Watch NASCAR America live today from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

NASCAR America will air live today from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Krista Voda will be joined by analysts Steve Letarte and A.J. Allmendinger.

Today’s show will mark the start of NASCAR America’s weekly segment, The Motorsports Hour, which will air every Thursday.

The Motorsports Hour will highlight the upcoming weekend’s NASCAR races and also shine a light on the latest news in motorsports including IndyCar, IMSA, American Flat Track, Supercross, Motocross, Mecum collector car auctions and more.

In coming weeks, other analysts will join the show including former IndyCar drivers Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell, former IMSA GT driver Calvin Fish and Motocross and Supercross legend Ricky Carmichael.

Tune in to today’s edition of NASCAR America at the special time of 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.