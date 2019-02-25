Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Kasey Kahne in World of Outlaws field in Las Vegas

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are among the headliners entered in a two-day World of Outlaws event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s Dirt Track this week that features current and former NASCAR drivers.

Larson, Bell, former Cup driver Kasey Kahne and former Truck Series driver Rico Abreu are entered in the FVP Platinum Battery Showdown presented by Star Nursery, which runs Wednesday and Thursday.

The Las Vegas event follows Larson and Bell’s battling in the offseason in dirt races in New Zealand and in January’s Chili Bowl, which Bell won with a last-lap pass of Larson.

Bell is coming off a win in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The two-day event also includes the K&N Pro Series West, USAC West Coast Sprint Cars and the International Motor Contest Association Sprint Cars.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be part of a K&N West autograph session at the track at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Qualifying for both World of Outlaws races begins at 7:50 p.m. ET each day. Eight-lap heat races later in the evening will set up 30-lap feature races.

Races begin Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET and Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

