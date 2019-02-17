Jim France reaffirms that France family is ‘committed’ to NASCAR

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR Chairman Jim France spoke briefly to competitors at the start of the driver’s meeting Sunday, reaffirming the France family’s commitment to NASCAR and asking drivers to join Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott on the bottom lane during the Daytona 500 to “put on a good show today” after days of single-file racing at Speedweeks.
France, who took over for Brian France in August after his nephew’s arrest for aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, represented NASCAR’s leadership in speaking to the drivers before the first race of the season.
It was one of his few public appearances. He has yet to grant an interview since becoming NASCAR’s Chairman.
France spoke to competitors with niece Lesa France Kennedy, NASCAR vice chairperson, standing beside him:
“On behalf of Lesa, Ben (Kennedy) and myself, welcome all of you to the 61st running of the Great America Race, the Daytona 500. Also, I’d like to recognize some of the family members. There’s not time to recognize all of them, but this sport was built by families. You have the Petty family, the Earnhardt family, the Jarretts, I could go on and on all morning, but I know that you’ve got other things to do.
“This sport was built by families and we’re just a part of it. It’s so important that we remember that this is still a family business. Our family is committed to it. It’s a tough, tough sport, tough business. It’s hard, but we’ve got a soft family side and that’s what makes NASCAR special. So on behalf of us and all of us in this room, we appreciate the great drivers, the great teams and the great sponsors that are here today making this happen.
“And I’ve got just one other little thing, two things, to add. One of my big hopes was one day I would be passing out a trophy in victory lane to Ben. He and I have still have that plan but don’t tell Lesa.
“The other thing is that I hope a few of you drivers out there will get down on the bottom with Denny and Chase and put on a good show today.”
France reaffirming the family’s commitment to NASCAR comes as NASCAR seeks to take over International Speedway Corp. ISC is run by the France family and operates tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, among others.
NASCAR announced in November that it had made an offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Class A and Class B common stock in International Speedway Corp. That came after reports that NASCAR was looking to purchase a stake in the company.