Cody Ware explains his side of bizarre pit-road crash in Daytona 500

Along with a new rules package, Cup teams will have a new left-side tire at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.
NASCAR’s new rules package includes a tapered spacer that will limit engines to 550 horsepower, an 8-inch spoiler, a longer 2-inch splitter overhang and a radiator pan that is 37 inches at the front and tapered to 31 inches at the rear.
The left-side tire Goodyear will bring to Atlanta features a construction update that aligns Atlanta with what is run at other speedways. The right-side tire remains a multi-zone tread tire. This is the same right-side tire teams have used at Atlanta since 2016. The tire setup came from a test last year with Ross Chastain (Chip Ganassi Racing), Erik Jones (Joe Gibbs Racing), Ryan Blaney (Team Penske) and Paul Menard (Wood Brothers Racing).
Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series teams also will have a new left-side tire compared to what each series ran at Atlanta last year. As in Cup, the change to the left-side tire for Xfinity and Truck teams is a construction change.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series — Race No. 2 – Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
NASCAR Xfinity Series — Race No. 2 – Rinnai 250
Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile oval) – Hampton, Ga.
Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials
Set limits: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 12 sets for the race; Xfinity: 7 sets for the event
Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4844; Right-side — D-4682
Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,245 mm (88.39 in.)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 19 psi; Left Rear — 19 psi;
Right Front — 50 psi; Right Rear — 47 psi
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series — Race No. 2 – Atlanta 200
Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile oval) – Hampton, Ga.
Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials
Set limits: 6 sets for the event
Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4840; Right-side — D-4682
Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,220 mm (87.40 in.); Right-side – 2,245 mm (88.39 in.)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 21 psi; Left Rear — 19 psi; Right Front — 50 psi; Right Rear — 47 psi