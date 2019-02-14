Thursday’s Duel qualifying races: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Tonight’s Gander RV Duels at Daytona International Speedway will determine the 40-car field for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

While William Byron has locked up the pole position and teammate Alex Bowman will be alongside him on the front row, there are 38 other positions to fill the field for The Great American Race.

There are 21 teams in each race. Two teams will go home after the Duels and will not race in the 500.

The starting lineups for each race were determined by pole qualifying last weekend.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines for Duel No. 1 will be given by Marcus Lemonis, representing Gander RV, at 7:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. The command for Duel No. 2, which is tentatively set to begin at 8:45 p.m., will also be given by Lemonis.

PRERACE CEREMONIES: Driver introductions begin at 6:41 p.m. The invocation ii at 7:01 p.m. and will be given by Farzad Nourian, Senior Regional Director, Mission & Ministry, AdventHealth. The National Anthem will be at 7:02 p.m. and be performed by Catina Mack.

DISTANCE: Each race is scheduled for 60 laps (150 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast both race qualifying races. Race coverage begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 6 p.m. and also can be heard at MRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for clear skies with a high of 62 degrees and a five percent chance of rain for the start of the first qualifying race.

LAST TIME: Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott each won their qualifying race last year.

STARTING LINEUP: Daytona Duel 1 Lineup

STARTING LINEUP: Daytona Duel 2 Lineup