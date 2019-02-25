Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Atlanta winners and losers

By Dustin LongFeb 25, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
WINNERS

Stewart-Haas Racing: Last year’s dominant team placed all four cars in the top 10: Kevin Harvick was fourth, Clint Bowyer fifth, Aric Almirola eighth and Daniel Suarez 10th.

Chris Buescher: He finished ninth. He had only two top 10s last year (both Daytona races). You have to go back 42 races to Kansas in October 2017 for the last time he had a top-10 finish at a track other than Daytona before Sunday.

Intestinal fortitude: A day after he was so sick he lost about 6 pounds in a 10-hour period, Brad Keselowski came back to win Sunday’s race and become the winningest driver Penske driver. It wasn’t the first time he’s overcome adversity to win. He won at Pocono in August 2011 just days after breaking his ankle in a crash during a test at Road Atlanta.

LOSERS

Hendrick Motorsports: No car finished better than 15th, which was the No. 88 of Alex Bowman. Jimmie Johnson finished two laps down. Chase Elliott did run in the top 10 at times and fell back late after a two-tire change to stay on the lead lap. While it’s only one race, this organization has some work to do.

Ryan Preece and BJ McLeod: A week after he was lauded for driving through wrecks unscathed at Daytona, Ryan Preece ran into the back of McLeod’s car on pit road and spun McLeod’s car. Chris Buescher’s fueler, Anthony Pasut, was awake and alert and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. Preece was headed for a strong finish before the incident.

Pit road speeders: Kyle Larson, Aric Almirola and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were among those busted for speeding and lost track position at the front of the field. They had struggled in traffic and never were a factor after being penalized.

Brad Keselowski beats flu to become winningest Penske driver

By Daniel McFadinFeb 24, 2019, 9:30 PM EST
Brad Keselowski was in a “daze” after Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Team Penske driver led the final 33 laps to score the win, hours after he took two IV bags to help get over flu-like symptoms.

He missed a portion of Saturday’s final practice, handing the No. 2 Ford over to Xfinity Series driver Austin Cindric.

“I wouldn’t have made this race yesterday,” Keselowski said. “I was nowhere near good enough. I lost 6 pounds in less than 10 hours, and I was going the wrong way quick.

“Thankfully, it all turned around late yesterday afternoon, and I appreciate the help of those in the care center to make it possible.”

As a result of the win, any driver who pilots a race car for Roger Penske in the foreseeable future will be chasing Brad Keselowski.

He became the winningest driver in Team Penske’s 51-year history, earning his 60th for the team owner who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame last month.

The victory broke a tie with Mark Donohue.

“All wins are special,” Keselowski said. “There’s no wins that don’t mean something, but some just mean more.  And this one means more for more reasons, whether it be the win record for Team Penske; that’s certainly very special to me.

“When you look at the list of drivers, it’s a pretty big list, and it’s big not just with the amount of drivers but big with the superstar power I guess you’d call it.  And just to be on that list as a winner means a lot, but to be on top of it means even more.”

Keselowski’s began competing for Penske in 2009 in the Xfinity Series and in Cup in 2010.

Of Keselowski’s 28 Cup wins, 27 have come with Penske. He also has 33 Xfinity Series wins for Penske.

He now leads Donohue, Rusty Wallace (37), Helio Castroneves and Will Power (32) and Joey Logano (31).

Of Donohue’s 59 wins, only one came in NASCAR, and it was Penske’s first, on Jan. 21, 1973 in a Cup race at Riverside International Raceway.

Here’s a series breakdown of Donohue’s wins:

Trans Am – 28

United States Road Racing Championship – 12

Can Am – 10

USAC (INDYCAR) – 3

F2000 – 2

Endurance – 2

NASCAR – 1

FIA Pro – 1

“I think when you go back and know what certainly Mark meant to our team as we were building it over time, it really set a mark that in some cases we thought nobody would ever beat it,” Penske said. “But Brad had that on his windshield.

“He’s been looking at that now for a year, and he said this was the year he was going to make it happen, so I congratulate everybody on the team. It’s in the record book now, and he’s going to make it tough for anybody in the future to get there.”

