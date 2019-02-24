Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Brad Keselowski wins Atlanta Cup race

By Daniel McFadinFeb 24, 2019, 5:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

Brad Keselowski won Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway after he experienced flu-like symptoms throughout the weekend.

Hours after he took two IV bags in preparation for the race, Keselowski led the final 33 laps and held off a charging Martin Truex Jr. to score the win. It’s his first win since the playoff opener last year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It’s Keselowski’s second Atlanta win in three years. He’s finished in the top two in each of his last three starts there.

“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to one, my wife (Paige), who is standing in the back, she was sick just like I was and she took great care of me along with everybody in the care center,” Keselowski told Fox. “I couldn’t be here today without them. … And Doug Yates. We ran over a piece of debris with probably 50 laps to go and overheated really bad. I thought there was no way this engine would make it to the end. But Doug Yates and his team do a great job.”

The top five was completed by Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer.

Truex’s runner-up finish is his best Atlanta result in 21 starts.

“I could taste that one,” Truex told Fox. “I really wanted that first Atlanta win. The 17 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) rode in front of us forever and ever on the bottom. I kept telling them I needed the bottom. These cars are just so bad in dirty air. … Once I got around him I got to (Keselowski) in two laps. Just needed one more.”

Kyle Larson led a race-high 142 laps before a pit road speeding penalty early in the final stage sent the Chip Ganassi Racing driver deep in the field. He finished 12th.

The highlight of the first two stages of the race was a battle for the lead between Larson and Harvick inside 20 laps to go in Stage 2.

The two drivers swapped the lead three times over 10 laps with Harvick claiming the lead for good with eight laps left when Larson got sideways in Turn 4. Harvick won the stage with a three-second lead over Larson.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Larson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kyle Busch bounced back to finish sixth after he cut his right rear tire with 102 laps left in the race, causing the first caution for an incident … Pole-sitter Aric Almirola fought back from a pit road speeding penalty to place eighth … Chris Buescher finished ninth for his best Atlanta result in four starts. It’s his ninth career top 10.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who started second, finished 18th after he was caught speeding on pit road … Ryan Preece placed 35th after he rammed into the back of BJ McLeod’s car on pit road with 53 laps to go.

NOTABLE: Brad Keselowski earned his 60th overall win with Team Penske, making him the winningest driver in the team’s history.

WHAT’S NEXT: Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET on March 3 on Fox

Check back for more.

Ryan Preece’s day ends early after pit road crash with BJ McLeod

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 24, 2019, 5:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ryan Preece, who missed all of the incidents last week at Daytona en route to an impressive eighth-place finish, was victimized by his own error in Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

With 52 laps remaining in the scheduled 325-lap event, Preece had just exited his pit stall and was going down pit road when he slammed into the rear of BJ McLeod.

McLeod was attempting to enter his pit stall – eight spots in front of Preece’s stall – when Preece’s No. 47 JTG Racing’s Chevrolet hit him from behind, spinning McLeod’s car around.

Preece suffered significant front end damage, ending his day. McLeod was able to continue.

Preece said on his team radio that he was looking down at his tachometer when the incident occurred and that he simply didn’t see McLeod’s car.

“I was just trying to make sure I wasn’t speeding and when I looked up, he was coming into his pit,” Preece told Fox Sports. “It was a mistake. What are you going to do?”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Today’s Cup race at Atlanta: Start time, lineup and more

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 24, 2019, 6:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

NASCAR’s new rules package presents drivers with a different challenge today at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

How it will go? Nobody is quite sure.

Here’s all the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Julian Dale Alford will give the command to start engines at 2:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 2:16 p.m.

PRERACE CEREMONIES: Driver introductions begin at 1:30 p.m. U.S. Air Force Chaplain, Lt. Col. Antonio Ortiz Guzman will give the invocation at 2 p.m. Billy Gilman of “The Voice” will perform the National Anthem at 2:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 325 laps (500.5 miles) around the 1.54-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 35 because of overnight rain.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 62 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick led a race-high 181 laps to win last year’s race. Brad Keselowski finished second and Clint Bowyer placed third. 

TO THE REAR: Kyle Busch (backup).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for full Cup starting lineup

What to expect in Atlanta Cup race? ‘I don’t know’ is a popular refrain

By Dustin LongFeb 23, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

HAMPTON, Ga. — The phrase “I don’t know” has been uttered more often by drivers this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway than for any other race in recent years.

A new rules package has drivers guessing what they’ll need in Sunday’s 500-mile race. The expectation is that tire wear will spread the field just as it has done in past races on the track’s worn surface. The key for drivers will be how well their car handles.

“There will be teams (Sunday) that drastically miss (the setup) and ones that hit it,” said Clint Bowyer, who was fastest in Saturday’s final practice session. “The ones that hit it are going to have a lot of fun. The ones that don’t are going to be miserable.”

