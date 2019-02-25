Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Long: How a decision on a Friday impacted pit road in Atlanta Cup race

By Dustin LongFeb 25, 2019, 12:59 PM EST
HAMPTON, Ga. — A strategic decision that didn’t work as planned and steadfastness to protocol created much angst on pit road for the teams of Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Alex Bowman on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Frustrations boiled during the race. Logano lost more than 10 spots in each of his first two pit stops when he was blocked by Bowman in the stall ahead. After being blocked a second time, Logano said on his radio “if I’m blocked in (again), I will push him off the jack.”

Truex, who was pitting behind Logano, also was angry with being blocked by Logano. Truex said on his radio at one point that he’d push Logano off the jack if it happened again.

Rarely do strong teams pit next to each other because of the likelihood they will be on the lead lap and pit together under caution throughout the race.

“I still don’t understand why he chose that pit stall because it screwed himself a lot, too,” Cole Pearn said about Logano’s crew chief, Todd Gordon.

It goes back to a decision Gordon made Friday.

“We didn’t focus on qualifying and paid the penalty for it,” Gordon said after Logano’s up-and-down day ended with a 23rd-place finish in a race won by teammate Brad Keselowski.

Cup teams had one practice Friday before qualifying. Gordon said the team made only one qualifying run, focusing on race setup instead. Logano ran 26 laps in the session, second only to Denny Hamlin, who ran 27 laps. Aric Almirola, who would win the pole, ran eight laps in the session.

“Honestly, we focused a lot on race trim because I wasn’t sure if, one, we would qualify, it looked like rain was coming during qualifying, and two, whether we would get to practice on Saturday,” because of weather, Gordon said. “I wanted to make sure we had a good race balance. We had really good pace Friday in race trim but didn’t make enough changes to go to qualifying, honestly.”

Pit stall picks are based on qualifying. Logano qualified 27th, meaning he had the 27th pick of the 40 pit stalls.

Gordon prefers a stall near pit exit at Atlanta. Since being teamed with Logano in 2013, Gordon has picked between the first and sixth pit stall at Atlanta every year.

When it came time for him to pick his pit stall for Sunday’s race, pit stall No. 5 — in front of Truex and behind Bowman — was the closest stall to pit exit.

“I do like to be down there,” Gordon said of being as close to pit exit as possible. “Honestly, this is a place you green-flag pit, you short pit … we do that separate. As we did today. You work around who is around you. It was definitely a challenge to be up there.”

The next closest pit stall available when Gordon made his pick was stall No. 10 in front of Ryan Newman and behind William Byron. Pit stall No. 14 also was available, but it was in front of Keselowski’s stall, and teammates do not pit next to each other.

“I hate being in the middle of pit road because there’s a lot of crap that happens there,” Gordon said. “Sometimes, you pick yourself into a hole to avoid catastrophe.”

On the first two stops, Truex was ahead of Logano on the track. So Truex entered his stall first and then Logano had to maneuver around him. Bowman was behind both. That meant Bowman had to maneuver around Logano’s car to enter his stall. That led to Logano being boxed in.

It’s just a tough situation when you got (Logano) coming in around (Truex),” said Greg Ives, crew chief for Bowman. “He’s not in an optimal position to come out and we’re not in an optimal position to get in.

“Todd Gordon came over and asked if we could give them a little more room. He understood the situation. When (Logano) is pointing toward the wall, and we’re pointing toward the wall, you’re never really going to get out of that. That comes down to Friday qualifying and pit selection. He knew his pit selection got him into that situation, and it wasn’t going to break until we got our cars better and stayed in front of them.”

No Hendrick Motorsports car finished better than 15th Sunday — the sixth consecutive race the organization has gone without a top-five finish. Hendrick’s last top-five result came with Chase Elliott’s win at Kansas in October.

Alex Bowman led the Hendrick group by placing 15th. William Byron was 17th. Elliott placed 19th, a lap down. Jimmie Johnson finished 24th, two laps down. Johnson has not had a top-10 finish in his last seven races on a 1.5-mile track.

