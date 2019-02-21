Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinFeb 21, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
The NASCAR season continues to heat up with its annual visit to Atlanta Motor Speedway.

All three national series will be in action, including a Saturday doubleheader for the Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Here’s the weekend’s full schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, Feb. 22

8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

11:35 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (No TV, NASCAR.com)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (No TV)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Truck Practice (No TV)

2:30 – 4:30 – Cup garage open to fans

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 1)

4:05 – 4:50 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)

5 – 7 p.m. – Truck Series garage open to fans

5:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying; three rounds/multi-car (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6 – 8 p.m. – Xfinity garage open to fans

Saturday, Feb. 23

7 a.m. – Xfinity, Truck garages open

9:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; three rounds/multi-car (FS1)

10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage opens

10:40 a.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two rounds (FS1)

11:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

Noon – 1:20 p.m. ET: Final Cup practice (FS1)

1:15 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

1:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

2 p.m. – Xfinity Rinnai 250; 163 laps/251.02 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

4:30 p.m. – Truck race; 130 laps/200.02 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 24

8:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500; 325 laps/500.5 miles (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Appeals panel upholds stiff penalties vs. David Gilliland, Ty Gibbs

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 20, 2019, 6:09 PM EST
The National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Wednesday reaffirmed penalties against defending NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship DGR Crosley team owner David Gilliland and driver Ty Gibbs.

However, the panel rescinded a penalty against car chief Chad Walters.

All three were originally assessed a P6 level penalty — the most severe in the K&N Series — for holding a private test on Jan. 14 at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida. While the team claimed the test was allowed because they were running an ARCA engine in the No. 17 K&N East team car, the appeals panel affirmed Gilliland and Gibbs violated NASCAR rules.

A NASCAR spokesperson told NBC Sports on the day the penalties were issued (Jan. 31) that the team used a NASCAR-approved spec engine in the test, not an ARCA engine. The use of the engine violated the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Series testing policy, which specifically prohibits testing at a sanctioned track on the 2019 K&N Pro Series East schedule.

The penalties assessed came from the following sections in the 2019 NASCAR Rule Book: Sections 12-5.3.7 and 12-5.3.7.1.5:

* Gilliland was fined $5,000; assessed with the loss of 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Championship car owner points for the 2019 NKNPSE season; was suspended from the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East until the completion of the third NASCAR K&N Pro Series East event; and placed on NASCAR probation through December 31, 2019.

Per the appeals panel on Wednesday, all of the original penalties against Gilliland remain in place.

* Gibbs, the 16-year-old grandson of NASCAR Cup team owner Joe Gibbs, was fined $5,000; assessed with the loss of 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Championship driver points for the 2019 NKNPSE season; was suspended from the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East until the completion of the third NASCAR K&N Pro Series East event; and placed on NASCAR probation through December 31, 2019.

Per the appeals panel on Wednesday, all of the original penalties against Gibbs remain in place.

Gibbs replaced Tyler Ankrum, who led DGR Crosley to the K&N East championship last season..

* Walters was originally fined $5,000 and suspended from the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East indefinitely.

Per the appeals panel on Wednesday, the penalties against Walters were rescinded.

The three members of the appeals panel are Dixon Johnston, Bill Mullis and Dale Pinilis.

Gilliland and Gibbs have the right to further appeal Wednesday’s decision to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer in accordance with Section 15 of the NASCAR Rule Book.

Cody Ware explains his side of bizarre pit-road crash in Daytona 500

By Daniel McFadinFeb 20, 2019, 2:31 PM EST
There were many wrecked race cars at the end of Sunday’s Daytona 500, but some were damaged in an unusual place for a restrictor-plate race — the pits.

The five-car incident occurred with 41 laps left in the midst of green-flag stops, starting as Rick Ware Racing teammates Cody Ware and B.J. McLeod made contact near the entrance to pit road.

That set off a chain reaction that collected the cars of Jimmie Johnson, Tyler Reddick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Every car except Ware’s was able to continue.

Ware, who finished 39th, took to Twitter to explain Wednesday how the wreck unfolded from his perspective in the No. 52 Chevrolet. He blamed other teams for miscommunication.

Jeffrey Earnhardt, Xfinity team have been ‘putting all of our focus’ into Atlanta

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 20, 2019, 11:57 AM EST
1 Comment

While last Saturday’s Xfinity Season opener at Daytona marked Jeffrey Earnhardt‘s debut with Joe Gibbs Racing, most of his team’s energy was spent preparing for another race.

The No. 18 team’s main concern entering 2019 was what awaited them in the season’s second race weekend in Atlanta.

“When we started to prepare for this season, we didn’t really focus on Daytona,” Earnhardt said in a media release. “Then we went down there and ran well. We’ve been putting all of our focus into Atlanta from the very start of this.”

In a rather uneventful Daytona race, the grandson of Dale Earnhardt Sr. started second and led the first 29 laps before losing the lead on the last lap of Stage 1 to Justin Haley and finishing fourth. He then placed outside the top 10 in Stage 2 and finished 15th in the race, three spots shy of his career-best result.

The 29 laps led were more than in his first 66 Xfinty starts combined.

Now comes Earnhardt’s second of nine Xfinity starts with JGR. He will try to really show off what he’s capable of as a driver on the abrasive 1.54-mile surface at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Going into Atlanta, I feel like we’re going to be even better than we were last weekend,” Earnhardt said. “The Gibbs cars ran well in Atlanta last year, but it’s a track where the quality of your equipment really shows and it’s more about the driver than compared to Daytona, which can be a wildcard.”

Earnhardt has two Xfinity starts at Atlanta, but none since 2015. His best result is 25th.

JGR has two Atlanta wins in 43 combined Xfinity starts there. Both victories belong two Kyle Busch (2016-17). Last year JGR had one top five (Christopher Bell, third) and a top 10 (Kyle Benjamin, eighth) while Brandon Jones placed 17th.

“I really feel (Daytona was) just the beginning of what will turn out to be the best season I’ve had in a long time,” Earnhardt said. “As I said, we’ve been working on our Atlanta preparation for a few months now, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone when we go out and do the same this weekend. I’m looking forward to adding a few more things to the list of career firsts and career highs by the time we leave Georgia.”

Earnhardt’s crew chief, Ben Beshore, called Daytona a “positive” experience for the team but said Atlanta will present “quite a difference” when it comes to team communication.

“There’s a lot more going on,” Beshore said. “You’re not wide open all the way around and you’re not at the mercy of who is pushing you or who is in front of you. Atlanta is a lot more handling focused and Jeffrey is going to be out there by himself to where he controls his own destiny with the feedback he gives to us.

“We’ve done a lot of work on that communication ahead of time so that when we arrive there is already a comfortability level and we’re able to give him the adjustments he needs to keep the iK9 Toyota Supra up front.”

 