Austin Hill fastest in final Truck Series practice at Daytona

Austin Hill was fastest in Thursday’s final Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice session for Friday’s season opener at Daytona.
Hill, in his first race weekend driving the No. 16 for Hattori Racing Enterprises, posted a top speed of 192.943 mph.
He was followed by Christian Eckes (192.938 mph), Todd Gilliland (192.901), David Gilliland (192.860) and Gus Dean (191.959).
Rookie Harrison Burton had limited on-track time due to an engine change.
There was one caution for debris.
David Gilliland had the best 10-lap average at 190.580 mph.
Click here for the practice report.
First practice
Clay Greenfield (191.432 mph) was fastest in the first practice session.
Codie Rohrbaugh (190.634) was second followed by Austin Theriault (190.613), Johnny Sauter (190.565 in his return to ThorSport Racing) and Sauter’s teammate, Matt Crafton (190.492).
The second and final Truck practice will be today at 4:35 p.m. ET. The Truck Series’ season-opening race, the NextEra Energy 250, is Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Click here for results from the first Truck Series practice.