. It’s definitely different. … We were able to run the bottom coming to second lap there and that got us to the start-finish line just in time to make it. Definitely a little luck involved there.”
The qualifying session, largely defined by drafting due to the new rules package, saw the majority of eligible cars in each round take to the track all at once.
“Whatever the rules wind up being, we’re going to try to be the best team,” Harvick said in the media center. “I think that’s going to be the healthiest mindset. “Whatever the rules are, we’re not going to complain about them. We just want to win.”
Drivers waited until the closing minutes in the final two sessions to leave pit road, with drivers not wanting to be the first car leading the draft.
“You’re trying to do the best you can to put yourself in the right position, whatever that position might be,” Hamlin told FS1. “We really don’t know. We’re trying to figure that out. And then also leave yourself enough time to get a couple of laps, especially in the final round.”
Hamlin added, “We did a good job of drafting there and put ourselves in a good position to have a shot.”
“It’s different,” Blaney told FS1. “It’s really the draft you get. It’s a crap shoot at the end of pit road, no one wants to be first and you just hope you kind of distance yourself right to the car in front of you enough to pull you along. I have nothing great to say. I used to have fun on Fridays and that wasn’t very fun. Holding it wide open isn’t my thing.”