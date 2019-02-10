Three teams have car chiefs ejected at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The cars of Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon and Ty Dillon each failed inspection twice before Daytona 500 qualifying Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.
Each team had its car chief ejected for the rest of the Speedweeks. They will not be allowed back at the track until after the Daytona 500. Each team also will lose 15 minutes of practice time this week.
All three cars passed on their third attempt.
The car chief for Austin Dillon’s team is Greg Ebert.
The car chief for Ty Dillon’s team is Billy Plourde.
The car chief for Elliott is Josh Kirk.
It will be a Hendrick Motorsports front row for the Daytona 500. Again.
In his first on-track pairing with crew chief Chad Knaus, William Byron captured the pole (194.305 mph) and teammate Alex Bowman, who won last year’s 500 pole, will sit on the outside of the front row (194.154 mph).
It marked the fifth consecutive Daytona 500 pole for a Hendrick Chevrolet and the first of Byron’s Cup career.
“I thought the Chevy was real fast,” Byron told Fox Sports. “Credit to Chad and all the guys. It’s been a great offseason. We’re prepared. This is the first step of our process together.”
The last driver to win the Daytona 500 from the pole was NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Jarrett in 2000.
Only the starting positions for Byron and Bowman are locked in, though Hendrick drivers swept the top four spots in Sunday’s qualifying. Two-time Daytona 500 winner Jimmie Johnson, who will start his first Cup race with crew chief Kevin Meendering after 16 seasons with Knaus, was third (193.807 mph), followed by Chase Elliott (193.782 mph).
The remainder of the 40-car field for the 500 will be set during Thursday’s two qualifying races.
Tyler Reddick and Casey Mears locked themselves into two of the four non-charter spots for the 500 via qualifying speeds Sunday. The other two non-charter entries will be determined Thursday during the qualifiers.
A total of six Chevrolet Camaros (including all four Hendrick Motorsports entries), four Ford Mustangs and two Toyota Camrys made the second and final 12-car qualifying round.
The rest of the second-round qualifiers were Daniel Hemric (192.460 mph), defending Cup champion Joey Logano (192.448), Martin Truex Jr. (192.353), Clint Bowyer (192.291), Brad Keselowski (192.263), defending Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon (191.416), Paul Menard (191.107) and Denny Hamlin (190.492).
The green flag will drop on the NASCAR season today with the exhibition Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway.
The race will see 20 Cup drivers competing for the win.
The field is made up of drivers who won a Cup pole in 2018, former Clash winners who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 winners who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2018 and drivers who qualified for last year’s Cup playoffs.
Here’s all the info you need for the race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: U.S. Army Master Sergeant George Vera will give the command to start engines at 3:02 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:14 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 75 laps (187.5 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.
SPECIAL RULES: There will be a competition caution at Lap 25. Teams can pit for fuel before that. … Teams can work on their car during a red flag in the pits or garage. … The Damaged Vehicle Policy is in effect but there is no six-minute clock.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 7 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 10 a.m. Daytona 500 pole qualifying at 12:10 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:35 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Gina Marie Incandel will perform the anthem at 2:56 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race starting at 3 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 69 degrees and a 50 percent chance of rain.
TO THE REAR: Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin will start in the back with backup cars.
LAST TIME: Brad Keselowski led 43 laps and beat teammate Joey Logano and Kurt Busch.
Day 2 of Speedweeks has arrived and brings with it the first race of the year in the exhibition Advance Auto Parts Clash and pole qualifying for the Daytona 500.
Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times are Eastern)
7 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open
10 a.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting
12:10 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying; impound/single car/two rounds (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
2:30 p.m. – Clash driver introductions
3 p.m. – Advance Auto Parts Clash; 75 laps/187.5 miles (Fox Sports 1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Harrison Burton held off the field in a one-lap overtime shootout to win Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series race at Daytona International Speedway.
It was Burton’s first career start at Daytona.
“To win at Daytona is so special,” Burton said. “I wanted to do a crazy burnout but I wanted to take it in. It was a really humbling experience to win at Daytona.
“This is probably the biggest day in my life, in my racing career at least.”
The win is the third career ARCA victory for the son of NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton.
Harrison Burton, 18, will run the full Gander Outdoors Truck schedule this season for Kyle Busch Motorsports.
Todd Gilliland finished second. Grant Quinlan placed third and was followed by pole-sitter Christian Eckes and Sean Corr.