Kyle Larson: I need to work on word choice after ‘cheating’ comments

By Daniel McFadinFeb 27, 2019, 1:36 PM EST
Kyle Larson admitted Wednesday he’s not the best at crafting his words and that no one knows that better than his wife.

“I think there’s right times to say what’s on your mind and other times I could definitely do a better job of using different words or something that could make things come across a lot better,” Larson said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “On Track” with Danielle Trotta and Larry McReynolds. “(Wife) Katelyn would probably be the first person to tell you I’m not the best with my words.”

Larson’s choice of words were in the spotlight after comments he made Tuesday on NASCAR America’s Splash & Go that Hendrick Motorsports “plays games” with NASCAR early in the season before “they start cheating and finding some speed.”

Larson told “On Track” he intended the comment, to be “funny,” but it came out wrong about Hendrick, which supplies engines for Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 Chevrolet driven by Larson.

“Either way, it hurt some feelings,” Larson said. “Hendrick is a partner of ours at Chip Ganassi Racing. We love having their support, and we use their engines. We believe we have the best engines out there.  I meant no harm by it. But I regret saying that because they are partners of our race team in a way.”

Larson said “he’s got to work” on refining his bluntness, but that he will “still be who I am at the same time.”

Even if choosing the proper wording isn’t his strong suit, Larson has drawn praise for a long history of honest comments, particularly during the 2018 season.

“Growing up watching NASCAR, and when it started getting corporate, I didn’t ever want to be like that,” Larson said last year. “You have to be a little bit, but I like being honest. I think fans should appreciate drivers being honest and open, and this is my personality.

“Yeah, I don’t like sugar-coating stuff. You have to here and there to not hurt feelings or get yourself in trouble, but I like being open.”

NASCAR America presents Motormouths at 6 p.m. ET

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinFeb 27, 2019, 5:30 PM EST
Today’s episode of NASCAR America presents Motormouths airs from 6-6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features Marty Snider and Kyle Petty.

Snider and Petty will discuss this week’s headlines and answer questions from fans who call into the show.

The episode will also feature a special call-in guest in David Hoots, the former NASCAR race director who called his last race earlier this month in the Daytona 500.

Kurt Busch throwing back to 1999 NASCAR title with Las Vegas scheme

Chip Ganassi Racing
By Daniel McFadinFeb 27, 2019, 3:11 PM EST
It’s never too early for a throwback.

Six months before NASCAR’s official throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway, Kurt Busch is getting into the retro spirit.

This weekend’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch’s home track, will see the Chip Ganassi Racing driver compete with the sponsor and scheme he had in 1999 when he won the NASCAR Southwest Tour championship.

Busch’s No. 1 Chevrolet will be painted blue and yellow and have sponsorship from Star Nursery.

Busch won six Southwest Tur races in 1999 while driving the No. 70, including winning four of the last five races in the season.

“It’s hard to believe that it has been 20 years since I won the championship in the NASCAR Southwest Series,”  Busch said in a press release. “Craig Keough and everyone at Star Nursery has been with me since I began racing. It is special for me to have what I consider one of the most special paint schemes of my career. This Star Nursery car is what spring-boarded me to big-time racing and having a chance to pursue my NASCAR dreams.”

Drivers will ‘have to live’ with ‘close calls’ in Vegas with new rules package

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 27, 2019, 11:28 AM EST
In the buildup to last weekend’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the popular phrase among drivers about what the racing would like with a new rules package was “I don’t know.”

That won’t be the case this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

While the Cup Series’ visit to the 1.5-mile track will be the first for many drivers with this year’s package, it’ll be old news for 14 Cup drivers who took part in a two-day test there at the start of the month.

Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon and Matt DiBenedetto were among those who tested the package, which includes a tapered spacer and aero ducts. The aero ducts take the place of brake ducts that were used at Atlanta.

With Las Vegas’ smooth surface and sweeping corners, the Dillon brothers and DiBenedetto predict the race that will unfold Sunday will be a stark difference from what was on display in Atlanta.

With a draft playing a key part, Austin Dillon describes racing that’s similar to what he experienced two weeks ago at Daytona.

“The spotters will constantly need to be talking,” Austin Dillon said in a media release. “You’ll hear a lot of chatter on the radio in order for the team and spotter to give the driver what is needed, such as seeing the runs, the momentum and clearing other cars.”

With cars drafting with each other, the Richard Childress Racing driver said there will be many “tight moves” made as drivers try “sticking their cars in holes that are tighter than normal” for races at the 1.5-mile track.

