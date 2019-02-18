Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Daytona Speedweeks ends with a familiar sight: Denny Hamlin in Victory Lane

By Dustin LongFeb 18, 2019, 1:30 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It had been an odd Speedweeks for Denny Hamlin.

He had yet to win.

In three of the previous five Speedweeks, Hamlin had won some sort of race — Daytona 500, Clash or his qualifying race. Entering Sunday’s Daytona 500, things had not gone his way.

He was collected in the 17-car accident in the Clash. He didn’t have much of a chance in his qualifying race, the lone Toyota surrounded by Fords at the front. The result was a fourth-place finish.

But even though he hadn’t won, this had been a good week for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

“Not winning the Clash, not winning the Duel, maybe a little bit under the radar, but certainly we knew what we were capable of in the Duel,” Hamlin said Monday morning after his winning car was delivered to the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America outside Turn 4 at Daytona International Speedway. “We were kind of by ourselves in that pack of Fords. I knew my options were kind of limited of what I was going to be able to do but we put ourselves in position, nonetheless.

“We really didn’t have to do much to the car honestly. They came pretty prepared with a car that was handling well. It had minor issues in the race as far as handling was concerned. Looking at the competition, it looked like everyone had their hands full. It was just a lot different track conditions than what we had practiced in but we were pretty confident in past notes and through the races we had already run that we were going to be fine in the 500, especially this race ending at night, the track grips back up again. So you just have to survive to that point.”

Hamlin did, avoiding the crashes in the last 20 laps. He led going into the final restart with Kyle Busch and Joey Logano set to challenge when the green flag waved.

“That was the hair-raising moment because I knew they were experienced enough to get a run on me at the end,” Hamlin told NBC Sports. “So that to me, the final green-white-checkered was me vs. them, how am I going to beat them?”

“The fortunate part for me, I knew that (Logano) was not going to be content with pushing (Busch). When (Logano) did (make a move), I really just started hitting the brake and backing up and making sure I didn’t get too big of a gap.”

Hamlin went on to score his second Daytona 500 victory in four years. He also is the winningest driver during Speedweeks since 2014, scoring five wins.

And this Speedweeks no longer was an odd one Sunday night for Hamlin as he celebrated a victory.

“Still, we’re in the motorhome last night after we come back and I just don’t believe it, the trophy is sitting right there on the counter,” Hamlin said. “It just didn’t seem real. Everything happened in slow motion. This one just has an entirely different feel to it.”

 

Sassy & Sweet tweets from the Daytona 500

Ryan Blaney
By Daniel McFadinFeb 18, 2019, 12:47 PM EST
After two-and-half months of buildup the Daytona 500 arrived Sunday, was slowed by two red flags and then was over, with Denny Hamlin claiming his second win in the race in overtime.

Between Lap 1 and Lap 207 a lot happened that led to celebration, reflection, anger and plenty of jokes.

That’s all wrapped up here in a collection of “Sweet and Sassy” tweets that sum up the “Great American Race.”

The Sassy

The day before the Daytona 500 Corey LaJoie went out on a limb to predict it would be a lot more eventful than Saturday’s Xfinity race.

He was right.

For most of Speedweeks there were plenty of complaints about the style of racing, with fields running single file against the wall.

Many feared the 500 would provide only more of that.

Those fears vanished when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. quickly got the bottom groove working in the opening laps as he led a line of cars to challenge the top lane.

The first caution of the race struck on Lap 50 for a six-car wreck that involved Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, the latter who was making his first Cup start.

Reddick jabbed back at Wallace after a passive aggressive, AKA a subtweet, directed at him.

Kyle Larson had a Daytona 500 to forget. He was involved in three separate incidents inside the final 30 laps, including a spin after he cut a tire.

But in the same vain as his Charlotte Roval performance last year, Larson brought a mangled No. 42 Chevrolet home to the checkered flag, finishing seventh for his third top 10 in 11 Daytona starts.

The Sweet

Ryan Preece made his Daytona 500 debut and after having a brief shot to compete for the win in overtime before he placed eighth.

During the late stages of the race, the crowd at Daytona began a chant in support of the rookie driver.

