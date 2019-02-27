Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Ford executive intervened in Daytona squabble among drivers

By Dustin LongFeb 27, 2019, 9:58 AM EST
The global director of Ford Performance said the manufacturer intervened between Ford drivers after the Daytona 500, which saw a Toyota driver celebrate the win and Ford drivers fume at each other afterward.

Shortly after Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500, Ford driver Joey Logano exited his car on pit road and confronted fellow Ford driver Michael McDowell about McDowell for not pushing him on the final lap. McDowell was upset with how he had been treated by Ford drivers earlier in the race. 

Mark Rushrbrook, global director of Ford Performance, told “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday that Ford got involved with those issues afterward. 

“I will say that we frequently get involved,” he said. “We don’t always get involved but certainly after Daytona, like I said, we’re a family and every family has issues. For sure we had our issues at Daytona, can’t deny that. But as a family we talked through those issues, tried to understand what led to those issues and then how can we fix that and make it even better going forward.

“We were disappointed with the result at Daytona, I think every single one of our drivers and our company. I think a lot of that frustration played out postrace because we had fast cars and we weren’t able to capitalize on it, so I think a lot of those emotions came to the front. But we’ve talked through them and I think most of those wounds are healed, or I at least hope they are, and looking forward to continuing those relationships that we have.”

Ford preaches a “one Ford” mantra with its teams to state the importance of working together.

Asked on “The Morning Drive” who intervenes from Ford in such situations, Rushbrook said: “A lot of that is me. The great thing with Edsel Ford (great-grandson of Ford founder Henry Ford), we call him ‘The Godfather of Ford Racing.’ He will sit down with the drivers when they’re at the track. When Edsel Ford speaks, I think it carries a lot of weight and the drivers listen and they put a lot of value into that.

“But Edsel is not at the track every weekend so a lot of that will fall to me or Pat DiMarco (NASCAR Program Supervisor, Ford Performance) and we have open relationships with our drivers, crew chiefs and competition directors. If we see an issue, we’re going to talk to them about it and understand what is going on and the best way to go forward. It’s a family. We talk through it and find a way to keep going.”

This week things were better for Ford, which celebrated the first Cup win for the Mustang with Brad Keselowski winning at Atlanta.

“That was really great to see,” Rushbrook said. “So much hard work has gone into that program for well over a year and a half and to see it come together like that with five Mustangs in the top 10 and Brad pushing through the flu that he was fighting and get it to victory lane, that was awesome.”

 

Drivers will ‘have to live’ with ‘close calls’ in Vegas with new rules package

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 27, 2019, 11:28 AM EST
In the buildup to last weekend’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the popular phrase among drivers about what the racing would like with a new rules package was “I don’t know.”

That won’t be the case this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

While the Cup Series’ visit to the 1.5-mile track will be the first for many drivers with this year’s package, it’ll be old news for 14 Cup drivers who took part in a two-day test there at the start of the month.

Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon and Matt DiBenedetto were among those who tested the package, which includes a tapered spacer and aero ducts. The aero ducts take the place of brake ducts that were used at Atlanta.

With Las Vegas’ smooth surface and sweeping corners, the Dillon brothers and DiBenedetto predict the race that will unfold Sunday will be a stark difference from what was on display in Atlanta.

With a draft playing a key part, Austin Dillon describes racing that’s similar to what he experienced two weeks ago at Daytona.

“The spotters will constantly need to be talking,” Austin Dillon said in a media release. “You’ll hear a lot of chatter on the radio in order for the team and spotter to give the driver what is needed, such as seeing the runs, the momentum and clearing other cars.”

With cars drafting with each other, the Richard Childress Racing driver said there will be many “tight moves” made as drivers try “sticking their cars in holes that are tighter than normal” for races at the 1.5-mile track.

“Close calls are going to be made and you’re just going to have to live with them,” he continued. “Hopefully your spotter does a good enough job making the right call.”

The draft is expected to play a significant part in qualifying on Friday, in addition to the race. Austin Dillon experienced a multi-car draft in the test with the RCR-affiliated cars of Bubba Wallace and Ty Dillon.

Together, the three cars ran a couple of tenths of a second quicker than cars running alone.

“Typically at Vegas, we’re wide open, so there may be some games being played during that (qualifying) session,” DiBenedetto said in a media release.

What will happen on Sunday when a field of more than 35 cars start jockeying for position?

Austin Dillon said speed will be “king.”