“Close calls are going to be made and you’re just going to have to live with them,” he continued. “Hopefully your spotter does a good enough job making the right call.”

The draft is expected to play a significant part in qualifying on Friday, in addition to the race. Austin Dillon experienced a multi-car draft in the test with the RCR-affiliated cars of Bubba Wallace and Ty Dillon.

Together, the three cars ran a couple of tenths of a second quicker than cars running alone.

“Typically at Vegas, we’re wide open, so there may be some games being played during that (qualifying) session,” DiBenedetto said in a media release.

What will happen on Sunday when a field of more than 35 cars start jockeying for position?

Austin Dillon said speed will be “king.”

“I think when somebody gets side-by-side it really helps the third-place guy,” Austin Dillon said. “I think the air works a lot differently than it used to with having the (aero) ducts in the front so learning that is going to be pretty key. I think learning the air is still a work in progress and once we figure that out, we’ll have a better idea of what we can and cannot get away with.”

With the difficulties in passing, DiBenedetto expects an even bigger emphasis to be put on what happens on pit road and in restarts.

“That test session, and especially this past weekend’s race in Atlanta, validated my thinking about this package, which was that restarts and pit stops will be the most important things to focus on during a race now,” DiBenedetto said. “In the past for Vegas weekends, you needed a good-handling car that was fast, but track position wasn’t as big of a deal, but now with this new package, it’s all about seeing if you can make-up any positions on restarts because once the field single-files out, it’s really difficult to pass.”

With all that in mind, Ty Dillon anticipates “wild” restarts.

“Drivers know that will be the window of time to make up a whole lot of ground,” the Germain Racing driver said in a media release. “That’s not to say that you won’t be able to gain anything on a long run because handling will still come into play. We are going to get 30 or 40 laps into a run and the leader will not have lapped the 18th-place car by that point.

“All of those guys are still going to be very much in contention throughout a run, which will make it intense when someone in the middle of the field bobbles or makes a mistake.”

Ford executive intervened in Daytona squabble among drivers

By Dustin LongFeb 27, 2019, 9:58 AM EST
The global director of Ford Performance said the manufacturer intervened between Ford drivers after the Daytona 500, which saw a Toyota driver celebrate the win and Ford drivers fume at each other afterward.

Shortly after Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500, Ford driver Joey Logano exited his car on pit road and confronted fellow Ford driver Michael McDowell about McDowell not pushing him on the final lap. McDowell was upset with how he had been treated by Ford drivers earlier in the race. 

Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance, told “The Morning Drive” Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that Ford got involved with those issues afterward. 

“I will say that we frequently get involved,” he said. “We don’t always get involved, but certainly after Daytona, like I said, we’re a family and every family has issues. For sure we had our issues at Daytona, can’t deny that. But as a family, we talked through those issues, tried to understand what led to those issues and then how can we fix that and make it even better going forward.

“We were disappointed with the result at Daytona, I think every single one of our drivers and our company. I think a lot of that frustration played out postrace because we had fast cars, and we weren’t able to capitalize on it, so I think a lot of those emotions came to the front. But we’ve talked through them, and I think most of those wounds are healed, or I at least hope they are, and looking forward to continuing those relationships that we have.”

Ford preaches a “One Ford” mantra with its teams to emphasize the importance of working together.

Asked on “The Morning Drive” who intervenes from Ford in such situations, Rushbrook said: “A lot of that is me. The great thing with Edsel Ford (great-grandson of Ford founder Henry Ford), we call him ‘The Godfather of Ford Racing.’ He will sit down with the drivers when they’re at the track. When Edsel Ford speaks, I think it carries a lot of weight and the drivers listen and they put a lot of value into that.

“But Edsel is not at the track every weekend so a lot of that will fall to me or Pat DiMarco (NASCAR Program Supervisor, Ford Performance), and we have open relationships with our drivers, crew chiefs and competition directors. If we see an issue, we’re going to talk to them about it and understand what is going on and the best way to go forward. It’s a family. We talk through it and find a way to keep going.”

This week things were better for Ford, which celebrated the first Cup win for the Mustang with Brad Keselowski winning at Atlanta.

“That was really great to see,” Rushbrook said. “So much hard work has gone into that program for well over a year and a half and to see it come together like that with five Mustangs in the top 10 and Brad pushing through the flu that he was fighting and get it to victory lane, that was awesome.”