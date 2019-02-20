Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jeffrey Earnhardt and Xfinity team have been ‘putting all of our focus’ into Atlanta

By Daniel McFadinFeb 20, 2019, 11:57 AM EST
While last Saturday’s Xfinity Season opener at Daytona marked Jeffrey Earnhardt‘s debut with Joe Gibbs Racing, most of his team’s energy was spent preparing for another race.

The No. 18 team’s main concern entering 2019 was what awaited them in the season’s second race weekend in Atlanta.

“When we started to prepare for this season, we didn’t really focus on Daytona,” Earnhardt said in a media release. “Then we went down there and ran well. We’ve been putting all of our focus into Atlanta from the very start of this.”

In a rather uneventful Daytona race, the grandson of Dale Earnhardt Sr. started second and led the first 29 laps before losing the lead on the last lap of Stage 1 to Justin Haley and finishing fourth. He then placed outside the top 10 in Stage 2 and finished 15th in the race, three spots shy of his career-best result.

The 29 laps led were more than in his first 66 Xfinty starts combined.

Now comes Earnhardt’s second of nine Xfinity starts with JGR. He will try to really show off what he’s capable of as a driver on the abrasive 1.54-mile surface at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Going into Atlanta, I feel like we’re going to be even better than we were last weekend,” Earnhardt said. “The Gibbs cars ran well in Atlanta last year, but it’s a track where the quality of your equipment really shows and it’s more about the driver than compared to Daytona, which can be a wildcard.”

Earnhardt has two Xfinity starts at Atlanta, but none since 2015. His best result is 25th.

JGR has two Atlanta wins in 43 combined Xfinity starts there. Both victories belong two Kyle Busch (2016-17). Last year JGR had one top five (Christopher Bell, third) and a top 10 (Kyle Benjamin, eighth) while Brandon Jones placed 17th.

“I really feel (Daytona was) just the beginning of what will turn out to be the best season I’ve had in a long time,” Earnhardt said. “As I said, we’ve been working on our Atlanta preparation for a few months now, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone when we go out and do the same this weekend. I’m looking forward to adding a few more things to the list of career firsts and career highs by the time we leave Georgia.”

Earnhardt’s crew chief, Ben Beshore, called Daytona a “positive” experience for the team but said Atlanta will present “quite a difference” when it comes to team communication.

“There’s a lot more going on,” Beshore said. “You’re not wide open all the way around and you’re not at the mercy of who is pushing you or who is in front of you. Atlanta is a lot more handling focused and Jeffrey is going to be out there by himself to where he controls his own destiny with the feedback he gives to us.

“We’ve done a lot of work on that communication ahead of time so that when we arrive there is already a comfortability level and we’re able to give him the adjustments he needs to keep the iK9 Toyota Supra up front.”

 

Cody Ware explains his side of bizarre pit-road crash in Daytona 500

By Daniel McFadinFeb 20, 2019, 2:31 PM EST
There were many wrecked race cars at the end of Sunday’s Daytona 500, but some were damaged in an unusual place for a restrictor-plate race — the pits.

The five-car incident occurred with 41 laps left in the midst of green-flag stops, starting as Rick Ware Racing teammates Cody Ware and B.J. McLeod made contact near the entrance to pit road.

That set off a chain reaction that collected the cars of Jimmie Johnson, Tyler Reddick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Every car except Ware’s was able to continue.

Ware, who finished 39th, took to Twitter to explain Wednesday how the wreck unfolded from his perspective in the No. 52 Chevrolet. He blamed other teams for miscommunication.

NBC Sports Power Rankings heading to Atlanta

By NBC SportsFeb 20, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
If you thought the second NBC Sports Power Rankings of the year would be a recounting of the top 10 drivers in the Daytona 500, you’d be wrong.

While 500 winner Denny Hamlin takes the top spot this week, followed by Joey Logano and Kyle Busch, there’s quite a bit of variety – and even a few surprises – in our top 10.

Our weekly NASCAR power rankings are an aggregate of the individual top 10s of NASCAR Talk writers Dustin Long, Nate Ryan, Jerry Bonkowski and Daniel McFadin.