Long: Opinions varied, but in the end it was still a race

By Dustin LongFeb 24, 2019, 8:29 PM EST
HAMPTON, Ga. — The victors were happy and the vanquished frustrated.

So in a sense, Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway was just like any other race — even with a new rules package intended to keep the field closer together.

In some ways, the package worked. At a track where the leader has gone out to an advantage of close to 10 seconds in the past, the lead mushroomed only to about four seconds Sunday. Even then, there were battles at the front. Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick traded the lead four times within a dozen laps near the race’s midpoint.

“It just felt like a typical race up there,” Larson said after finishing 12th, hindered by a late pit road speeding penalty. “Just battling hard. I didn’t think the package made us battle for the lead any differently than the old package.”

The 25 lead changes were the most in the past three Atlanta races. Martin Truex Jr. nearly made it a 26th. He closed on Brad Keselowski in the final two laps but couldn’t get by him, losing by .21-hundredths of a second.

The Team Penske drivers all could move through the field after they struggled in qualifying. Keselowski started 19th, Ryan Blaney 26th and Joey Logano 27th. They combined to lead 96 of 325 laps.

Car owner Roger Penske gave the day’s racing “a solid B” noting that “nobody gets an ‘A’ on their first exam. I say it’s a solid B for NASCAR today because there were drivers who, Brad included, Joey twice came from the back, could pass cars. One thing that was amazing to me was someone on the high line could run (with a car) on the low line going into (Turn) 2 and stay with them and drag them back on the straightaway. I felt overall the package showed well.”

Not everyone was thrilled. Truex was frustrated with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who was a lap down, late in the race.

“They just have no respect for the leaders running for the win,” Truex said. “It’s completely uncalled for, ridiculous. It’s a shame.

“(Stenhouse) just kept hugging the bottom, hugging the bottom, hugging the bottom and knew that’s where I needed to run. I kept telling my spotter, kept telling his we need the bottom.

“These cars punch such a big hole and it’s so bad in dirty air, it completely killed us for 25, 30 laps to the point my front tires were gone once I finally got by him. Hell, I still ran down (Keselowski) in two laps from half a straightaway. We clearly had the best car and were in position to win. Guys a lap down have to have a little more respect than that.”

Kyle Busch, who has been a critic of this package, didn’t have his mind swayed by Sunday’s race.

“Traffic is really bad, aero-wise,” said Busch, who started in the rear in a backup car, ran as high as second, had a tire go down after contact and finished sixth. “You get behind somebody and they take your air away and you’re junk.

“You could make runs on people and have somebody mess up on a corner exit and get a good run. If you got a good run, you could go by them on the straightway. Being directly behind them is really bad. I think it’s worse than before.”

Aric Almirola also experienced some of the same frustrations. He started on the pole, led 36 laps early, fell back and then had a pit road speeding penalty drop him to 27th early in the race.

“My goodness was it a challenge,” Almirola said of running in the pack. “The cars make so much downforce and we’re all going so fast that it’s really, really hard to make passes until late in the run.”

Keselowski said one key factor for drivers is that they no longer can adjust the trackbar themselves in the car. That puts a premium on handling.

“To me the track bar adjuster always made it better to play defense, or easier to play defense,” Keselowski said. “And so I thought that was an interesting change. I thought you saw more comers and goers because of that personally, so I thought that was interesting.”

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said he saw “a fairly entertaining race.

“Like we said going into this race, we didn’t know what to expect either. We thought this package would showcase itself more as we got to the West Coast. With some really long green-flag runs, I think you saw the ability to get back up to the leader and make a pass, which is encouraging.”

Like this or hate it, this is what teams will be racing this season. While the package will change at some tracks — next weekend’s race at Las Vegas will feature aero ducts that should encourage more drafting — teams will have to figure out how to master all these changes. Those that do will celebrate like Keselowski did Sunday. Those that don’t will be bitter more often.

Brad Keselowski wins Atlanta Cup race

By Daniel McFadinFeb 24, 2019, 8:05 PM EST
Brad Keselowski won Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway after he experienced flu-like symptoms throughout the weekend.

