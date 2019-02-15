Christian Eckes wins Truck Series pole at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Are shorter races better? That’s a discussion taking place in NASCAR, along with the length of the season and other key topics.
“We have to keep (fans) engaged,” car owner Jack Roush said Friday at Daytona International Speedway. “We have to think about their attention spans. The races may need to get shorter. That could be cost savings all the way around. Probably need to get shorter.
“People say we need to race fewer times. I’m not sure that’s true. I used to tell (NASCAR Vice Chairman) Mike Helton, if he had three or four races a week, I’d be there for him. I don’t know if I’d say that today.”
These comments have been made as the sport looks to cut costs for teams and energize fans who can become weary over a 38-race season that goes from February to November. NASCAR President Steve Phelps said last year that various ideas would be considered for the 2020 schedule and beyond.
“I think we’re really talking about Gen 7 for NASCAR,” Penske said, using the term for the next car. “It’s not just the car or the engine. I think it’s the show, it’s the length of the races, it’s where we’re going to run, are we going to run more at night, short tracks. Let’s call it Gen 7 for NASCAR, not just the car.”
A shorter season could limit how many weekends NASCAR goes head-to-head against the NFL in the fall. Shorter races could provide the opportunity for midweek races. The belief from those advocating shorter races is that it would create a better show for fans.
“I think it’s an exciting time for us really in the sport,” car owner Joe Gibbs said. “You know, there’s times that you struggle, and I think we have struggled some, but I honestly think (NASCAR Chairman) Jim France is on board and after it. I think we, having constant meetings with everybody has kind of put everything on the table.
“We’ve got a great fan base, but I think everything is really out there, scheduling, everything that you’re talking about, cost savings, everything is on the table. And so sometimes when you go through a tough time, those wind up being the best times because it causes you to really think your way through things.”
Just as important to teams are the costs, which NASCAR continues to look to cut. There’s also been talk of some type of spending limitation for teams.
“You’re going to see other things happen with the cars, engine packages, that’s going to reduce the cost,” car owner Rick Hendrick said. “So NASCAR is really on it. When you look at it, we talk about a spending cap. I don’t know how you regulate that with all we have going on. I mean, everything is on the table.”
Bob Jenkins, car owner for Front Row Motorsports, said cost containment can make an impact for his three-car organization.
“The ultimate goal has always got to be how can we do more with less with any team,” he said. “I think some of the larger teams have felt the financial pinch maybe more so than we have. When you’re in a constant evolution mode, it’s hard for us to keep up. We can make suspension changes a few times a year. Like Roger said, we can’t change cars every week.
“In previous years, we were always a generation or two behind and it shows on our performance. I think now when they come with these common parts that are produced by a third-party manufacturer that can’t be tweaked or re-engineered it only helps a team like us.”
Menard, McMurray, Stenhouse fastest in second Cup practice at Daytona
In the first practice session earlier in the afternoon, Kyle Busch led a Joe Gibbs Racing juggernaut.
Busch paced the 40-car field with a top speed of 200.285 mph, followed by JGR teammates Martin Truex Jr. (200.200) in second, Erik Jones in fourth (200.156) and Denny Hamlin was seventh-fastest (200.044). Ryan Preece was third-fastest in a Chevrolet at 200.169 mph, while Ryan Newman rounded out the top five at 200.093 mph.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The racing has been less than regal during Speedweeks for “The King.”
“No, I don’t,” Richard Petty said Friday when asked whether he thought the quality of racing had been good at Daytona International Speedway the past six days.
But the Richard Petty Motorsports co-owner – and many fellow car owners – believe the drafting and passing will be on the rise in Sunday’s Daytona 500 after a preponderance of single-file racing in Thursday’s qualifying races and Sunday’s Clash.
“The biggest thing, we haven’t seen full fields,” Richard Childress said during a panel of Chevrolet team owners. “You get 40 cars out there, you’re going to see a different race.”
“Instead of one lane, you’ll see two lanes,” Petty said.
Rick Hendrick said some drivers likely were being conservative rather than risk a backup car for the biggest race of the year. He always noted that the racing could change after Sunday, which will mark the last hurrah for restrictor plates (tapered spacers will be used to slow speeds in the future).
“We go to Talladega, it’s going to be different,” Hendrick said.
NASCAR officials said there has been “zero” discussion about making any changes for the 61st running of The Great American Race, which seems fine with team owners such as Roger Penske.