Hamlin led a 1-2-3 finish in the 500 for Joe Gibbs Racing, the first time that’s happened in the team’s history. It came a month after the passing of J.D. Gibbs, the son of Joe Gibbs and co-founder of the team.

Customers at the Steak N’ Shake near Daytona International Speedway got a surprise Sunday night as they shared the restaurant with Joe Gibbs Racing’s celebration dinner.

Sunday also marked the first Cup race since the passing of Wood Brothers Racing co-founder Glen Wood. Ryan Blaney, who drove for the team from 2015-17, sported a special helmet in Wood’s memory. It was designed after a helmet Wood wore when he raced.

Matt DiBenedetto experienced the best race of his career, leading a race-high 49 laps before being part of a wreck on Lap 191.

But on Monday the mind of the former Joe Gibbs Racing driver was still on the team and what it was able to do to honor J.D. Gibbs.

Driver Cody Ware‘s 500 ended with a wreck 41 laps from the end of the scheduled distance. But on Monday morning Ware’s thoughts were on being able to help others after sharing his story of dealing with depression and anxiety.

Daytona 500 winners and losers

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 18, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
WINNERS

Joe Gibbs Racing — Team goes 1-2-3 in the Daytona 500 with Denny Hamlin winning a day after the organization placed two cars in the top six in the Xfinity race.

Small teams — Michael McDowell (Front Row Motorsports) finished fifth, Ty Dillon (Germain Racing) finished sixth and was Chevrolet’s top finisher, rookie Ryan Preece (JTG Daugherty Racing) placed eighth and Ross Chastain (Premium Motorsports) finished 10th.

Fans — They didn’t see the single-file racing that was so evident in the Clash, qualifying races and Xfinity race.

Parker Kligerman — He finished 15th, highest among non-chartered teams.

LOSERS

Decision-making by drivers — The last 25 laps saw a 21-car crash, a seven-car crash and a nine-car crash. Said Kyle Busch of what caused the damage: “Brains come unglued.”

Race length — With talk of shortening races, the Daytona 500 took 3 hours, 45 minutes. That doesn’t include nearly 40 minutes of red flag time. The time of the race was the longest for the Daytona 500 since the 2011 event, which lasted 3 hours, 59 minutes. This race will always be 500 miles but lasting more than four hours (when including the red flags) is not what the sport is seeking.

Hendrick Motorsports pole-sitters — William Byron gave Hendrick Motorsports its fifth consecutive Daytona 500 pole. None of those cars, though, have finished the race better than 14th. Byron placed 21st. The average finishing position for the last five Daytona pole winners is 24.4.

Bubba Wallace — A year after finishing second in the Daytona 500, Wallace placed 38th after he was collected in a crash.

The luckiest break in Ross Chastain’s career-best finish? Starting the race

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press
By Nate RyanFeb 17, 2019, 10:57 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The secret to running four consecutive races (two of which were crashfests) at Daytona International Speedway without wrecking?

Ross Chastain flashed his toothy smile.

“I know, man,” he said Sunday night after taking 10th in the Daytona 500, his career-best finish in NASCAR’s premier series. “It’s luck for sure. Definitely luck!”

The part-time watermelon farmer from Alva, Florida, deserves the credit for keeping his race vehicles clean and racking up solid finishes on successive days in the Daytona 500 qualifier, trucks, Xfinity and Cup.

But Chastain also acknowledged there was some serious good fortune that kept him in Premium Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet for Speedweeks and likely the rest of the season.

“I’d like to think that’s why I was in the car, right? That’s why Jay Robinson kept me in it,” Chastain said. “He had offers for other people to put in it, but he said he really thought if he kept me in it, he’d make his money back.

“You can ask him, he’s right behind you.”

OK, Jay Robinson, how many offers did you have from other drivers who would have been accompanied by more funding than Chastain?

“There were two with a lot of money,” Robinson said. “We came here with no sponsorship. I turned down a lot of offers and situations that would have required other drivers, and I’m committed to Ross.

“He’s committed to us. We don’t have contracts. We have a handshake agreement, but he’s good for it. I love working with Ross. I hope we can run a long time together. More than just this season.”

Chastain showed why he might be the driver who punches above his weight harder than any other in NASCAR’s national series. He finished third of nine cars that finished the truck race Friday and then led 23 laps in a 13th in the Xfinity race Saturday.