Check it out:

1. Denny Hamlin: Yes, his Daytona 500 win was big – but how will he do in the other 35 races on the schedule? He’s coming off one of the worst seasons of his career. And don’t forget Sunday’s win broke a 47-race winless streak.

2. Joey Logano: In terms of pure driving, he was the best of Speedweeks – especially his last-lap pass from fourth to first in his qualifier win.

3. Kyle Busch: Still missing the Daytona 500 from his illustrious resume, but Sunday was the closest he’s come to getting it. He’ll be there soon.

4. Matt DiBenedetto: Could anyone have predicted Matt D. would have led a race-high 49 laps? And if he hadn’t been caught in the big wreck, a top-five finish was very much within reach. This kid is going places in 2019.

5. Ryan Preece: Made his first 500 start and turned heads with his incredible dodging of late-race wrecks. Finishing eighth should give him a boost going into the much more difficult schedule after Daytona.

6. Ross Chastain: Only driver to compete in all three Speedweeks points races, proved his worth by finishing in the top 13 in each of them, including a third-place finish in the Truck race and 10th in the 500.

7. Jimmie Johnson: Rallied back after penalty put him two laps down to finish ninth. He’s definitely a favorite at Atlanta (five wins, 14 top fives in 27 starts there).

8. Chase Elliott: Finishes weren’t stellar, but NASCAR’s most popular driver gets an A effort. No one tried harder to pass cars in Speedweeks.

9. Kevin Harvick: If his team is as strong with new package at Atlanta as before, look out.

10. William Byron: Another competitive driver taken out in a late wreck. After a rookie mistake by him caused a wreck at Daytona last year, Byron took his pole-winning car and led 44 laps in his first race with crew chief Chad Knaus.

Others receiving votes: Michael McDowell, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Ty Dillon, Johnny Sauter, Michael Annett, Austin Hill, Alex Bowman, Jeffrey Earnhardt.

NBC’s Steve Letarte debuts podcast ‘Letarte on Location’

By NBC SportsFeb 19, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte debuted his podcast “Letarte on Location” Tuesday.

The former Daytona 500 winning crew chief will bring you closer to all kinds of personalities that Letarte has met throughout the years traveling the NASCAR circuit.

HIs first guest is Doug Duchardt, chief operating officer for Chip Ganassi Racing. They talk about a wide range of topics at the Streamline Hotel, the birthplace of NASCAR, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Duchardt had overseen Chevrolet’s racing programs and Hendrick Motorsports before joining Chip Ganassi Racing in January 2018.

Cup, Xfinity, Truck teams to have new left-side tire at Atlanta

By Dustin LongFeb 19, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Along with a new rules package, Cup teams will have a new left-side tire at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.

NASCAR’s new rules package includes a tapered spacer that will limit engines to 550 horsepower, an 8-inch spoiler, a longer 2-inch splitter overhang and a radiator pan that is 37 inches at the front and tapered to 31 inches at the rear.

The left-side tire Goodyear will bring to Atlanta features a construction update that aligns Atlanta with what is run at other speedways. The right-side tire remains a multi-zone tread tire. This is the same right-side tire teams have used at Atlanta since 2016. The tire setup came from a test last year with Ross Chastain (Chip Ganassi Racing), Erik Jones (Joe Gibbs Racing), Ryan Blaney (Team Penske) and Paul Menard (Wood Brothers Racing).

Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series teams also will have a new left-side tire compared to what each series ran at Atlanta last year. As in Cup, the change to the left-side tire for Xfinity and Truck teams is a construction change.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series — Race No. 2 – Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

NASCAR Xfinity Series — Race No. 2 – Rinnai 250

Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile oval) – Hampton, Ga.

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 12 sets for the race; Xfinity: 7 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4844; Right-side — D-4682 

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,245 mm (88.39 in.)

 Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 19 psi; Left Rear — 19 psi;

     Right Front — 50 psi; Right Rear — 47 psi

 

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series — Race No. 2 – Atlanta 200

Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile oval) – Hampton, Ga. 

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limits: 6 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4840; Right-side — D-4682

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,220 mm (87.40 in.); Right-side – 2,245 mm (88.39 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 21 psi; Left Rear — 19 psi; Right Front — 50 psi; Right Rear — 47 psi

 