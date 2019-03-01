Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Hailie Deegan scores 2nd career K&N Pro Series West win with last-lap pass

By Dustin LongMar 1, 2019, 3:57 AM EST
Hailie Deegan slipped underneath the car of Jagger Jones on the final lap to win the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West season-opening race late Thursday night at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It was the only lap the 17-year-old Deegan led. The victory is her second career win in the series. Deegan won her first career series race last September with a last-lap pass at Meridian (Idaho) Speedway. She is the only woman to win a K&N Pro Series West race.

Jones, the grandson of famed racer Parnelli Jones, was seeking the win in his first career start. Jones led entering the final lap but was pinched by the lapped car of Kenny Bumbera entering Turn 1. That allowed Deegan to close and get underneath Jones’ car and make the winning pass off Turn 2. Jones charged into Turn 3 and hit Deegan’s car in the back but she held on to win.

“I thought … (Jones) is so far away, I was thinking something good is going to have to happen for me to win this race,” Deegan told NASCAR Home Tracks after the race. “He slowly started coming back, slowly starting coming back, but I’m like it’s not enough, we’re not going to catch him by the end.

“The lappers started coming up, and I was like, ‘OK, they’re helping us, they’re helping us.’ They started pulling him back, pulling him back, pulling him back. I was like, man, watch this come down to the last lap again. I’m not coming home in second. We did that last year. I ain’t going to do that again.

“I had to do something to make the move. So I shoved my nose in there, squiggled my way through that corner and just parked around the bottom of (Turns) 3 and 4 and got it done.”

Jones finished second in the 100-lap race. Joey Tanner placed third.

NASCAR Truck practice report from Las Vegas

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 28, 2019, 6:17 PM EST
Matt Crafton posted the fastest lap in Thursday’s final practice session for the Gander Outdoors Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Crafton ran a lap of 179.922 mph.

He was followed by Johnny Sauter (179.718 mph), Brett Moffitt (179.689), Sheldon Creed (179.110) and Kyle Busch (178.359).

Creed had the fastest average over 10 consecutive laps at 177.181 mph. Moffitt was next at 176.471 mph.

Click here for final practice report

The Truck series races at 9 p.m. ET Friday.

First practice

Johnny Sauter was fastest in the first of two practices Thursday.

Sauter was one of only three drivers over 178 mph, leading the way with a speed of 178.696 mph.

Ben Rhodes was second, hitting 178.577 mph in the final minute of the session, followed by Sheldon Creed (178.083 mph). Harrison Burton was fourth (177.924), followed by Grant Enfinger (177.789).

Click here for the full results of the first practice.

Watch NASCAR America’s The Motorsports Hour today at 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 28, 2019, 4:30 PM EST
In Thursday’s edition of The Motorsports Hour, NASCAR America welcome’s IMSA driver Joao Barbosa.

Host Krista Voda will be joined by analysts Parker Kligerman and A.J. Allmendinger from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The Motorsports Hour will also highlight this weekend’s NASCAR races in Las Vegas and also shine a light on the latest news in motorsports including IndyCar, IMSA, American Flat Track, Supercross, Motocross, Mecum collector car auctions and more.

In coming weeks, other analysts will join the show including former IndyCar drivers Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell, former IMSA GT driver Calvin Fish and Motocross and Supercross legend Ricky Carmichael.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR’s weekend schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 28, 2019, 3:19 PM EST
The NASCAR season moves on to its third race of the season this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It will be the first of two race weekends at LVMS this season, the other coming on Sept. 13-15.

Just like Daytona and Atlanta, all three national series will be in action with the Gander Outdoors Truck Series racing on Friday night, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon and the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

This will be the last NASCAR triple-header weekend with all three series on-track until Texas (March 29-31).

Here’s the weekend’s full schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, Feb. 28

2:30 – 9 p.m. – Truck garage open

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – First Truck practice (no TV)

7:05 – 7:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (no TV)

Friday, March 1

11 a.m. – Truck garage open

Noon – 9:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1 – 11:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – First Cup practice (Fox Sports 1)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – First Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (FS1)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

7:25 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

7:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

9 p.m. – Stratosphere 200 Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles) (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 2

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Second Cup practice (FS1)

12:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (FS1)

2:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2:30 – 3:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – Boyd Gaming 300 Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles) (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 3

10 a.m. – Cup garage open

1:30 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

2:50 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Pennzoil 400 Cup race (267 laps, 400.5 miles) (Fox Sports, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Elliott Sadler: ‘I’m back,’ will run two Xfinity races for Kaulig Racing

Photo: Kaulig Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 28, 2019, 12:55 PM EST
Elliott Sadler’s “retirement” didn’t last long.

The four-time NASCAR Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver (2011, 2016-2018) will compete in two Xfinity races this season for Kaulig Racing, the team announced Thursday in a release.

“I’m back,” Sadler, 43, said in a tweet this morning (see below).

Sadler, who has 13 wins in the NXS and three in the NASCAR Cup Series, will drive the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro SS in the Xfinity race April 12 at Richmond Raceway and the Sept. 14 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Emporia, Virginia, native will be sponsored in both races by Nutrien Ag Solutions.

Citing a desire to spend more time with family, he had wrapped up his full-time career in 2018.

“I said I would only return to the racetrack if the right opportunity came along, and this is it,” Sadler said. “I’m thrilled to partner with Nutrien Ag Solutions and Kaulig Racing for these two races and team up with Ross Chastain behind the wheel of the No. 10 Chevy.

“I believe in the mission of Nutrien Ag Solutions, as they help farmers lead the field, and they wanted me to put my helmet back on to do the same at Richmond and Las Vegas.”

In addition to having Justin Haley run the full season in the No. 11, Kaulig Racing has plans to field the No. 10 as a second car for more than half of the 2019 Xfinity season. In addition to Sadler, Chastain also will pilot the No. 10 for at least three races.

“We are so excited to have Elliott drive for us at Kaulig Racing,” Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice said. “Elliott and I grew up racing together at South Boston Speedway, so to have him race for us at his home track is special. We have a great partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions, who are huge supporters of Elliott, so it is a win-win for our team.”