“We’ve just got to get our cars better,” Bowman’s crew chief, Greg Ives, told NBC Sports. “We need to get just more overall speed. I don’t think anybody’s car (in the field) drives good. It’s just that one is faster than the other, and that’s who wins. So we’ve got to do a little bit better job with our cars. We go back home, and you’ve just got to get back to work.”

Front Row Motorsports has a unique setup for its pit crews this season.

It is using crews from three different organizations.

Michael McDowell’s pit crew is from Chip Ganassi Racing. Rookie Matt Tifft’s pit crew is from Stewart-Haas Racing. David Ragan’s pit crew is from Roush Fenway Racing.

The team used a pit crew from SHR and Roush last year but needed to find a third unit when it added the team for Tifft. Ganassi had a crew available because it no longer was pitting Leavine Family Racing’s car with that team moving to Toyota and getting its pit crew from Joe Gibbs Racing this season.

Using pit crews developed by other teams allows Front Row Motorsports to use the savings for its cars and organization. If Front Row had its own pit crew program, it would need at least 20 people (three teams of five and then at least some backups), training facilities and more.

Because these larger teams have programs in place, it makes sense for Front Row to use those team members. The benefit for the bigger teams is it helps develop those who are not on their own teams.

“We’d rather have the best group out of those organizations,” Jerry Freeze, general manager for Front Row Motorsports, told NBC Sports. “We felt that would be a better pit crew for us than going out and recruiting our own and coaching our own.”

Are changes coming to the rules package for Daytona and Talladega?

Daniel Hemric, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman took part in a Goodyear tire test the two days after the Daytona 500.

“They had to slow us down,” Bowman said. “It will be interesting what gets brought back.”

Larson said one of the changes made to slow them down was a larger spoiler.

What that could mean, if anything, remains to be seen.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said of any adjustments: “It’s probably premature to talk about that. We’re just downloading that data.”

The Toyota Racing Development pipeline of talent is deep, and that puts the pressure on young drivers to perform and work their way up.

After winning Saturday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race, Kyle Busch was asked about 18-year-old Todd Gilliland, who is running the full season for Kyle Busch Motorsports after competing in 19 of 23 races last year. Gilliland was winless last year and finished with nine top 10s.

“I don’t know how many times last year we were in meetings and I was just yelling at him about ‘Let’s go,’ ” Busch said. “Our (stuff) is not that slow. You got to get up on top of the wheel and make it happen. Obviously, we kind of proved that here (at Atlanta).”

Gilliland finished ninth in Saturday’s Truck race. Harrison Burton placed eighth but was second on the final restart before falling back.

“I was happy to see Harrison (run) as good as he did, and Todd, we certainly have to work with him and continue to bring him up and get him filled in on what it takes to be fast at these places,” Busch said.

“We’ll hopefully be able to get (Gilliland) places because you know his career is on the line. You don’t get very many chances at this, and I’m sure that we’ll hopefully be able to get him going better. He should have won two races last year, no question about it, but obviously it just didn’t happen. He’s got to show up this year and make it happen.”

Busch was asked if it was just of matter of Gilliland slowing down, taking a step back to take a step forward.

Absolutely,” Busch said. “We’ve had that discussion as well, too. There were times last year where Todd wrecked every week, and we were like, ‘Dude, you got to just slow down, you’ve got to figure out how to finish.’ To finish first, first you must finish, right?

“Obviously there was that discussion that happened. He went on to almost win the road course and then almost win Texas, and he struggled at Phoenix for some reason and struggled at Homestead. So obviously we continue to work on not only Todd, Harrison, but anybody that is behind the wheel, Christian Eckes, Chandler Smith who is going to get the chance later this year, Raphael Lessard. All these guys. If they want to make it, if they want to be a star in this sport, they better perform in KBM stuff because if you don’t, sorry, man, there’s not much left for you.”

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 25, 2019, 4:09 PM EST
All three of NASCAR’s national series are set to compete this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as part of the first stage of the West Coast Swing.

This will be the last race for the Gander Outdoors Truck Seres until March 23 at Martinsville Speedway.

Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain are entered in all three races.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for all three races.

Cup – Pennzoil 400 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox)

There are 38 entries for the race.

