Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Sunday schedule for Daytona International Speedway

By Daniel McFadinFeb 10, 2019, 7:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Day 2 of Speedweeks has arrived and brings with it the first race of the year in the exhibition Advance Auto Parts Clash and pole qualifying for the Daytona 500.

Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

12:10 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying; impound/single car/two rounds (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:30 p.m. – Clash driver introductions

3 p.m. – Advance Auto Parts Clash; 75 laps/187.5 miles (Fox Sports 1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Harrison Burton wins ARCA race at Daytona

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 9, 2019, 7:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Harrison Burton held off the field in a one-lap overtime shootout to win Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

It was Burton’s first career start at Daytona.

“To win at Daytona is so special,” Burton said. “I wanted to do a crazy burnout but I wanted to take it in. It was a really humbling experience to win at Daytona.

“This is probably the biggest day in my life, in my racing career at least.”

The win is the third career ARCA victory for the son of NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton.

Harrison Burton, 18, will run the full Gander Outdoors Truck schedule this season for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Todd Gilliland finished second. Grant Quinlan placed third and was followed by pole-sitter Christian Eckes and Sean Corr.

Paul Menard will start on pole for Clash at Daytona

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 9, 2019, 7:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Paul Menard will start on the pole for Sunday’s Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

Menard got the pole in a draw by youth racers, who were joined by the crew chief of the Cup driver they were picking for Saturday night. It is his third pole in this event. He started on the pole in 2009 and 2015. 

Kyle Busch will start second. Brad Keselowski starts third. Ryan Newman starts fourth. Alex Bowman completes the top five.

The 20-car field is made up of drivers who won a Cup pole in 2018, former Clash winners who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 winners who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2018 and drivers who qualified for last year’s Cup playoffs.

The last time the driver won this event from the pole was Hamlin in 2014. Keselowski won this race last yer after starting 17th. The last four winners of this race started ninth or worse.

Former Clash winners in this field are: Hamlin (2006, ’14, ’16), Harvick (2009, ’10, ’13), Keselowski (2018), Logano (2017), Kyle Busch (2012), Kurt Busch (2011) and Johnson (2005).

STARTING LINEUP

1. Paul Menard

2. Kyle Busch

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Ryan Newman

5. Alex Bowman

6. Kevin Harvick

7. Joey Logano

8. Ryan Blaney

9. Austin Dillon

10. Daniel Suaerz

11. Jamie McMurray

12. Martin Truex Jr.

13. Jimmie Johnson

14. Kyle Larson

15. Clint Bowyer

16. Chase Elliott – x

17. Denny Hamlin – x

18.. Aric Almirola

19. Kurt Busch

20. Erik Jones

x – must go to the rear for the start because switched to a backup car after a crash in practice.

Daytona 500 finish looms over Aric Almirola but a bigger concern exists

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 9, 2019, 4:12 PM EST
1 Comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A few more days remain, then maybe the questions will become less frequent.

But until the green flag waves on next weekend’s Daytona 500, Aric Almirola will be quizzed about how his heart broke a mile from winning NASCAR’s biggest race a year ago.

In his first race with Stewart-Haas Racing, Almirola led the field on the final lap. Austin Dillon charged from the outside line. Almirola blocked. Dillon moved low and then went high. Almirola tried to block but was too late. The contact sent Almirola into the Turn 3 wall and Dillon on to the victory.

Almirola was grace and class in interviews afterward but he admits it was not how he felt.

“Did I ever have a moment where behind closed doors I stomped my feet and hit some things? Maybe,” Almirola said to laughter Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. “In that time, in that moment, it was more important for me to go out and be a good representative for my sponsors and my partners and my kids.

“My kids were sitting back in my motorhome watching on TV like the rest of the world, so at that time it was an opportunity for me to be a good role model for my kids. You’ve got to be a good sport and sometimes things don’t always go your way. You’ve got two choices. You can either keep your head high and take the high road, or you can pout and piss and moan and the sponsors usually like the first one.”

That race foreshadowed his playoff victory last fall at Talladega Superspeedway. Stewart-Haas Racing dominated, leading 80 percent of the race. Almirola took the lead on the final lap when teammate Kurt Busch ran out of fuel. Almirola went on to finish a career-high fifth in the points.

“Coming off of winning the last restrictor-plate race certainly gives our team a lot of confidence,” Almirola said. “These are the same rules we had at Talladega with this car, so the new kind of unknown is the Mustang, but, so far, with the few laps of practice I feel like we’re kind of picking right up where we left off.”

But the key is to win more often this season. Almirola looks back to last season and said he had a chance to win six races but won only once.

“My son, I told him I was excited about getting ready to go to Daytona Thursday night before we flew down here Friday morning, and he said, ‘Daddy, I sure hope you win more than just one race next year,’ Almirola said.

 and on Facebook

Bubba Wallace fastest in rain-shortened Daytona 500 practice

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 9, 2019, 3:55 PM EST
1 Comment

Bubba Wallace topped the speed chart in Saturday’s second Daytona 500 practice session with a top speed of 195.020 mph.

The session, scheduled to run for 50 minutes, was shortened to roughly 25 minutes due to rain.

Ty Dillon followed Wallace with a speed of 195.008 mph. The two drivers ran near each other during the session.

The top five was completed by David Ragan (194.940 mph), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (194.574) and Paul Menard (193.586).

There were no incidents in the session.

Martin Truex Jr. was fastest in the day’s first Daytona 500 practice session.

Teams will be back in action Sunday at 12:10 p.m. ET for Daytona 500 pole qualifying. That is followed by the Advance Auto Parts Clash at 3 p.m.

Check back for more.

 