Nigel Kinrade Photography for NASCAR

Hailie Deegan to run six ARCA races this season

By Dustin LongMar 1, 2019, 5:39 PM EST
Hailie Deegan, coming off her last-lap pass to win Thursday night’s K&N Pro Series West race, announced that she will drive six ARCA races and one K&N Series race for Venturini Motorsports.

The 17-year-old Toyota Racing Development driver will make her ARCA debut May 19 at Toledo Speedway. She’ll also compete in ARCA races at Pocono Raceway (May 31), Madison International Speedway (June 14), Elko Speedway (July 13), Lucas Oil Raceway (Oct. 5) and Kansas Speedway (Oct. 18). She will drive for Venturini Motorsports in the K&N Pro Series East race Aug. 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

She will have sponsorship from Monster Energy, Craftsman and iK9.

So will this ARCA deal lead to a full-time effort in that series next year?

“I think it honestly depends on how this year goes with my K&N Series,” Deegan said Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “I think if we get that championship, yes, I would want to move up and make that step into a bigger series after we accomplish everything we can in this series. That’s something I really wanted to do with my career is win at every level I’m at before I move up. I think this year in the ARCA Series, I just want to go out there, be able to run in the top five, go out there and maybe get a win.”

Deegan’s win Thursday was her second career K&N Pro Series  West victory. She won last year at Meridian (Idaho) Speedway.

“I wanted to come into this year to really show everyone that we’re going to be competitive during this K&N West season, that I’m going for a championship, that we’re not playing games,” she said. “We’re here to win races.”

Saturday, Deegan will drive the pace car for the Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch grabs pole for tonight’s Truck Series race at Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 1, 2019, 6:06 PM EST
Kyle Busch roared to the pole for tonight’s Stratosphere 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch earned his 22nd career Truck Series pole with a speed of 178.903 mph.

Brett Moffitt was second-fastest at 178.359 mph, followed by Harrison Burton (178.224 mph), Grant Enfinger (178.036 mph) and Cory Roper (177.895 mph).

Sixth through 12th were Austin Hill (177.731), Stewart Friesen (177.521), Brennan Poole (177.509), Sheldon Creed (177.433), Ryan Reed (177.293), Johnny Sauter (177.235) and Natalie Decker (176.794).

The race, scheduled for 134 laps/201 miles, kicks off tonight at 9 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Justin Haley fastest in final Xfinity practice in Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 1, 2019, 5:14 PM EST
Justin Haley led a 1-2 sweep by Kaulig Racing of the top spots in Friday’s final Xfinity practice session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Haley posted a top speed of 180.307 mph around the 1.5-mile track. He was followed by Austin Dillon, who posted a speed of 178.194 mph in the No. 10 Chevrolet.

The top five was completed by Kyle Busch (177.977 mph), Christopher Bell (177.930) and Tyler Reddick (177.778).

Busch, who had the best 10-lap average at 176.792 mph, scrapped the outside wall in Turn 2 early in the 50-minute session but won’t have to go to a backup car.

First practice

In a session that was heavily impacted by 23 cars incurring pre-practice inspection penalties, Justin Allgaier was fastest in Friday’s first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series practices at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Allgaier covered the 1.5-mile track at a speed of 178.737 mph and was followed by Busch (178.642 mph), Reddick (178.642), Haley (178.625) and Cole Custer (178.536).

Sixth through 10th were Dillon (178.394), Bell (177.819), Austin Cindric (177.427), Noah Gragson (177.282) and Zane Smith (177.264 mph), who is making his Xfinity Series debut this weekend.

Those drivers penalized due to inspection issues and the amount of practice time they lost due to the penalty were:

Late to inspection (15 minutes): Jeremy Clements, Cole Custer, Mike Harmon, John Jackson

Two-time failures (15 minutes): Jeff Green, Garrett Smithley, Justin Haley, Tyler Reddick, Brandon Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, Christopher Bell, Stephen Leicht, Chase Briscoe, Josh Williams, Vinnie Miller, Kyle Busch, Matt Mills, Timmy Hill

Late to inspection and two-time failures (30 minutes): Ryan Sieg, BJ McLeod, Ja Junior Avila, Cody Ware

Three-time failures (30 minutes): Joey Gase

Childress drivers Austin Dillon, Hemric fastest in first Cup practice at Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 1, 2019, 4:05 PM EST
Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Daniel Hemric were fastest in Friday’s NASCAR Cup pre-qualifying practice session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Dillon paced the 38 cars that took to the track with a speed of 180.294 mph. Hemric was close behind in second place at 180.078 mph.

Denny Hamlin was third fastest (180.030 mph), followed by Chase Elliott (179.820), William Byron (179.718)

Sixth through 10th were Aric Almirola (179.474), Kyle Busch (179.378), Bubba Wallace (179.075), Clint Bowyer (179.027) and Chris Buescher (179.027).

Of note, several drivers and teams took part in drafting, which is typically unusual at a track like LVMS. But with the new aero package in use this weekend, speeds were enhanced for several cars by utilizing drafting.

Qualifying for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 takes place this evening at 7:40 p.m. ET (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Kyle Busch said negotiations for an extension were easy with Joe Gibbs Racing

Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 1, 2019, 3:28 PM EST
Kyle Busch said Friday that he didn’t negotiate with any other team before completing his contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch’s multi-year contract extension was announced this week, along with a multi-year contract extension between primary sponsor Mars, Inc. and JGR. No other details were revealed.

Busch, who has been at Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008 and won 47 Cup races and the 2015 Cup title during that time, said there was no reason to look at any other teams.

“I didn’t go after anybody else,” Busch said Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “They have a window in the deal that I am restricted to them only, to negotiating with them only. As we were going through the negotiations, they were very receptive and I was very receptive to all the things that we were looking for from one another, so there was never a need to have that window expire and then to be able and go test the free market.

“I think that just shows you and tells you that the belief and the (trust) that we have in one another and the relationship we’ve had over the years that myself and Joe (Gibbs) can normally put our big boy pants on, sit in a room and do a good deal and we did.”

Busch was asked if it appeared more and more unlikely that he could picture himself driving anywhere else in his Cup career.

“My relationship with Joe, J.D. and the family and everybody has grown a lot over the years and each and every year I feel like it gets better and better,” Busch said. “With the time I’ve been there, talking to them in the middle of 2007 to signing with them and driving for them since 2008, has certainly meant the most to my career. I feel it’s been a lot of Joe, a lot of the team members at Joe Gibbs Racing as well too, the engineers and the fab people and a lot of the guys that are familiar faces that love it there as much as I do and don’t go anywhere. It’s all about relationships.

“I feel like the relationship with M&M’s has continued to get better and has grown over the years as well as Toyota. I’ve got a lot of friendships there. With all of that, you never say never, but I don’t know that you would ever see myself drive anything different than a Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 M&M’s Toyota. Hopefully, it will stay that way. We know that it will stay that way for the foreseeable future and I’m certainly looking forward to that.”