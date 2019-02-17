Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Results for the Daytona 500

By Daniel McFadinFeb 17, 2019, 8:23 PM EST
After three multi-car wrecks inside the last 20 laps, Denny Hamlin hung on to win Sunday’s Daytona 500.

He beat Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Erik Jones to earn his second win in the “Great American Race.” He is the first driver to win the 500 twice in the last 10 years. He first won in 2016.

The top five was completed by Joey Logano and Michael McDowell.

Due to the multiple wrecks in the closing laps only 14 of 40 cars finished on the lead lap. Only Hamlin, Busch and Ross Chastain, who finished 10th, were not involved in any wreck throughout the night

Hamlin led twice for 30 laps. Matt DiBenedetto led a race-high 49 laps before he was eliminated in a crash on Lap 191.

Denny Hamlin holds on to win 2nd Daytona 500

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 17, 2019, 7:38 PM EST
Denny Hamlin stayed ahead of three wrecks in the final 17 laps — including a 21-car crash — to hold on for an overtime win in Sunday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

It was Hamlin’s second win in The Great American Race in the last four years, having also taken the checkered flag in 2016. He led a 1-2-3 Joe Gibbs Racing finish with Kyle Busch second and Erik Jones third.  Joey Logano and Michael McDowell finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

“What happened here is really unreal,” Joe Gibbs said to Fox, referring to the memory of his son J.D., who passed away last month. “I’m emotionally shot …. I’m just saying, what happened here is really unreal. …. I think J.D. had the best view of everything.”

Said Hamlin, who got his break with Joe Gibbs Racing from J.D. Gibbs: “The whole family, they’ve done so much for me over the course of my career. This one’s for J.D. We’re desperately going to miss him for the rest of our lives. His legacy still lives on through Joe Gibbs Racing.”

It was Hamlin’s first NASCAR Cup win since Darlington in 2017, snapping a 47-race winless streak.

Although he earned his highest career finish in the 500 (previous best was third in 2016), Kyle Busch failed to win the 500 for the 14th time in his career, leaving him somewhat disappointed.

“It’s awesome to see a JGR car in victory lane for Joe and J.D. and everything that’s gone this offseason with all that, but it’s bittersweet … for all my team guys and us and trying to get our Daytona 500 victory,” Busch said. “(Hamlin) has two and I’ve got none, but that’s a part of it sometimes. We just have to move on and go to the next time.”

Ty Dillon finished sixth, followed by Kyle Larson, rookie Ryan Preece, Jimmie Johnson and Ross Chastain.

On Lap 191, the seemingly inevitable Big One occurred. Paul Menard bump-drafted Matt DiBenedetto, triggering the massive wreck that brought out a red flag race stoppage.

Another seven-car wreck occurred on Lap 194 involving Ricky Stenhouse, Alex Bowman and teammate Chase Elliott, among others. And then with two laps to go in regulation time, the race was sent to overtime after another wreck.

This was the final restrictor plate race in NASCAR history. Tapered spacers will replace plates at both Daytona and Talladega Superspeedway.

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Busch. Stage 2 winner: Ryan Blaney.

Who had a good race: Even though his day ended 17 laps short of the finish due to being caught in a 21-car wreck, Matt DiBenedetto (finished 28th) had a great debut for Leavine Family Racing, leading a race-high 49 laps.

Who had a bad race: Bubba Wallace, who finished second in last year’s 500, finished 38th Sunday after being involved in a wreck. … Daniel Hemric was parked for the final 17 laps after driving after the red flag fell following the Lap 191 crash.

Notable: Jimmie Johnson was penalized two laps after being assessed an illegal fueling penalty following a wreck on the entrance to pit road on Lap 159. NASCAR ruled that the fueler, who is allowed only to fuel the car, took part in repairs, which is not allowed. Johnson rallied to make up the two-lap penalty to finish ninth.

Quote of the day: “It just felt like it was one of those days when it was meant to be.” — Denny Hamlin.

What’s next: The NASCAR Cup Series moves to Atlanta Motor Speedway for next Sunday’s Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500.

21 cars in wreck with 10 laps left at Daytona 500

By Daniel McFadinFeb 17, 2019, 6:34 PM EST
A large wreck involving 21 cars occurred with 10 laps left in the Daytona 500 and resulted in a red flag with 9 laps to go.

The wreck happened entering Turn 3 during a restart and was started when Paul Menard made contact with and turned Matt DiBenedetto, who had led 49 laps.

The wreck also collected defending race winner Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, Matt Tifft, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, Daniel Suarez, David Ragan, Ryan Newman, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Daniel Hemric, Ty Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher, Jimmie Johnson, William Byron, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott.

“It was go time and I was pushing the 95 (DiBenedetto) and looked like he was trying to get to the middle, ” Menard told Fox. “So I tried to get to the outside and just barely hooked him. I wrecked a lot of cars. That was my bad. … I feel bad about that.”

“When they started wrecking in (Turns) 3 and 4 I saw it for a split second,” Ragan told Fox. “Before I could even do anything it looks like I’m underneath the 10 car (Almirola) there looking at his rear end housing.”

The red flag last 24 minuted and 57 seconds.

Jimmie Johnson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in multi-car wreck in Daytona 500

By Daniel McFadinFeb 17, 2019, 5:51 PM EST
Jimmie Johnson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were involved in a multi-car wreck with 41 laps remaining in the Daytona 500 as they attempted to enter pit road.

Johnson had been running at the front of the field for much of the final stage when the incident happened.

The incident also involved Tyler Reddick, BJ McLeod and Cody Ware.

It began when Ware made contact with McLeod, his teammate, near the entrance to pit road and sent them both into a spin

Ware slammed into the back of Reddick’s No. 31 Chevrolet. Reddick then clipped the left rear of Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet.

Stenhouse was then caught from behind by Ware.

Stenhouse, Johnson, Reddick and McLeod were able to continue.

Johnson was then held for a two-lap penalty for improper fueling after his fuel man did more than put fuel in his car.

He went on to finish ninth.

 

Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace, 4 others involved in early wreck at Daytona

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 17, 2019, 4:05 PM EST
The first major incident of Sunday’s Daytona 500 occurred on Lap 49 when six cars were involved in a wreck coming off Turn 2 at Daytona International Speedway.

Kurt Busch appeared to be hit in the left rear by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., even though Stenhouse said on his team radio that he did not touch Busch’s No. 1 car.

Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick were also involved, as well as Austin Dillon and Jamie McMurray, making his last NASCAR Cup appearance of his career.

All drivers took their cars to pit road for repairs.

The race returned to green conditions on Lap 54.