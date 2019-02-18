Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Garrett Smithley in Spire Motorsports car at Atlanta as entry lists released

By Daniel McFadinFeb 18, 2019, 5:39 PM EST
Garrett Smithley is listed as the driver of Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Smithley, a native of Peachtree City, Georgia, competes in the Xfinity Series with JD Motorsports and made three Cup starts last year.

Spire purchased Furniture Row Racing’s charter after the team closed at the end of last season. It fielded Jamie McMurray in the Daytona 500 in the No. 40 in a partnership of Chip Ganassi Racing.

Quin Houff also will compete for Spire this season.

NASCAR America: Daytona 500 ‘Turning Point’ came on Stage 2 pit stop

By Daniel McFadinFeb 18, 2019, 7:03 PM EST
The moment that set up Denny Hamlin‘s Daytona 500 win on Sunday came on Lap 108, according to NASCAR America’s Steve Letarte.

That’s when Hamlin made a pit stop near the end of Stage 2.

“(Crew chief Chris) Gabehart calls his car to pit road,” Letarte said. “He doesn’t care about stage points. He cares about four fresh tires on a hot, slick Daytona track.”

Then on Lap 122, during the stage break pit stop, Gabehart decided to only put fuel in the No. 11 Toyota when he was 21st.

“On Lap 163 he got six seconds of gas, that’s it, no tires,” Letarte said. “That gave him track position (eighth) in front of all of those accidents. The turning points to this race was before Stage 2 even ended.”

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Daytona 500 recap

By Daniel McFadinFeb 18, 2019, 4:30 PM EST
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps all the action from Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett will discuss all the major storylines from the race that saw Denny Hamlin claim his second 500 win.

‘Bizarre’ Daytona 500 marks Jamie McMurray’s likely final Cup start

By Daniel McFadinFeb 18, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
If Sunday’s Daytona 500 turns out to be Jamie McMurray‘s 583rd and final Cup start, then the race threw all it could at him as a going away present.

McMurray finished 22nd in what the Chip Ganassi Racing driver called a “bizarre” Daytona 500.

The 43-year-old driver had to start his 17th “Great American Race” at the rear due to a rear gear change. By Lap 19 in he was in 19th.

His day was complicated on Lap 50 when he was caught up in a six-car wreck, which damaged his right front fender. With repairs made to his No. 40 Chevrolet, the 2010 Daytona 500 winner continued.

Even with the damage, McMurray managed to navigate his way up to 10th by Lap 84.

He then led the field from Laps 164-169, with just the last two laps under green.

Then chaos reigned.

The final 20 laps saw three multi-car wrecks, but McMurray managed to avoid the ones that caught 21 and seven cars.

“Certainly, a bizarre 500 to have so much green-flag racing and then so many wrecks at the end,” McMurray said. “It’s incredible to me how many times we were able to crash in the last 10 laps. It’s part of it. You were able to get big runs. It seemed like as the sun went down those runs happened more often. When the Daytona 500 is on the line, people are willing to take big risks. They just all waited to the end.”

But McMurray couldn’t avoid the last major wreck. While running eighth he was ensnared in a nine-car melee that resulted in the overtime finish. 

“I’m thrilled I made it as long as I did,” said McMurray. “I made it through two or three wrecks I should have been in and didn’t get torn up. It is just part of it. It is what it is and I’m just thankful I’m safe. This is just one of those places you come to that there are a lot of unknowns and certainly after flipping at Talladega (last April), speedway racing was a little different in my mind.”

McMurray will now transition to an analyst role for Fox Sports.

Should the native of Joplin, Missouri, never make another Cup start, he ends his career with seven wins, 63 top fives and 168 top 10s.

He exits the NASCAR stage after 581 consecutive Cup starts.

Next week’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be the first without McMurray since the Oct. 20, 2002 event at Martinsville Speedway. That was the race after McMurray scored a surprise first career win at Charlotte Motor Speedway driving Ganassi’s No. 40 Dodge in substitution of an injured Sterling Marlin.

Daytona Speedweeks ends with familiar sight: Denny Hamlin in Victory Lane

By Dustin LongFeb 18, 2019, 1:30 PM EST
1 Comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It had been an odd Speedweeks for Denny Hamlin.

He had yet to win.

In three of the previous five Speedweeks, Hamlin had won some sort of race — Daytona 500, Clash or his qualifying race. Entering Sunday’s Daytona 500, things had not gone his way.

He was collected in the 17-car accident in the Clash. He didn’t have much of a chance in his qualifying race, the lone Toyota surrounded by Fords at the front. The result was a fourth-place finish.

But even though he hadn’t won, this had been a good week for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

“Not winning the Clash, not winning the Duel, maybe a little bit under the radar, but certainly we knew what we were capable of in the Duel,” Hamlin said Monday morning after his winning car was delivered to the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America outside Turn 4 at Daytona International Speedway. “We were kind of by ourselves in that pack of Fords. I knew my options were kind of limited of what I was going to be able to do but we put ourselves in position, nonetheless.

“We really didn’t have to do much to the car honestly. They came pretty prepared with a car that was handling well. It had minor issues in the race as far as handling was concerned. Looking at the competition, it looked like everyone had their hands full. It was just a lot different track conditions than what we had practiced in but we were pretty confident in past notes and through the races we had already run that we were going to be fine in the 500, especially this race ending at night, the track grips back up again. So you just have to survive to that point.”

Hamlin did, avoiding the crashes in the last 20 laps. He led going into the final restart with Kyle Busch and Joey Logano set to challenge when the green flag waved.

“That was the hair-raising moment because I knew they were experienced enough to get a run on me at the end,” Hamlin told NBC Sports. “So that to me, the final green-white-checkered was me vs. them, how am I going to beat them?”

“The fortunate part for me, I knew that (Logano) was not going to be content with pushing (Busch). When (Logano) did (make a move), I really just started hitting the brake and backing up and making sure I didn’t get too big of a gap.”

Hamlin went on to score his second Daytona 500 victory in four years. He also is the winningest driver during Speedweeks since 2014, scoring five wins.

And this Speedweeks no longer was an odd one Sunday night for Hamlin as he celebrated a victory.

“Still, we’re in the motorhome last night after we come back and I just don’t believe it, the trophy is sitting right there on the counter,” Hamlin said. “It just didn’t seem real. Everything happened in slow motion. This one just has an entirely different feel to it.”