“I think we have to put it in context,” said Penske, whose No. 22 Ford driver Joey Logano won Thursday’s second qualifier. “The racing will be certainly better on race day than maybe you saw (Thursday) night. Cars are trying to get up last night to the front and draft. From a show perspective, I think you’re going to have a blanket over the cars that can win.”
Plate racing, though, has been mostly lackluster since the 2018 Daytona 500 a year ago. The most recent Talladega race was dominated by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Fords and featured little of the nonstop action from past plate races.
SHR co-owner Tony Stewart said the lack of incentive in the qualifying races – with 38 of 40 cars already locked into spots – also was a factor.
“The worst thing you want to do is put yourself in a bad position to have to bring a backup car,” Stewart said. “Guys are a lot more careful. But we saw guys like Chase Elliott (and) Daniel Suarez that were trying moves by themselves (in the qualifying races). That’s something you typically don’t see a lot of, where guys can move and pass by themselves. I thought that was encouraging to see you’re not having to rely necessarily on a whole pack of cars to help you move through the field.
“Watching that, to me it was a show. As a driver and car owner, I caught myself paying attention to those two guys, their races, the effort they were making to try to figure out how to get around somebody, get back in a hole, get back in line. From that standpoint, I was entertained from it.
“The big thing is, like Roger said, the more cars you get out there, the more the pack racing gets a lot better and bigger. Qualifying races typically aren’t as exciting from that standpoint.”
NASCAR likely would be limited on how it could alter the cars for Sunday. It has regulated ride height in the past, but it would be too late to institute any changes for the race leaving a spoiler adjustment as the most likely option.
Tyler Reddick gears up for Xfinity title defense in new territory
Tyler Reddick wishes he had been able to be more “selfish” with his offseason.
Over the last two months, Reddick didn’t have much time to dwell on anything – past or future.
He claimed his unlikely Xfinity Series championship Nov. 17 in Miami. The following weeks were filled by a trip to Universal Studios and driving to Bloomington, Illinois, and Nashville, Tennessee, for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Between the holidays, the 23-year-old’s championship was recognized in Charlotte at the Xfinity Banquet.
After putting roughly 10,000 miles on a brand new Chevy truck in less than two months, Reddick was taken out of commission for two weeks thanks to a tonsillectomy.
“With everything thrown together, I lost track of time,” Reddick told NBC Sports.
The offseason whirlwind didn’t leave him much time to contemplate what lays ahead in 2019 – being the first Xfinity champion to return to the series to try and defend his title since Chase Elliott in 2015 after winning in 2014.
But Reddick will have to do it under vastly different circumstances from last year.
New Team
When Reddick hoisted his title trophy in Miami, it was as the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.
Reddick now calls RCR’s campus in Welcome, North Carolina, his professional home.
When Reddick made his first trip to RCR’s campus he was taken aback by the vastness of the team’s campus.
In addition to RCR’s Cup and Xfinity programs, the campus is home to the RCR Museum, Richard Petty Motorsports, Kaulig Racing and the newly arrived Germain Racing.
“I’ve been involved in NASCAR, I can see what’s going on and what not, right?” Reddick said. “But I had no idea they had so many buildings. It’s just insanity.”
The primary reason behind Reddick moving to his third Xfinity team in three years? He was thinking ahead.
“It just looked like the avenue to get to the Cup Series with a more clear path than it was at JR Motorsports,” Reddick said. “That was the bulk of it. I got along great with (crew chief) Dave (Elenz) and my whole team. I loved them. I think they loved me as well.”
That foresight paid off quickly, with Reddick set to compete in Sunday’s Daytona 500. His first Cup start will come in RCR’s No. 31 Chevrolet. He’ll start 39th after finishing 13th in his qualifying race on Thursday.
But there are other reasons Reddick likes RCR.
“The thing that makes me feel really good is Richard just has a lot of involvement in everything that goes on,” Reddick said. “Honestly, he’s the decision maker. It’s his business. A lot of these team owners and what have you that are in NASCAR have other business that have been successful. Richard, like a couple of others, not many, Richard and Chip (Ganassi) are the two that come to mind that make their living, their bread and butter is racing. So they take it very seriously and spend a lot of time around it. For me that’s important.”
No (Official) Full-Time Teammates
A year ago Reddick was able to claim three full-time teammates, all who were 10 or more years older than him.
Now he’s technically alone.
RCR will field one full-time Xfinity car in 2019, with Reddick at the helm of the No. 2.
That’s two years after RCR fielded five cars. Last year, the team ran Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft full-time and various drivers part-time in the No. 3.
But thanks to RCR’s many partners in its technical alliance, Reddick will have the equivalent of a teammate.