Hours after he took two IV bags in preparation for the race, Keselowski led the final 33 laps and held off a charging Martin Truex Jr. to score the win. It’s his first win since the playoff opener last year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It’s Keselowski’s second Atlanta win in three years. He’s finished in the top two in each of his last three starts there.

“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to one, my wife (Paige), who is standing in the back, she was sick just like I was and she took great care of me along with everybody in the care center,” Keselowski said. “I couldn’t be here today without them. … And Doug Yates. We ran over a piece of debris with probably 50 laps to go and overheated really bad. I thought there was no way this engine would make it to the end. But Doug Yates and his team do a great job.”

The top five was completed by Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer.

Truex’s runner-up finish is his best Atlanta result in 21 starts.

“I could taste that one,” Truex told Fox. “I really wanted that first Atlanta win. The 17 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) rode there in front of us forever and ever running the bottom, and I kept telling him I needed the bottom, and these cars are just so bad in dirty air that he was holding me up really bad.  Once I got around him, I got to (Keselowski) in two laps.  I just needed one more.”

Kyle Larson led a race-high 142 laps before a pit road speeding penalty early in the final stage sent the Chip Ganassi Racing driver deep in the field. He finished 12th.

The highlight of the first two stages of the race was a battle for the lead between Larson and Harvick inside 20 laps to go in Stage 2.

The two drivers swapped the lead three times over 10 laps with Harvick claiming the lead for good with eight laps left when Larson got sideways in Turn 4. Harvick won the stage with a three-second lead over Larson.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Larson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

MORE: Race results and point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kyle Busch bounced back to finish sixth after he cut his right rear tire with 102 laps left in the race, causing the first caution for an incident … Pole-sitter Aric Almirola fought back from a pit road speeding penalty to place eighth … Chris Buescher finished ninth for his best Atlanta result in four starts. It’s his ninth career top 10.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who started second, finished 18th after he was caught speeding on pit road … Ryan Preece placed 35th after he rammed into the back of BJ McLeod’s car on pit road with 53 laps to go.

NOTABLE: Brad Keselowski earned his 60th overall win with Team Penske, making him the winningest driver in the team’s history … Anthony Pasut, the fueler on Chris Buescher’s car, is awake and alert after the Ryan Preece-BJ McLeod pit road incident. Pasut was pinned by McLeod’s car after it was spun by Preece.

WHAT’S NEXT: Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET on March 3 on Fox

Martin Truex Jr. blasts Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for holding him up

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 24, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
It may have been better for Martin Truex Jr. if Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race was the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 501.5.

Truex finished second to race winner Brad Keselowski but believed the outcome would have been different if there had been one more lap around the 1.54-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Man, I could taste that one,” Truex said after the race. “I really wanted that first Atlanta win. The 17 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) rode there in front of us forever and ever, running the bottom. I kept telling him I needed the bottom, and these cars are just so bad in dirty air that he was holding me up really bad.

“Once I got around him, I got to the 2 (Keselowski) in two laps, so just needed one more (lap). Unfortunately, we had a great car and like I said, the guys did a great job. Just a little upset. We had the best car. We probably should have won that one.”

Truex led just four laps in the 325-lap event, while Keselowski led 33 laps. Kyle Larson, who led a race-high 142 laps, finished 12th.

And even though there were four Toyotas in the top 11 – with Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch finishing sixth, Erik Jones seventh and Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin 11th – that did not appease Truex, who once again singled out Stenhouse.

“Yeah, I’m a lot frustrated (by) lapped cars,” he said. “They just have no respect for the leaders running for the win. It’s completely uncalled for, ridiculous. It’s a shame.

“We lined up on that last restart behind all those guys that are a lap down and I know they were racing for the (free pass), which is all good, but once they got strung out, the 17 had a straightaway on me, and he just wouldn’t let me by.

“He just kept hugging the bottom, hugging the bottom, hugging the bottom and knew that’s where I needed to run. My spotter kept telling him we need the bottom.

“These cars punch such a big hole and it’s so bad in dirty air, it completely killed us for 25, 30 laps to the point my front tires were gone once I finally got by him.

“Hell, I still ran down the 2 (Keselowski) in two laps from half a straightaway. We clearly had the best car and were in position to win. Guys a lap down (Stenhouse finished 18th) have to have a little more respect than that.”

