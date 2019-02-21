NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Atlanta Motor Speedway

The NASCAR season continues to heat up with its annual visit to Atlanta Motor Speedway.
All three national series will be in action, including a Saturday doubleheader for the Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
Here’s the weekend’s full schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times are Eastern)
Friday, Feb. 22
8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open
10 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Truck Series garage open
11:35 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (No TV, NASCAR.com)
1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (No TV)
2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Truck Practice (No TV)
2:30 – 4:30 – Cup garage open to fans
3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 1)
4:05 – 4:50 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)
5 – 7 p.m. – Truck Series garage open to fans
5:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying; three rounds/multi-car (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
6 – 8 p.m. – Xfinity garage open to fans
Saturday, Feb. 23
7 a.m. – Xfinity, Truck garages open
9:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; three rounds/multi-car (FS1)
10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage opens
10:40 a.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two rounds (FS1)
11:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
Noon – 1:20 p.m. ET: Final Cup practice (FS1)
1:15 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting
1:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
2 p.m. – Xfinity Rinnai 250; 163 laps/251.02 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
4 p.m. – Truck driver introductions
4:30 p.m. – Truck race; 130 laps/200.02 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, Feb. 24
8:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens
Noon – Driver-crew chief meeting
1:20 p.m. – Driver introductions
2 p.m. – Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500; 325 laps/500.5 miles (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)