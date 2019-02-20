Appeals panel upholds stiff penalties vs. David Gilliland, Ty Gibbs

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Wednesday reaffirmed penalties against defending NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship DGR Crosley team owner David Gilliland and driver Ty Gibbs.

However, the panel rescinded a penalty against car chief Chad Walters.

All three were originally assessed a P6 level penalty — the most severe in the K&N Series — for holding a private test on January 14 at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida. While the team claimed the test was allowed because they were running an ARCA engine in the No. 17 K&N East team car, the appeals panel affirmed Gilliland and Gibbs violated NASCAR rules.

A NASCAR spokesperson told NBC Sports on the day the penalties were issued (January 31) that the team used a NASCAR-approved spec engine in the test, not an ARCA engine. The use of the engine violated the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Series testing policy, which specifically prohibits testing at a sanctioned track on the 2019 K&N Pro Series East schedule.

The penalties assessed came from the following sections in the 2019 NASCAR Rule Book: Sections 12-5.3.7 and 12-5.3.7.1.5:

* Gilliland was fined $5,000; assessed with the loss of 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Championship car owner points for the 2019 NKNPSE season; was suspended from the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East until the completion of the third NASCAR K&N Pro Series East event; and placed on NASCAR probation through December 31, 2019.

Per the appeals panel on Wednesday, all of the original penalties against Gilliland remain in place.

* Gibbs, the 16-year-old grandson of NASCAR Cup team owner Joe Gibbs, was fined $5,000; assessed with the loss of 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Championship driver points for the 2019 NKNPSE season; was suspended from the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East until the completion of the third NASCAR K&N Pro Series East event; and placed on NASCAR probation through December 31, 2019.

Per the appeals panel on Wednesday, all of the original penalties against Gibbs remain in place.

Gibbs replaced Tyler Ankrum, who led DGR Crosley to the K&N East championship last season..

* Walters was originally fined $5,000 and suspended from the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East indefinitely.

Per the appeals panel on Wednesday, the penalties against Walters were rescinded.

The three members of the appeals panel are Dixon Johnston, Bill Mullis and Dale Pinilis.

Gilliland and Gibbs have the right to further appeal Wednesday’s decision to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer in accordance with Section 15 of the NASCAR Rule Book.