Their misery could last a long time. Drivers can no longer adjust the trackbar to help the car’s handling. That provides another challenge.

“There’s a lot to think about,” said Erik Jones, who finished third in last weekend’s Daytona 500. “The package, you don’t really know where it’s going to go. No trackbar adjuster, so you’re going to have to set your car up for the start of the run. I don’t know. Nobody really knows how the race is going to play out.”

One key area could be restarts. Drivers expect them to be chaotic. With the engines limited to 550 horsepower, there is the question of trying to track down the leader. Gaining positions on the restart will be critical.

That could mean what lane a driver restarts in could play a significant role in their result. The preferred restart lane is the inside at Atlanta. For all five restarts last year, the leader took the inside lane. In two of those restarts, the first car on the outside lane (Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick) spun their wheels and lost at least three spots on the first lap of the restart.

With this package, will the inside line be more dominant?

“I think a lot of the reasons that the inside line was so important was that the top just had way more wheelspin, but with less horsepower, that should be a little less,” Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin said. “I don’t think it’ll be as detrimental actually, probably the other way around. Overall, until I see it, I’m not sure.”

But what makes one lane better than the other?

“I don’t know why it is,” Kyle Busch said. “There’s kind of a different color tone to the asphalt. I don’t know if has to do something to do with the asphalt mix when they paved this place that now you can definitely tell a difference between the inside lane and the outside lane.

“Also the inside guy has a straighter launch than the guy on the outside, he’s always kind of turning. … This is the worst for the launch, the application of throttle. To not spin the rear tires is so crucial, and it’s so easy to do in that outside lane.”

Even with the disadvantage of the top lane, Kurt Busch restarted there in sixth last year and gained three spots in one lap. Can Busch do that again with this package?

“All things are still up in the air,” Busch told NBC Sports. “We have less horsepower, so it will be easier to get the grip. You won’t spin the tires as easy with the full horsepower.

“Once we grab fourth gear, where is the draft because the cars have so much more drag. So it might not be where the bottom is preferred once you get to the corner because you want to side draft off the right side of the cars, which means you go to the outside.

“Still a lot of unknowns. That’s the box NASCAR wants to keep us all in, is keep us guessing in a lot of areas, and restarts are going to be big.”

Jimmie Johnson said he thinks another factor will be key in restarts. It will be who is behind.

I really feel like this package is going to be different than what we’ve seen in the past,” said Johnson, whose five wins at Atlanta are the most among active drivers. “You don’t have as much power to spin the tires. I feel like in a restrictor-plate race, who is behind you and the type of push they can give you is going to make a big difference in how things turn out for you down the backstretch. So, I feel like the leader will probably make decisions based on who they think is a good pusher.”

But even if drivers figure that out, there are many unknowns.

“We don’t know what to expect,” Bubba Wallace said. “I think it’s exciting for the fans because we’re just kind of going out and honestly taking what the car will give us. When they put all of us out there, it could be a good show, it could be a crapshoot. We don’t know.”

Kyle Busch becomes winningest Truck Series driver with Atlanta victory

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 23, 2019, 7:02 PM EST
2 Comments

HAMPTON, Ga. — Kyle Busch overcame a loose wheel to win Saturday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and become the series’ all-time winningest driver.

Busch held off Johnny Sauter on a restart with five laps to go to win. Sauter finished second and was followed by Grant Enfinger, Brett Moffitt and Ben Rhodes. The victory is Busch’s fifth in the Truck Series at Atlanta.

Busch’s 52nd career series win moved him past NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr. on the all-time list. Busch earned the victory in his 146th career Truck start.

“It’s a great accomplishment, but, my aspirations aren’t to go out there and set records,” Busch said. “My aspirations are to go out there and win every single race. I’ve started (990 Cup, Xfinity and Truck) races and I’ve only won 190-something of them. So there have been way more disappointments than thrills of victory. This one is certainly good. It’s big and will be way bigger years down the road once I”m all set and done and maybe the record will hold, who knows?”

Click here for race results

Click here for points report

The victory is the 195th of Busch’s NASCAR career. He has 92 Xfinity victories, 52 Truck wins and 51 Cup victories.

Busch gave up the lead on Lap 54 to pit because of a vibration that the team believed was from a loose lug nut. He restarted 23rd and made his way through the field. Busch reclaimed the lead on Lap 78 and controlled it from that point.

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Busch

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Busch

Next: The series will race at 9 p.m. ET on March 1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

All-time Truck Series wins

52 – Kyle Busch

51 – Ron Hornaday Jr.

28 – Jack Sprague

28 – Mike Skinner

23 – Johnny Sauter