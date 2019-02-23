Today’s Xfinity race at Atlanta: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Xfinity Series kicks off a NASCAR doubleheader today at Atlanta Motor Speedway with the Rinnai 250.

Ross Chastain is the only Cup driver in the field.

Here’s all the info you need ahead of the second race of the year, which is followed by a Gander Outdoors Truck Series race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Steve Bourdon of Hiller Plumbing at 2:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 2:16 p.m.

PRERACE CEREMONIES: Driver introductions begin at 1:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2 p.m. by U.S. Air Force Chaplin, Lt. Col. James Danford. The National Anthem will be at 2:01 p.m. and sung by Taryn Papa.

DISTANCE: The race is 163 laps (251.02 miles) around the 1.54-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40, Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. The Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for cloudy skies with a high of 56 degrees and an 18 percent chance of rain at the start time.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick led 141 laps and beat Joey Logano and Christopher Bell.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup