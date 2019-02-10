Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson wins rain-shortened Clash after contact with Paul Menard

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 10, 2019, 5:15 PM EST
1 Comment

Sunday’s Advance Auto Parts Clash wound up being more of a crash, as a massive wreck occurred on Lap 55 of the scheduled 75-lap race at Daytona International Speedway.

Jimmie Johnson, who was one of the original cars involved in the crash, was awarded the win after heavy rain came down four laps later while the race was put under caution, and then prompted NASCAR officials to end the race 16 laps short of the scheduled 75 laps.

More than half of the 20 cars in the field were involved.

Among other cars involved were Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer.

The wreck began when race leader Paul Menard appeared to slightly move down the track and into the car of Johnson, who was running second at the time.

The two made contact, with Johnson tagging the left rear of Menard’s car, sending Menard hard to the right and toward the outside retaining wall, with numerous cars being collected in the resulting mayhem.

“I moved down a little bit and the next thing I knew, I was getting turned in the left rear,” Menard told Fox Sports 1. “We tore up the car for no good reason. … It sucks that aggressive side drafting caused that big old crash.”

Johnson told FS1, “We could see (the rain) coming, I got below him before he blocked. I think he came down a little bit to defend and block. I moved inside of him … and he just came over. I feel sorry for Paul and other teams that lost race cars, but I’m here to win races.”

At the time of the incident, Menard had led 51 of the first 55 laps.

“It feels good to be back in victory lane,” Johnson said. “I’m extremely excited to win. It’s not a points race, but it’s a good start.”

Ironically, Johnson won with new crew chief Kevin Meendering, while Johnson’s former crew chief, Chad Knaus, led Alex Bowman earlier in the day to win the pole position for next Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Kurt Busch finished second, followed by Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Bowman, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman and Daniel Suarez.

Finishing 11th through 20th in the 20-car field were Jamie McMurray, Kevin Harvick, Menard, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Bowyer, Hamlin, Keselowski, Kyle Larson and Erik Jones.

The race was delayed three times due to rain, with the third time bringing about the end of the event.

William Byron wins Daytona 500 pole; teammate Alex Bowman second

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 10, 2019, 1:37 PM EST
2 Comments

It will be a Hendrick Motorsports front row for the Daytona 500. Again.

In his first on-track pairing with crew chief Chad Knaus, William Byron captured the pole (194.305 mph) and teammate Alex Bowman, who won last year’s 500 pole, will sit on the outside of the front row (194.154 mph).

It marked the fifth consecutive Daytona 500 pole for a Hendrick Chevrolet and the first of Byron’s Cup career.

“I thought the Chevy was real fast,” Byron told Fox Sports. “Credit to Chad and all the guys. It’s been a great offseason. We’re prepared. This is the first step of our process together.”

The last driver to win the Daytona 500 from the pole was NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Jarrett in 2000.

Only the starting positions for Byron and Bowman are locked in, though Hendrick drivers swept the top four spots in Sunday’s qualifying. Two-time Daytona 500 winner Jimmie Johnson, who will start his first Cup race with crew chief Kevin Meendering after 16 seasons with Knaus, was third (193.807 mph), followed by Chase Elliott (193.782 mph).

The remainder of the 40-car field for the 500 will be set during Thursday’s two qualifying races.

Tyler Reddick and Casey Mears locked themselves into two of the four non-charter spots for the 500 via qualifying speeds Sunday. The other two non-charter entries will be determined Thursday during the qualifiers.

A total of six Chevrolet Camaros (including all four Hendrick Motorsports entries), four Ford Mustangs and two Toyota Camrys made the second and final 12-car qualifying round.

The rest of the second-round qualifiers were Daniel Hemric (192.460 mph), defending Cup champion Joey Logano (192.448), Martin Truex Jr. (192.353), Clint Bowyer (192.291), Brad Keselowski (192.263), defending Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon (191.416), Paul Menard (191.107) and Denny Hamlin (190.492).

Click here for full qualifying results.

Three teams have car chiefs ejected at Daytona

By Dustin LongFeb 10, 2019, 12:28 PM EST
1 Comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The cars of Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon and Ty Dillon each failed inspection twice before Daytona 500 qualifying Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.

Each team had its car chief ejected for the rest of the Speedweeks. They will not be allowed back at the track until after the Daytona 500. Each team also will lose 15 minutes of practice time this week.

All three cars passed on their third attempt.

The car chief for Austin Dillon’s team is Greg Ebert.

The car chief for Ty Dillon’s team is Billy Plourde.

The car chief for Elliott is Josh Kirk.

Today’s Advance Auto Parts Clash: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinFeb 10, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

The green flag will drop on the NASCAR season today with the exhibition Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

The race will see 20 Cup drivers competing for the win.

The field is made up of drivers who won a Cup pole in 2018, former Clash winners who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 winners who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2018 and drivers who qualified for last year’s Cup playoffs.

Here’s all the info you need for the race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: U.S. Army Master Sergeant George Vera will give the command to start engines at 3:02 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:14 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 75 laps (187.5 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.

SPECIAL RULES: There will be a competition caution at Lap 25. Teams can pit for fuel before that. … Teams can work on their car during a red flag in the pits or garage. … The Damaged Vehicle Policy is in effect but there is no six-minute clock.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 7 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 10 a.m. Daytona 500 pole qualifying at 12:10 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:35 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Gina Marie Incandel will perform the anthem at 2:56 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race starting at 3 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 69 degrees and a 50 percent chance of rain.

TO THE REAR: Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin will start in the back with backup cars.

LAST TIME: Brad Keselowski led 43 laps and beat teammate Joey Logano and Kurt Busch.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Clash lineup

Sunday schedule for Daytona International Speedway

By Daniel McFadinFeb 10, 2019, 7:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Day 2 of Speedweeks has arrived and brings with it the first race of the year in the exhibition Advance Auto Parts Clash and pole qualifying for the Daytona 500.

Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

12:10 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying; impound/single car/two rounds (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:30 p.m. – Clash driver introductions

3 p.m. – Advance Auto Parts Clash; 75 laps/187.5 miles (Fox Sports 1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)