“I think when somebody gets side-by-side it really helps the third-place guy,” Austin Dillon said. “I think the air works a lot differently than it used to with having the (aero) ducts in the front so learning that is going to be pretty key. I think learning the air is still a work in progress and once we figure that out, we’ll have a better idea of what we can and cannot get away with.”

With the difficulties in passing, DiBenedetto expects an even bigger emphasis to be put on what happens on pit road and in restarts.

“That test session, and especially this past weekend’s race in Atlanta, validated my thinking about this package, which was that restarts and pit stops will be the most important things to focus on during a race now,” DiBenedetto said. “In the past for Vegas weekends, you needed a good-handling car that was fast, but track position wasn’t as big of a deal, but now with this new package, it’s all about seeing if you can make-up any positions on restarts because once the field single-files out, it’s really difficult to pass.”

With all that in mind, Ty Dillon anticipates “wild” restarts.

“Drivers know that will be the window of time to make up a whole lot of ground,” the Germain Racing driver said in a media release. “That’s not to say that you won’t be able to gain anything on a long run because handling will still come into play. We are going to get 30 or 40 laps into a run and the leader will not have lapped the 18th-place car by that point.

“All of those guys are still going to be very much in contention throughout a run, which will make it intense when someone in the middle of the field bobbles or makes a mistake.”

NBC Sports Power Rankings heading to Las Vegas

Getty Images
By NBC SportsFeb 27, 2019, 7:00 AM EST
Denny Hamlin is out, and Kyle Busch is in – in first place for this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings, that is – heading into Sunday’s race at Busch’s home track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch was unanimously selected by NBC Sports’ NASCAR Talk writers for the top spot, while Daytona 500 winner Hamlin dropped to fifth.

Brad Keselowski, who didn’t receive any votes in last week’s Power Rankings, vaults to the No. 2 spot after winning the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway — and while battling flu-like symptoms, no less.

Other notable jumps: Kevin Harvick (from ninth to third this week), Kyle Larson (zero votes last week to fourth) and Martin Truex Jr. (zero votes to sixth this week).

Dropping out of this week’s Power Rankings: Jimmie Johnson, Matt DiBenedetto, Ryan Preece, Ross Chastain and William Byron.

Here are this week’s Power Rankings:

1. Kyle Busch (40 points): One of two drivers to finish in the top 10 in this season’s first two races. At Atlanta, he overcame a cut tire and had to navigate through the field in the new rules package to finish sixth.

2. Brad Keselowski (33 points): Racing while sick is one thing; winning while sick – particularly with having to race 500 miles – is a major accomplishment.

3. Kevin Harvick (26 points): Take away a wreck that wasn’t his fault at Daytona, and the Stewart-Haas Racing driver would be in the top two.

4. Kyle Larson (25 points): Having the strongest car at Atlanta could bode well for the future, but Las Vegas will be a better indicator of his speed.

5. Denny Hamlin (21 points): With a win at Daytona and 11th at Atlanta, he’s off to a strong start for 2019. Can he continue his success during the three-race West Coast swing?

6. Martin Truex Jr. (19 points): In his second race with Joe Gibbs Racing, Truex and crew chief Cole Pearn showed they haven’t lost a step, at least when it comes to 1.5-mile tracks, placing second to Keselowski. Without lapped cars, maybe Truex is higher on this list.

7. Erik Jones (17 points): One of only two drivers (Kyle Busch is the other) to finish in the top 10 in each of the first two races: third at Daytona and seventh at Atlanta.

(tie) 8. Christopher Bell (10 points): With Daytona behind him, Bell picked up where he left off in 2018, leading all but 21 laps in the Xfinity race and sweeping every stage on his way to the win.

(tie) 8. Joey Logano (10 points): Mistakes and miscalculations held this team back at Atlanta.

10. Aric Almirola (8 points): Earned his first pole since 2012 and led 36 laps in the first stage before a speeding penalty dropped him deep into the field. Unlike Kyle Larson, he was able to get back into the top 10 before the end of the race, placing eighth.

Others receiving votes: Clint Bowyer (6 points), Chris Buescher (3 points), Kurt Busch (2 points) and Chase Elliott (1 point).

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team can be impacted by who’s ‘cheating’

By Nate RyanFeb 26, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
CONCORD, N.C. – Kyle Larson has started off the season faster than the Hendrick Motorsports’ Chevrolets, but he expects the competition soon will get to work on bending NASCAR’s new rules for 2019.

