Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Las Vegas

All three of NASCAR’s national series are set to compete this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as part of the first stage of the West Coast Swing.

This will be the last race for the Gander Outdoors Truck Seres until March 23 at Martinsville Speedway.

Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain are entered in all three races.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for all three races.

Cup – Pennzoil 400 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox)

There are 38 entries for the race.

Reed Sorenson is listed as the driver for Spire Motorsports in the No. 77 Chevrolet. The team fielded Garrett Smithley at Atlanta and Jamie McMurray at Daytona in a partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Click here for Cup entry list

Xfinity – Boyd Gaming 300 (4 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox Sports 1)

There are 38 entries for the race.

Cup drivers in the field include Chastain, Busch and Austin Dillon.

Busch will drive Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota and Dillon is entered in Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet. It is the third race Kaulig has fielded the No. 10 since last year with Dillon piloting it the first time at Indianapolis.

No driver is listed for Rick Ware Racing’s No. 17 Chevrolet.

Click here for Xfinity entry list

Trucks – Strat 200 (9 p.m. ET on Friday on FS1)

There are 31 entries for the race.

The No. 24 of Robby Lyons II has been withdrawn.

Busch is entered in the No. 51 Toyota after his win Saturday at Atlanta.

Former Xfinity Series driver Ryan Reed will make his first start of 2019 driving DGR-Crosley’s No. 17 Toyota.

Click here for Truck entry list