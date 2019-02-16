Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Tyler Reddick wins Xfinity pole at Daytona, Jeffrey Earnhardt qualifies second

By Daniel McFadinFeb 16, 2019, 11:02 AM EST
1 Comment

Tyler Reddick, the defending series champion and defending race winner, won the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway.

With a left rear tire leaking air, Reddick posted a top speed of 189.060 mph around the track.

It is the fifth straight pole in the February Daytona race for Richard Childress Racing. The No. 2 team will change the leaking tire, meaning Reddick will start from the rear.

“I wasn’t really worried about my safety I guess I would say during that lap with that tire, I was worried something would happen and we’d tear our great car up,” Reddick told Fox Sports 1. “When (crew chief) Randall (Burnett) told me yesterday that we were going to be in contention for the pole I didn’t know what to think because I thought our car handled really well in the draft. But it’s obviously got a lot of speed in it, too. This thing is just a rocket ship.”

It is Reddick’s third career Xfinity pole.

MORE: Tyler Reddick goes for Xfinity title defense with new team, new crew chief

Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of Dale Earnhardt, qualified second. He is making his debut with Joe Gibbs Racing in the No 18. Toyota.

“We missed it just by a little bit there,” Earnhardt told FS1. “This is probably one of the best opportunities I’ve ever had in my life in my whole racing career. … Hopefully we can keep it up front. If we get some help we may get pushed out front and stay there the whole day.

The top five is completed by Michael Annett, Justin Haley and Gray Gaulding.

Austin Cindric, John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier and Brandon Jones were the first four drivers who did not advance to the final round.

Cole Custer was 38th fastest. He posted the slowest speed in round one, leading Stewart-Haas Racing to change the engine in his No. 00 Ford.

Click here for qualifying results.

Today’s Xfinity race at Daytona: Start time, lineup and more

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 16, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
1 Comment

The NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off the 2019 season today with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

The 38-car field will feature defending series champion Tyler Reddick, who seeks to become the first driver to defend his Xfinity championship since Ricky Stenhouse Jr., won in 2011 and repeated in 2012.

Here’s how today’s pre-race schedule looks:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Drew Patey, VIP Partner of the NASCAR Racing Experience, at 2:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 2:49 p.m.

PRERACE CEREMONIES: Driver introductions begin at 2:10 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2:30 p.m. by Sonny Gallman, Pastor of Central Baptist Church in Daytona Beach, Florida. The National Anthem will be at 2:31 p.m. and sung by Gina Marie Incandela.

DISTANCE: The race is 120 laps (300 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at MRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for cloudy skies with a high of 74 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Tyler Reddick won last year’s season-opening race. He started 11th and led 11 laps en route to the victory.

TO THE REAR: Pole-sitter Tyler Reddick will start from the rear after changing a tire with an air leak.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Saturday’s schedule at Daytona, including Xfinity season opener

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 16, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Here’s the schedule for today’s action at Daytona International Speedway, highlighted by the Xfinity Series season opener, the NASCAR Racing Experience 300:

(All times are Eastern)

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/two rounds (Fox Sports 1)

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

2 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity NASCAR Racing Experience 300; 120 laps/300 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Austin Hill wins Truck Series opener at Daytona in overtime finish

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 15, 2019, 10:28 PM EST
2 Comments

Austin Hill won Friday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series season opener at Daytona in an overtime finish, claiming his first career Truck Series win.

The win comes in Hill’s 52nd series start and his first with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Hill, a former member of the NASCAR Next driver program, took over for defending champion Brett Moffitt in the No. 16 Toyota.

Hill, 24, beat Grant Enfinger, Ross Chastain, Spencer Boyd and Matt Crafton in the second attempt at an overtime finish.

Hill, who is from Winston, Georgia, led 39 laps and survived a race that saw 11 cautions and 26 of 32 trucks involved in accidents.

“Man, this truck was fast,” Hill told Fox Sports 1. “I knew we had a truck that could compete. Got a little scared there at the end. I thought (Enfinger) was going to get me, he got a big run. We were able to protect it. I can’t believe my first win came at Daytona. It’s so surreal, I can’t wait to party with these guys.”

Hill’s win is the third in a row for Hattori after Moffitt won the last two races of 2018.

The overtime period was created by a wreck with two laps left in the scheduled 100-lap distance that involved 10 trucks and nearly every remaining frontrunner. The final restart was setup by a two-car incident on the first overtime attempt.

Only nine of the field’s 32 trucks took the final green flag.

“It was a crazy night … carnage everywhere,” Enfinger said. “We tore up a lot of crap tonight.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Sheldon Creed

STAGE 2 WINNER: Johnny Sauter

Click here for the race results.

Click here for the point standings.

NOTABLE: Billy Rock, the jackman on the No. 28 of Bryan Dauzat, was awake and alert after he was hit on pit road early in the race by Dauzat, who had lost his brakes. Rock was transported to a local hospital … Angela Ruch, the niece of Derrike Cope, placed eighth in NEMCO Motorsports No. 8 truck. She is just the second woman to earn a top 10 in the Truck Series. Jennifer Jo Cobb placed sixth at Daytona in 2011.

NEXT: Active Pest Control 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway at 4:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 23 on Fox Sports 1

Christian Eckes wins Truck Series pole at Daytona

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 15, 2019, 6:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

Christian Eckes won the pole for tonight’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series season opener at Daytona.

Driving the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, Eckes posted a top speed of 182.604 mph.

It is the first career pole for 18-year-old Eckes in his fifth career start.

“I felt way more confident in our car in the draft yesterday,” Eckes told Fox Sports 1. “I really wasn’t sure where we would qualify but here we are on the pole.”

He will be joined on the front row by David Gilliland (182.556 mph).

The top five is completed by Todd Gilliland (181.686), Harrison Burton (181.357) and Grant Enfinger (181.349).

Burton will start from the rear after an engine change was made on his No. 18 Toyota on Thursday.

The race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Click here for the starting lineup.