After having likely the fastest car at Atlanta Motor Speedway (where Hendrick’s four cars had a best finish of 15th), and with his No. 42 Camaro ranked highest in the points standings at fourth, Larson was asked Tuesday if his Chip Ganassi Racing team is the top Chevy in NASCAR’s premier series.

“Atlanta is so different than any other track that we’re going to go the rest of the year that you can’t jump to conclusions off one week,” Larson told NASCAR on NBC’s Rick Allen during an interview for NASCAR America’s Splash & Go feature (which is available for viewing above). “I feel like Hendrick plays games in a way with NASCAR. I feel like they always start the year off kind of bad to like show NASCAR that they’re being nice and cooperating and following the rules and stuff, and then it gets a couple of months in, and they start cheating and finding some speed.

“So I don’t know. But it was satisfying. It’s been satisfying the last few years to be considered the top Chevy team. That’s something that this race shop prides itself on, but we don’t need to be the best Chevy team. We want to be the best team.”

Late Tuesday night, Larson, whose team receives engines from Hendrick, tweeted an apology for the comment and said he meant it jokingly.

Larson went winless last season but had the best Chevy for much of the first half of the 2018 season. Chase Elliott broke through in August for the first of three victories for Hendrick, which qualified three cars for the playoffs in one of its worst seasons and opened 2019 by posting the top four speeds in Daytona 500 qualifying.

Larson also was the best for much of Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, leading a race-high 142 of 325 laps at the 1.54-mile oval. He finished 12th after a speeding penalty on his final stop.

“We felt we had decent speed and handled OK,” Larson said. “I’ve just got to do a better job of cleaning up mistakes. I think I only had one speeding penalty last year, so I guess I got to go the rest of the year without one.”

After getting mired in the pack because of his penalty, Larson said it was the dirty air from heavy traffic at Atlanta that made it difficult to make progress. The scenario should be different at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, another 1.5-mile oval with a less abrasive surface.

“I think looking at Vegas and other tracks with a lot of grip, I don’t know if dirty air will be as bad,” Larson said. “I know when I got to the back (at Atlanta), it was a lot harder to get to the front.”

Sunday’s race at Vegas will be the second test of a new rules package for 2019 and the debut of aero ducts that should feature larger packs of cars in a draft.

It also kicks off three straight races in the western half of the country with Vegas, ISM Raceway near Phoenix and Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Larson will be racing Wednesday and Thursday in the World of Outlaws sprint car series, too.

“I love the West Coast swing,” said Larson, who has a win at Fontana and runner-up finishes at Phoenix and Las Vegas. “The weather is always good, there’s lot of fans to race in front of with sprint cars, all those races. All three of those tracks rank up there with my favorites.”

Cup teams will have new tire combination for Las Vegas

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 26, 2019, 12:40 PM EST
Goodyear will bring a new left-side tire to Las Vegas for Cup and Xfinity teams. It features a construction update that Goodyear will be rolling out at many tracks this season.

Goodyear will also have a new right-side tire for Las Vegas for Cup and Xfinity teams. It is a single-tread compound instead of the multi-zone tread used at the track last year.

This tire combination was confirmed by Cup teams at an organizational test Jan. 31 – Feb. 1.

“Since the track surface at Las Vegas has proven over the years to be one that generates minimal tire wear, we have made a change to our tire recommendation for this weekend’s races,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, in a statement.

“What we did was – in addition to introducing a construction update to this left-side tire – is go to a right-side tire that we have already run on some of the smoother track surfaces on the circuit, like Michigan and Texas.

“Excessive heat is really the enemy of a race tire and tire performance. On surfaces that don’t naturally promote wear, it is important to design a tire that can handle and dissipate that heat, and this right-side utilizes a tread compound formulation which does that.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series — Race No. 3 – Pennzoil 400

NASCAR Xfinity Series — Race No. 3 – Boyd Gaming 300

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Las Vegas, Nev.

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 8 sets for race;

Xfinity: 7 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4842; Right-side — D-4796

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,253 mm (88.70 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 22 psi; Left Rear — 22 psi;

Right Front — 54 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi

 

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series — Race No. 3 – Strat 200

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Las Vegas, Nev.

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limits: 6 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4832; Right-side — D-4776

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,224 mm (87.56 in.); Right-side — 2,252 mm (88.66 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 24 psi; Left Rear — 22 psi;

Right Front — 54 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi

 

The Truck Series will run a new left-side tire code. Compared to what was run at Las Vegas last  year, this left-side tire features a construction update. Truck teams ran the right-side tire at Las Vegas in September. It is a multi-zone tread.