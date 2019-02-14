Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR

Austin Hill fastest in final Truck Series practice at Daytona

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 14, 2019, 3:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

Austin Hill was fastest in Thursday’s final Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice session for Friday’s season opener at Daytona.

Hill, in his first race weekend driving the No. 16 for Hattori Racing Enterprises, posted a top speed of 192.943 mph.

He was followed by Christian Eckes (192.938 mph), Todd Gilliland (192.901), David Gilliland (192.860) and Gus Dean (191.959).

Rookie Harrison Burton had limited on-track time due to an engine change.

There was one caution for debris.

David Gilliland had the best 10-lap average at 190.580 mph.

Click here for the practice report.

First practice

Clay Greenfield (191.432 mph) was fastest in the first practice session.

Codie Rohrbaugh (190.634) was second followed by Austin Theriault (190.613), Johnny Sauter (190.565 in his return to ThorSport Racing) and Sauter’s teammate, Matt Crafton (190.492).

The second and final Truck practice will be today at 4:35 p.m. ET. The Truck Series’ season-opening race, the NextEra Energy 250, is Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Click here for results from the first Truck Series practice.

Jeffrey Earnhardt to drive seven races for new Cup, Xfinity team in 2019

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 14, 2019, 5:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

On the eve of the first NASCAR race weekend of the season, a new team that will split time competing in the Cup and Xfinity Series in 2019 was announced Thursday.

Xtreme Concepts Inc., which is already an existing sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing, has formed Xtreme Concepts Racing (XCI Racing).

XCI Racing will compete in two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and five Xfinity Series races in 2019. Both cars that will be fielded are Toyota Camrys and will carry the No. 81. Jeffrey Earnhardt will handle driving duties in all seven races.

“As a driver, you want to get all the seat time you can, not just seat time but seat time in really good equipment,” Earnhardt said at a press conference Thursday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway. “Xtreme Concepts has given me the opportunity to do so in Gibbs equipment, but now add a little icing to the cake, given me the opportunity to do it in an Xtreme Concepts car in alliance with Joe Gibbs (Racing). I’m really looking forward to showing what I’ve got.”

The team will make its debut in the March 30 Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway, then will compete in the Cup race April 28 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The team will then compete in Xfinity races on June 29 at Chicagoland Speedway, July 5 at Daytona International Speedway, Aug. 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway and Aug. 31 at Darlington Raceway.

XCI’s final race in 2019 will be back on the Cup circuit on Oct. 13 at Talladega.

“We are taking a very deliberate and methodical approach to becoming a NASCAR team,” Landon Ash, founder of Birmingham, Alabama-based Xtreme Concepts and owner of XCI Racing, said in a media release. “Having a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing makes the learning curve a little less steep and allows us to field competitive racecars right out of the gate.

“Our ultimate goal is to become a full-time team in the NASCAR Cup Series. We’ll take what we learn this season and apply it to next season. We plan to grow incrementally, and our alliance with JGR will be a key component of that growth.”

Kaz Grala joins Richard Childress Racing part-time in Xfinity Series

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 14, 2019, 4:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kaz Grala will race part-time for Richard Childress Racing this season in the Xfinity Series, the team announced Thursday.

Grala, 20, will drive the No. 21 Chevrolet in select races, beginning with the March 30 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

It is scheduled to be Grala’s first start since the 2018 finale in Miami.

Grala made 22 starts last year, 10 with JGL Racing and then 12 with his family owned Fury Race Cars after he lost his ride with JGL due to a lack of financial support from team owner James Whitener, who was experiencing health problems. Grala earned two top fives and five top 10s.

“This is definitely the biggest opportunity I’ve had in my career,” Grala said in a press release. “Running for a powerhouse team like RCR is a dream come true, and one I plan on making the most of. With only a limited number of races to make an impression, I’m ready to get to work and lay it all on the line.”

Grala has one NASCAR win, in the 2017 Gander Outdoors Truck Series opener at Daytona.

The native of Boston, Massachusetts, will have Tyler Reddick as a teammate in the races he competes in.

“I’m looking forward to having Kaz Grala join RCR this year,” Richard Childress said in the press release. “Kaz is a talented young driver who has proven he can win in any type of racing. I think he’ll be up to speed and contending for multiple wins for us out on the track in no time.”

Grala’s sponsor and crew chief will be announced at a later date.

Watch NASCAR America live today from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 14, 2019, 4:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

NASCAR America will air live today from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Krista Voda will be joined by analysts Steve Letarte and A.J. Allmendinger.

Today’s show will mark the start of NASCAR America’s weekly segment, The Motorsports Hour, which will air every Thursday.

The Motorsports Hour will highlight the upcoming weekend’s NASCAR races and also shine a light on the latest news in motorsports including IndyCar, IMSA, American Flat Track, Supercross, Motocross, Mecum collector car auctions and more.

In coming weeks, other analysts will join the show including former IndyCar drivers Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell, former IMSA GT driver Calvin Fish and Motocross and Supercross legend Ricky Carmichael.

Tune in to today’s edition of NASCAR America at the special time of 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman named Daytona 500 honorary starter

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 14, 2019, 4:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman has been named as honorary starter for Sunday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

The New England Patriots wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion, will wave the green flag to start The Great American Race.

“Julian Edelman is an incredible addition to the list of pre-race dignitaries for the Daytona 500,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said in a media release. “We’re honored to have such a superb athlete, who recently won on NFL’s biggest stage and was the Super Bowl MVP, wave the green flag for NASCAR’s premier event.”

Recent Daytona 500 Honorary Starters include Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee LaDainian Tomlinson, actor Gary Sinise, actress Charlize Theron and Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ken Griffey Jr.