Today’s Xfinity race at Atlanta: Start time, lineup and more

The Xfinity Series kicks off a NASCAR doubleheader today at Atlanta Motor Speedway with the Rinnai 250.
Ross Chastain is the only Cup driver in the field.
Here’s all the info you need ahead of the second race of the year, which is followed by a Gander Outdoors Truck Series race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given by Steve Bourdon of Hiller Plumbing at 2:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 2:16 p.m.
PRERACE CEREMONIES: Driver introductions begin at 1:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2 p.m. by U.S. Air Force Chaplin, Lt. Col. James Danford. The National Anthem will be at 2:01 p.m. and sung by Taryn Papa.
DISTANCE: The race is 163 laps (251.02 miles) around the 1.54-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40, Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. The Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for cloudy skies with a high of 56 degrees and an 18 percent chance of rain at the start time.
LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick led 141 laps and beat Joey Logano and Christopher Bell.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup
Saturday sees a doubleheader at Atlanta Motor Speedway with both the Xfinity Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series holding races this afternoon.
Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info:
7 a.m. – Xfinity, Truck garages open
9:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; three rounds/multi-car (Fox Sports 1) … Session canceled by rain
10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage opens
10:40 a.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two rounds (FS1) … Session canceled by rain
11:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
Noon – 1:20 p.m. ET: Final Cup practice (FS1)
1:15 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting
1:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
2 p.m. – Xfinity Rinnai 250; 163 laps/251.02 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
4 p.m. – Truck driver introductions
4:30 p.m. – Truck race; 130 laps/200.02 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Aric Almirola qualified first for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, earning the second pole of his Cup career.
Almirola posted a top speed of 181.473 mph to claim his first pole since the 2012 Coca-Cola 600. The pole speed last year was 184.652 mph.
He will be joined on the front row by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (181.473 mph).
“That was awesome, obviously the Ford Mustangs are really fast,” Almirola told Fox Sports 1. “It was cool to be the first guy to out the Ford Mustang on the pole. … We came here with a plan and we executed our plan right from off the truck. Our car’s got great speed. … We’re running wide open now so it’s getting more and more about the car in qualifying.”
The top five is completed by Clint Bowyer (180.410), Denny Hamlin (180.328) and Daniel Suarez (180.216).
Kyle Larson was the fastest Chevrolet driver, qualifying seventh.
Ryan Newman, Paul Menard, Erik Jones and Alex Bowman were the first four drivers who did not advance to the final round, which determines the top 12.
Defending race winner Kevin Harvick qualified 18th after experiencing steering issues.
Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano failed to make it out of the first round and will start 26th and 27th respectively.
Logano’s run was hurt after he got loose in Turns 1 and 2.
“Just got loose down there trying to draft thinking that was the fastest way,” Logano told FS1. “(On the second run) I was going to run two (laps) and out of habit I shut it off because that’s what we do, run one lap typically.”
The same habit plagued Jimmie Johnson in the second round, but he was able to make another run and advance. He will start 11th.
Click here for the qualifying results.