Reddick’s offseason was so chaotic he had to ask NBC Sports if Kaulig Racing had officially announced Justin Haley as the driver of its No. 11 Chevrolet.
“In all seriousness, he’s going to be like my teammate,” Reddick said after being told it was official. “Even though it’s not under the RCR banner … we’re still going to be sharing everything.”
Haley, 19, enters his rookie season in Xfinity. He’s made 50 starts in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series since 2015 and earned three wins last year. He also made three Xfinity Series starts with GMS Racing.
But the move to being essentially a one-car operation makes the No. 2 a “nimble” team in the eyes of the man who leads it.
New Crew Chief
Somehow, some way Reddick made it to the end of the 2018 season with Dave Elenz as his crew chief.
“I think any other crew chief in the garage would have pulled out his hair and quit on me halfway through the year but Dave wouldn’t do it,” Reddick said. “He believed in me, more so than anybody else did in the entire garage and that’s what held us together last year and got us to Homestead.”
After Reddick’s win at Daytona last year, the No. 9 team finished in the top five just twice in the next 22 races.
Their struggles stemmed partly from a difficulty to communicate when it came to diagnosing issues on the JRM cars, which were significantly different from what he drove in 2017 at Ganassi.
Reddick took the blame, saying he wasn’t consistent enough in what he conveyed to Elenz.
“Dave was at a huge disadvantage because at the time the Chip Ganassi Racing cars drove night and day different than what JR Motorsports cars did,” Reddick said.” I feel like in the sim (simulator), the Richard Childress Racing cars and JR Motorsports cars are a little bit closer together.”
Reddick says his Ganassi experience is part of the reason he’s connected so quickly with his new crew chief, Randall Burnett.
Burnett was crew chief on the No. 2 in 2018 when it was driven by Tifft. This will be Burnett’s third season as a crew chief for RCR after two years spent in Cup working with AJ Allmendinger.
Before that, Burnett spent 10 years as an engineer at Ganassi. That tenure included working “hand-in-hand” with crew chief Mike Shiplett to build its Xfinity team, which won 14 races from 2016-18 before shutting down due to a lack of sponsorship.
“I think we’ve got a lot of common ground with our racing background, growing up racing go karts and mini-outlaw karts and this, that and the other,” Burnett said. “I think we’ve just got a lot of common ground that we kind of relate to one another and are able to communicate really well so far.”
Burnett has a history of working with a multitude of drivers in a short amount of time. In 2017 he worked with four drivers, including the final five races with Hemric during his run to the Championship 4.
“I feel like I’ve kind of got a pretty good checklist of things to learn relatively quick so I can hit the ground running with a new driver,” Burnett said.
Without any time at a track in the last two months, the duo has adapted to each other through time at the team shop, talking on the phone and in the simulator.
“That’s been a huge benefit too, trying to learn how his language is about the car’s terms that he uses,” Burnett said of the simulator time with Reddick. “Like his scaling. How loose and tight the car is on a 1-10 scaling and how big of an adjustment I need to be able to make based on that scaling.”
Compared to other drivers he’s worked with, including Hemric, Paul Menard, Ben Kennedy and Allmendinger, Burnett describes Reddick as being more “laid back” and in the form of Kyle Larson.
“Kind of not too hands-on in the car setup stuff,” Burnett said. “Just kind of tells you, ‘Hey, it’s doing this.’ Where Daniel Hemric was kind of on the other extreme of that, he’s very in-tune, building his own race cars and everything. Tyler’s kind of on the opposite end. He’s like, ‘You do your job, I’m just going to tell you what it’s doing and you all fix it.'”
‘Do It Better’
With his title defense Reddick joins Christopher Bell, who won a rookie record seven races in 2018, in having a target on his back.
But Reddick says he feels less stress entering his title defense than he did last year.
“I feel like the weight is off my shoulders,” Reddick said. “I know that I can do it again, I just want to do it better than the first time. Winning a title is really cool and it’s great, but it wasn’t a perfect year. Everyone talks about they want to have a perfect year, they want to win every game they play and they want to win the Super Bowl at the end of the season. It’s very hard to do, but I want to strive more towards perfection.”
Simply, he wants to “be more like Christopher Bell” last year, even though he proved you don’t have to be to win the title. No matter how he does it, if Reddick pulls off back-to-back titles, he’d be the first Xfinity driver to do so since Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2011-12.
“We can easily, if we execute properly and be smart and kind of play to our strengths, I think we should be able to have a year like Christopher Bell put together,” Reddick said.