Reed Sorenson is listed as the driver for Spire Motorsports in the No. 77 Chevrolet. The team fielded Garrett Smithley at Atlanta and Jamie McMurray at Daytona in a partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Click here for Cup entry list

Xfinity – Boyd Gaming 300 (4 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox Sports 1)

There are 38 entries for the race.

Cup drivers in the field include Chastain, Busch and Austin Dillon.

Busch will drive Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota and Dillon is entered in Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet. It is the third race Kaulig has fielded the No. 10 since last year with Dillon piloting it the first time at Indianapolis.

No driver is listed for Rick Ware Racing’s No. 17 Chevrolet.

Click here for Xfinity entry list

Trucks – Strat 200 (9 p.m. ET on Friday on FS1)

There are 31 entries for the race.

The No. 24 of Robby Lyons II has been withdrawn.

Busch is entered in the No. 51 Toyota after his win Saturday at Atlanta.

Former Xfinity Series driver Ryan Reed will make his first start of 2019 driving DGR-Crosley’s No. 17 Toyota.

Click here for Truck entry list

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Kasey Kahne in World of Outlaws field in Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 25, 2019, 4:07 PM EST
Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are among the headliners entered in a two-day World of Outlaws event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s Dirt Track this week that features current and former NASCAR drivers.

Larson, Bell, former Cup driver Kasey Kahne and former Truck Series driver Rico Abreu are entered in the FVP Platinum Battery Showdown presented by Star Nursery, which runs Wednesday and Thursday.

The Las Vegas event follows Larson and Bell’s battling in the offseason in dirt races in New Zealand and in January’s Chili Bowl, which Bell won with a last-lap pass of Larson.

Bell is coming off a win in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The two-day event also includes the K&N Pro Series West, USAC West Coast Sprint Cars and the International Motor Contest Association Sprint Cars.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be part of a K&N West autograph session at the track at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Qualifying for both World of Outlaws races begins at 7:50 p.m. ET each day. Eight-lap heat races later in the evening will set up 30-lap feature races.

Races begin Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET and Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Click here for the race schedule.

Fueler suffers broken fibula, torn ACL in pit road incident

By Dustin LongFeb 25, 2019, 3:35 PM EST
Anthony Pasut, fueler for Chris Buescher‘s team, suffered a broken fibula, torn ACL and other injuries to his right leg during a pit road incident in Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Pasut is a Hendrick Motorsports pit crew member. JTG Daugherty Racing gets its pit crews from Hendrick Motorsports.

Pasut was injured when JTG Daugherty driver Ryan Preece ran into the back of B.J. McLeod’s car on pit road. McLeod’s car spun into Buescher’s pit and injured Pasut.

A timeline for his return has not been determined. A replacement will be determined later this week.

Atlanta winners and losers

By Dustin LongFeb 25, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
WINNERS

Stewart-Haas Racing: Last year’s dominant team placed all four cars in the top 10: Kevin Harvick was fourth, Clint Bowyer fifth, Aric Almirola eighth and Daniel Suarez 10th.

Chris Buescher: He finished ninth. He had only two top 10s last year (both Daytona races). You have to go back 42 races to Kansas in October 2017 for the last time he had a top-10 finish at a track other than Daytona before Sunday.

Intestinal fortitude: A day after he was so sick he lost about 6 pounds in a 10-hour period, Brad Keselowski came back to win Sunday’s race and become the winningest driver Penske driver. It wasn’t the first time he’s overcome adversity to win. He won at Pocono in August 2011 just days after breaking his ankle in a crash during a test at Road Atlanta.

LOSERS

Hendrick Motorsports: No car finished better than 15th, which was the No. 88 of Alex Bowman. Jimmie Johnson finished two laps down. Chase Elliott did run in the top 10 at times and fell back late after a two-tire change to stay on the lead lap. While it’s only one race, this organization has some work to do.

Ryan Preece and BJ McLeod: A week after he was lauded for driving through wrecks unscathed at Daytona, Ryan Preece ran into the back of McLeod’s car on pit road and spun McLeod’s car. Chris Buescher’s fueler, Anthony Pasut, was awake and alert and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. Preece was headed for a strong finish before the incident.

Pit road speeders: Kyle Larson, Aric Almirola and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were among those busted for speeding and lost track position at the front of the field. They had struggled in traffic and never were a factor after being penalized.