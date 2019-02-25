Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Turning Point in Atlanta Cup race

By Daniel McFadinFeb 25, 2019, 7:04 PM EST
The final restart of Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta was a little jumbled, but it adhered to NASCAR’s rule book, despite a sequence of green-flag pit stops that were interrupted by a caution with 51 laps to go.

It was that pit sequence that NASCAR America’s analysts identified as the turning point in Sunday’s race and led to Brad Keselowski‘s win.

According to the NASCAR rule book, this is how a restart order should go:

  1. Lead lap cars
  2. Cars one or more laps down.
  3. Free pass position (lucky dog)
  4. Wave around cars.
  5. Cars with penalties.

The only cars on the lead lap when the caution came out were Joey Logano and Kurt Busch, who restarted on the front row.

Immediately behind them were the lapped cars of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Jimmie Johnson and then Bubba Wallace and Ty Dillon.

Keselowski was the beneficiary of the free pass as he was the first car a lap down when the caution came out. He restarted in third place but was in the fourth row on the inside.

On the ensuing restart, Keselowski was able to clear the four lapped cars, putting himself behind Busch and Logano. While Keselowski cleared the lapped cars, Martin Truex Jr. had trouble getting around Stenhouse. Truex said that kept him from winning the race.

“Ten seconds either way he would not have gotten the free pass,” NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte said. “Because of that free pass, he pits (again), he takes tires, he lines up … in front of the wave around cars. That puts him into position.”

Letarte continued: “I want to call it a good strategy, I want to call it a little bit lucky, it was a little bit of both.”

Watch the above video for more.

Penalty report for Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinFeb 25, 2019, 5:31 PM EST
NASCAR has issued three fines to crew chiefs for unsecured lug nuts during the race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Two were in Cup with Derek Stamets, crew chief on Bubba Wallace‘s No. 43 Chevrolet, and Mike Wheeler, crew chief on Matt DiBenedetto‘s No. 95 Toyota, being fined $10,000 each for one unsecured lug nut.

In the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Johnny Sauter‘s crew chief Joel Shear Jr. was fined $2,5000 for one unsecured lug nut.

There were no other penalties.

 

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Atlanta recap, Turning Point

By Daniel McFadinFeb 25, 2019, 4:30 PM EST
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks at all the storylines from Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta.

The show features Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett.

Together they’ll review the turning point of the race when a caution came out for a pit road incident that injured a crew member and came during a green-flag pit cycle. They’ll look at how the field aligned after that, setting the stage for the finish and Brad Keselowski’s win.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Las Vegas

By Daniel McFadinFeb 25, 2019, 4:09 PM EST
All three of NASCAR’s national series are set to compete this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as part of the first stage of the West Coast Swing.

This will be the last race for the Gander Outdoors Truck Seres until March 23 at Martinsville Speedway.

Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain are entered in all three races.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for all three races.

Cup – Pennzoil 400 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox)

There are 38 entries for the race.

Reed Sorenson is listed as the driver for Spire Motorsports in the No. 77 Chevrolet. The team fielded Garrett Smithley at Atlanta and Jamie McMurray at Daytona in a partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Click here for Cup entry list

Xfinity – Boyd Gaming 300 (4 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox Sports 1)

There are 38 entries for the race.

Cup drivers in the field include Chastain, Busch and Austin Dillon.

Busch will drive Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota and Dillon is entered in Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet. It is the third race Kaulig has fielded the No. 10 since last year with Dillon piloting it the first time at Indianapolis.

No driver is listed for Rick Ware Racing’s No. 17 Chevrolet.

Click here for Xfinity entry list

Trucks – Strat 200 (9 p.m. ET on Friday on FS1)

There are 31 entries for the race.

The No. 24 of Robby Lyons II has been withdrawn.

Busch is entered in the No. 51 Toyota after his win Saturday at Atlanta.

Former Xfinity Series driver Ryan Reed will make his first start of 2019 driving DGR-Crosley’s No. 17 Toyota.

Click here for Truck entry list

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Kasey Kahne in World of Outlaws field in Las Vegas

By Daniel McFadinFeb 25, 2019, 4:07 PM EST
Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are among the headliners entered in a two-day World of Outlaws event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s Dirt Track this week that features current and former NASCAR drivers.

Larson, Bell, former Cup driver Kasey Kahne and former Truck Series driver Rico Abreu are entered in the FVP Platinum Battery Showdown presented by Star Nursery, which runs Wednesday and Thursday.

The Las Vegas event follows Larson and Bell’s battling in the offseason in dirt races in New Zealand and in January’s Chili Bowl, which Bell won with a last-lap pass of Larson.

Bell is coming off a win in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The two-day event also includes the K&N Pro Series West, USAC West Coast Sprint Cars and the International Motor Contest Association Sprint Cars.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be part of a K&N West autograph session at the track at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Qualifying for both World of Outlaws races begins at 7:50 p.m. ET each day. Eight-lap heat races later in the evening will set up 30-lap feature races.

Races begin Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET and Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Click here for the race schedule.