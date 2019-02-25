NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Atlanta recap, Turning Point

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks at all the storylines from Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta.

The show features Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett.

Together they’ll review the turning point of the race when a caution came out for a pit road incident that injured a crew member and came during a green-flag pit cycle. They’ll look at how the field aligned after that, setting the stage for the finish and Brad Keselowski’s win.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.