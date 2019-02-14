Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Joey Logano wins second Daytona 500 qualifying race with last-lap pass

By Daniel McFadinFeb 14, 2019, 9:42 PM EST
Joey Logano won Thursday’s second Daytona 500 qualifying duel after he passed three cars on the last lap.

Logano was fourth when the final lap began and passed leader Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Denny Hamlin on the inside entering Turn 1.

The top five was completed by Logano, Bowyer, Almirola, Hamlin and Kurt Busch.

“You have the whole race to think about a move when we’re all out there just waiting, waiting and waiting,” Logano told Fox Sports 1. “There’s a lot of anxiousness behind me, everyone was really wanting to go. I just thought, ‘Man, I just gotta wait, gotta wait.’ The later you do it the less the risk if it doesn’t work.”

Bowyer led 41 of 60 laps in the caution-free race that was mostly ran single file in the outside lane.

“At the end of the day when you’re leading that chain like that you can’t see the runs that are coming behind you,” Bowyer told FS1. “I can’t tell until he pulls out how fast they’re coming or anything else.”

Brendan Gaughan raced his way into the Daytona 500.

Kevin Harvick won the first qualifying duel.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Aric Almirola (third) earned his best result in a Daytona 500 qualifying race in his ninth start.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Erik Jones finished 14th after he was penalized for speeding on pit road … Joey Gase failed to qualify for the Daytona 500.

QUOTE OF THE RACE No. 1: “I haven’t been this nervous since I was a rookie in the Winston West Series.” – Brendan Gaughan after he raced his way into the Daytona 500.

QUOTE OF THE RACE No. 2: “I was leading the race and I didn’t like that.” – Clint Bowyer on the single-file racing for most of the race.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on Fox.

Kevin Harvick wins first Daytona 500 qualifying race

By Daniel McFadinFeb 14, 2019, 8:15 PM EST
Kevin Harvick won Thursday night’s first Daytona 500 qualifying race.

He led 44 of 60 laps and beat Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Paul Menard, Matt DiBenedetto and Martin Truex Jr.

“It handled good when we were behind cars,” Harvick said. “Last week taught us that we needed to have track position. They did a good job on pit road and got on and off pit road and then we had a couple Ford Mustangs behind us as well. Ricky and Paul worked with us and we were able to keep the track position and our cars were fast enough together to keep everyone else back there.”

NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman finished 12th and qualified for the Daytona 500 after he placed ahead of Tyler Reddick and Ryan Truex. Truex failed to make the Daytona 500.

The only caution was on Lap 26 when Jimmie Johnson made contact with Kyle Busch on his left rear on the backstretch. Busch spun unharmed onto the apron. Busch finished 18th, one lap down.

The contact was similar to what happened between Johnson and Menard in Sunday’s Advance Auto Parts Clash.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Ryan Preece bounced back to finish 10th after he was caught speeding on pit road early in the race … Matt DiBenedetto (fourth) earned his best finish in a Daytona qualifying race in four starts … Daytona 500 pole-sitter William Byron led 16 laps but didn’t engage in competitive racing for the final run to save his car for Sunday.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Matt Tifft placed 19th after he was caught speeding twice on pit road … Brad Keselowski placed 20th after he was penalized for pitting outside his box and speeding on pit road while serving his first penalty.

NOTABLE: Kevin Harvick won his second Daytona 500 qualifying race (2013) and has finished in the top three in his last three starts.

QUOTE OF THE RACE No. 1: “He ran into me. Flat out. Watch the television.” – Kyle Busch to reporters on his incident with Jimmie Johnson

QUOTE OF THE RACE NO. 2: “I thought I knew where I was with my right front and I just had it wrong.” – Jimmie Johnson to reporters.

Jimmie Johnson apologizes to Kyle Busch for contact in Duel

By Dustin LongFeb 14, 2019, 7:56 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jimmie Johnson said he made a mistake, causing Kyle Busch to spin in the first qualifying race Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway, but Busch was not happy.

This was the second time in Speedweeks Johnson has been at the center on an incident. Contact with Paul Menard spun Menard, triggering a 17-car crash in the Clash last weekend while Johnson went on to the win. Johnson finished eighth in Thursday’s qualifying race.

Johnson apologized for the contact with Busch and said he planned to talk with him at the earliest opportunity.

“He ran into me,” said Busch, who finished 18th, meaning he’ll start at the rear of the field for Sunday’s Daytona 500. “Flat out. Watch the television.

“You have to open your eyeballs to see where the (expletive) you’re going. That’s about all I can say.”

Crew chief Adam Stevens said the damage was repairable and they would not be going to a backup car.