But Sunday might have been his most impressive performance. After falling two laps down, he rallied to give Robinson’s team only its second top 10 in 231 starts in the Cup Series.

“Man, I said it this morning, we’re going to use up all our luck this weekend, and I might come back here for five years and crash, right?” Chastain laughed. “You just don’t know, so you just take it when you can get it, and luckily had a plan in the truck race knowing they were going to crash. In the Xfinity race, we got lucky because we went in the race and nobody did crash — good thing we did race — and tonight went in from the beginning to just ride.

“We got two laps down at one point, but the car was fast enough to keep up. It was just a matter of timing our gaps and trying to stay in that second pack.”

After an uncertain offseason in which he lost a championship-caliber Xfinity ride with Chip Ganassi Racing because of a sponsor controversy, Chastain is soldiering on in NASCAR. He will split a full schedule in Xfinity with JD Motorsports and Kaulig Racing and is planning to run the full year in Cup with Premium (last year, he raced in every Cup race but Daytona and Sonoma for Robinson).

“(Robinson) committed to me last year that he’d run me,” Chastain said. “He stuck by it on this one. We’ll go out to Sonoma I guess and try to figure out my way around a road course. I’m not great at them, but he wants me in the car, so I want to be there for him.

“We’ll see how the season goes. If we get way behind on our budget and tear up a bunch of stuff and blow our bottom line and need to make it up, he’s got to do what he’s got to do. It’s a business. I understand that. I’ll use this to my advantage as much as I can.”

Joe Gibbs celebrates ‘biggest win’ weeks after son J.D. Gibbs’ death

By Dustin LongFeb 17, 2019, 10:23 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Three Super Bowl championships and two previous Daytona 500 wins could not compare to Sunday night for Joe Gibbs.

Watching Denny Hamlin — a driver signed by Gibbs’ late son J.D. — win the Daytona 500 five weeks after J.D. Gibbs’ death was unlike anything Joe Gibbs has won as a Hall of Fame NFL coach and NASCAR car owner.

“This is the most emotional and the biggest win I’ve ever had in my life in anything,” Joe Gibbs said after his cars finished first, second and third Sunday night. “J.D. built our race team and was the guy that ran day-to-day operations for 27 years. He invested his occupational life in our race team. As a part of that, he went up to purchase some Late Model stuff from Denny and struck up a relationship with Denny, put him in a test, put him in a Truck, put him in an Xfinity car at Darlington and finally said we had to sign this guy. That started the relationship.”

J.D. Gibbs died Jan. 11 from complications following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease. He was 49. The family held a public memorial service Jan. 28 that provided a mix of tears and laughter for those who attended the event at a college basketball arena. 

Sunday, J.D. Gibbs’ widow and four sons were at Daytona International Speedway as NASCAR honored him on the 11th lap of the race — tying in with the number he used when he raced.

That it is Hamlin’s number is only part of the what makes the No. 11 car special to him. Hamlin also has had J.D. Gibbs’ name over the driver’s side door since 2017.

“The whole family – they did so much for me over the course of my career,” Hamlin said after winning his second Daytona 500 and 32nd career Cup race. “This one is for J.D. We are desperately going to miss him the rest of our lives. His legacy still lives on through Joe Gibbs Racing and (I’m) proud to do this for them.”

Former Joe Gibbs Racing driver Joey Logano also celebrated J.D. Gibbs’ memory after the race.

“For what J.D. has done for my career is the reason why I’m sitting here today,” Logano said after finishing fourth. “As bad as I want to win it, it is pretty cool to think that the first race after his passing, to see those guys one, two, three, it just says he’s up there watching and maybe gave you guys a little extra boost there at the end. Congratulations to them.”

Joe Gibbs knows that Hamlin’s win was divine.

“I honestly believe it was ‑‑ I think the Lord looked down on us, and I know J.D. and everybody in my family was emotional,” Joe Gibbs said. “I called home to (wife) Pat, and I called sponsors that were emotional, too.

“It was just an unbelievable night, unbelievable crowd. The whole thing was just a special memory for me, and it’s one I’ll never forget, and it was the most important night of my occupational life.”