Johnson’s right front hit the left rear of Busch’s car as they ran underneath Tyler Reddick down the backstretch. Busch spun off course but was able to continue.

Johnson explained what happened: “So we’re three-wide coming through the turn. I’m looking out the windshield, my rearview mirror and my third mirror trying to judge if the line is going to follow me, if the line is going to follow Kyle and where the third car is. In that environment, I was wanting to get behind Kyle and I think my eyes were in the wrong spot, so I didn’t have the good sense of perception of where I was with Kyle, trying to manage my mirrors and I just got it wrong. I thought I knew where I was with my right front and I just had it wrong.”

After the contact sent Busch sliding down the backstretch, Johnson radioed his team: “I don’t know what happened. Damn it.”

Soon after, Johnson apologized on the radio.

“Apologize to the 18,” Johnson said. “I assume that’s on me. Got to see the video first. I don’t know what happened.”

Busch was relayed the message on his radio.

“Tell him I don’t know want to hear it,” Busch said. “That’s twice he’s done same thing in two … races.”

As for two incidents in two races, Johnson said: “I firmly believe the Clash was a racing incident. This one was a mistake on my behalf. Everybody makes mistakes.”

Asked if he needs to prove anything to the rest of the field after being in the center of two incidents in Speedweeks, Johnson said: “I don’t think from a field standpoint I have anything to worry about there. I’m sure fan perception will be different. From the field standpoint, I don’t have any concerns there.”

Jeffrey Earnhardt to drive seven races for new Cup, Xfinity team in 2019

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 14, 2019, 5:09 PM EST
On the eve of the first NASCAR race weekend of the season, a new team that will split time competing in the Cup and Xfinity Series in 2019 was announced Thursday.

Xtreme Concepts Inc., which is already an existing sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing, has formed Xtreme Concepts Racing (XCI Racing).

XCI Racing will compete in two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and five Xfinity Series races in 2019. Both cars that will be fielded are Toyota Camrys and will carry the No. 81. Jeffrey Earnhardt will handle driving duties in all seven races.

“As a driver, you want to get all the seat time you can, not just seat time but seat time in really good equipment,” Earnhardt said at a press conference Thursday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway. “Xtreme Concepts has given me the opportunity to do so in Gibbs equipment, but now add a little icing to the cake, given me the opportunity to do it in an Xtreme Concepts car in alliance with Joe Gibbs (Racing). I’m really looking forward to showing what I’ve got.”

The team will make its debut in the March 30 Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway, then will compete in the Cup race April 28 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The team will then compete in Xfinity races on June 29 at Chicagoland Speedway, July 5 at Daytona International Speedway, Aug. 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway and Aug. 31 at Darlington Raceway.

XCI’s final race in 2019 will be back on the Cup circuit on Oct. 13 at Talladega.

“We are taking a very deliberate and methodical approach to becoming a NASCAR team,” Landon Ash, founder of Birmingham, Alabama-based Xtreme Concepts and owner of XCI Racing, said in a media release. “Having a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing makes the learning curve a little less steep and allows us to field competitive racecars right out of the gate.

“Our ultimate goal is to become a full-time team in the NASCAR Cup Series. We’ll take what we learn this season and apply it to next season. We plan to grow incrementally, and our alliance with JGR will be a key component of that growth.”

Kaz Grala joins Richard Childress Racing part-time in Xfinity Series

By Daniel McFadinFeb 14, 2019, 4:58 PM EST
Kaz Grala will race part-time for Richard Childress Racing this season in the Xfinity Series, the team announced Thursday.

Grala, 20, will drive the No. 21 Chevrolet in select races, beginning with the March 30 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

It is scheduled to be Grala’s first start since the 2018 finale in Miami.

Grala made 22 starts last year, 10 with JGL Racing and then 12 with his family owned Fury Race Cars after he lost his ride with JGL due to a lack of financial support from team owner James Whitener, who was experiencing health problems. Grala earned two top fives and five top 10s.

“This is definitely the biggest opportunity I’ve had in my career,” Grala said in a press release. “Running for a powerhouse team like RCR is a dream come true, and one I plan on making the most of. With only a limited number of races to make an impression, I’m ready to get to work and lay it all on the line.”

Grala has one NASCAR win, in the 2017 Gander Outdoors Truck Series opener at Daytona.

The native of Boston, Massachusetts, will have Tyler Reddick as a teammate in the races he competes in.

“I’m looking forward to having Kaz Grala join RCR this year,” Richard Childress said in the press release. “Kaz is a talented young driver who has proven he can win in any type of racing. I think he’ll be up to speed and contending for multiple wins for us out on the track in no time.”

Grala’s sponsor and crew chief will be announced at a later date.