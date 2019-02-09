Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Saturday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

By Daniel McFadinFeb 9, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
Speedweeks begins today at Daytona International Speedway to begin the 2019 NASCAR season.

There are three Cup Series practice sessions scheduled for today, with the first involving teams in the Advance Auto Parts Clash.

Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:35 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice for Advance Auto Parts Clash (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying practice (FS1, MRN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Daytona 500 qualifying practice (FS1, MRN)

6:30 p.m. – Random drawing for Clash starting position/pit position

NASCAR, NBCSN announce 2019 regional series broadcast schedule

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 8, 2019, 6:54 PM EST
NASCAR and the NBC Sports Group on Friday announced the 2019 broadcast schedules for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West, as well as the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. All races will air on NBCSN.

The overall schedule features a total of 37 regional events at 27 different racetracks across the U.S., including each series’ openers and championship finales.

Things kick off on Wednesday, February 13, at 6 p.m. ET, which will air the K&N Pro Series East opener that takes place this Sunday at Central Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway.

The K&N Pro Series West season opener at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway airs Tuesday, March 5, at 6 p.m. ET.

The Whelen Modified Tour season opener at Myrtle Beach Speedway airs Thursday, March 21, at 6 p.m. ET.

As for airing dates and times for each series’ championship races, they are: K&N Pro Series East, Friday, Oct. 11, at Dover International Speedway; Whelen Modified Tour, Thursday, Oct. 17, at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park; and the K&N Pro Series West, Thursday, Nov. 14, at ISM Raceway.

Here’s the full schedule (all times Eastern):

NBCSN COVERAGE
RACE DATE SERIES TRACK AIR DATE TIME
Sun, Feb 10 K&N Pro East New Smyrna Speedway Wed, Feb 13 6 p.m.
Thu, Feb 28 K&N Pro West Las Vegas Motor Speedway Tue, Mar 05 6 p.m.
Sat, Mar 16 Whelen Modified Myrtle Beach Speedway Thu, Mar 21 6 p.m.
Sat, Mar 30 Whelen Modified South Boston Speedway Wed, Apr 03 4 p.m.
Sat, Mar 30 K&N Pro West Irwindale Speedway Wed, Apr 03 6 p.m.
Sat, Apr 06 K&N Pro East Bristol Motor Speedway Thu, Apr 11 4 p.m.
Sat, May 04 K&N Pro East South Boston Speedway (Twin #1) Wed, May 08 6 p.m.
Sat, May 04 K&N Pro East South Boston Speedway (Twin #2) Thu, May 09 6 p.m.
Sat, May 11 K&N Pro West Tucson Speedway (Twin #1) Wed, May 22 4 p.m.
Sat, May 11 K&N Pro West Tucson Speedway (Twin #2) Wed, May 22 7 p.m.
Sat, May 18 Whelen Modified Wall Stadium Speedway Thu, May 23 7 p.m.
Sat, Jun 01 K&N Pro East Memphis International Raceway Wed, Jun 05 6 p.m.
Sat, Jun 01 Whelen Modified Seekonk Speedway Wed, Jun 05 7 p.m.
Sat, Jun 08 K&N Pro West Colorado National Speedway Thu, Jun 13 6 p.m.
Sat, Jun 15 K&N Pro East Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Thu, Jun 20 6 p.m.
Sat, Jun 22 K&N Pro West Sonoma Raceway Thu, Jun 27 6 p.m.
Sat, Jun 29 K&N Pro West Douglas County Speedway Thu, Jul 04 6 p.m.
Fri, Jul 19 Whelen Modified New Hampshire Motor Speedway (All-Star) Thu, Jul 25 6 p.m.
Sat, Jul 20 K&N Pro East New Hampshire Motor Speedway Mon, Jul 29 6 p.m.
Sat, Jul 20 Whelen Modified New Hampshire Motor Speedway Wed, Jul 31 6 p.m.
Fri, Jul 26 K&N Pro East/West Iowa Speedway Wed, Jul 31 7 p.m.
Fri, Aug 02 K&N Pro East Watkins Glen International Wed, Aug 07 6 p.m.
Wed, Aug 14 Whelen Modified Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Wed, Aug 21 6 p.m.
Thu, Aug 15 K&N Pro East Bristol Motor Speedway Wed, Aug 21 7 p.m.
Sat, Aug 17 K&N Pro West Evergreen Speedway Thu, Aug 22 6 p.m.
Sat, Aug 24 K&N Pro East/West Gateway Motorsports Park Thu, Aug 29 6 p.m.
Sat, Aug 31 Whelen Modified Oswego Speedway Thu, Sep 05 6 p.m.
Sat, Sep 07 Whelen Modified Riverhead Raceway Wed, Sep 11 6 p.m.
Sat, Sep 21 K&N Pro East New Hampshire Motor Speedway Wed, Sep 25 6 p.m.
Sat, Sep 21 Whelen Modified New Hampshire Motor Speedway Thu, Sep 26 6 p.m.
Sat, Sep 28 K&N Pro West Meridian Speedway Fri, Oct 04 6 p.m.
Sun, Sep 29 Whelen Modified Stafford Motor Speedway Fri, Oct 04 7 p.m.
Fri, Oct 04 K&N Pro East Dover International Speedway Fri, Oct 11 6 p.m.
Sat, Oct 12 K&N Pro West All American Speedway Thu, Oct 17 6 p.m.
Sun, Oct 13 Whelen Modified Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Thu, Oct 17 7 p.m.
Sat, Oct 26 K&N Pro West Kern County Raceway Park Thu, Oct 31 6 p.m.
Sat, Nov 09 K&N Pro West ISM Raceway Thu, Nov 14 6 p.m.

Guide to 2019 Cup Series paint schemes

Stewart-Haas Racing
By Daniel McFadinFeb 8, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
We’re less than a day from having cars on-track at Daytona International Speedway to begin the 2019 Cup Series season.

Below is an updated guide to confirmed series paint schemes for this season.

Which is your favorite?

MORE: Full speedweeks schedule

No. 00 – Landon Cassill

Cassill’s Daytona 500 car

Star Com Racing

No. 1 – Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing
Gear Wrench Instagram

No. 2 – Brad Keselowski

Team Penske
Team Penske

No. 3 – Austin Dillon

Dillon’s Daytona 500 car celebrating Richard Childress Racing’s 50th anniversary.

(Richard Childress Racing/HHP/Harold Hinson)
(Richard Childress Racing/HHP/Harold Hinson)
(Richard Childress Racing/HHP/Harold Hinson)
(Richard Childress Racing/HHP/Harold Hinson)

No. 4 – Kevin Harvick

 

Stewart-Haas Racing

Hunt Brothers Pizza Twitter

No. 6 – Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing
Roush Fenway Racing
Performance Plus Oil
Roush Fenway Racing

No. 8 – Daniel Hemric

The car Hemric will race in the Daytona 500 honoring Richard Childress Racing’s 50th anniversary.

RCR
RCR
RCR

No. 9 – Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

 

Hooters
Kelley Blue Book
Hendrick Motorsports

No. 10 – Aric Almirola

No. 11 – Denny Hamlin

No. 12 – Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney Twitter account

No. 13 – Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

No. 14 – Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing
Stewart Haas Racing
Stewart-Haas Racing
Stewart-Haas Racing

 

No. 17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

 

Roush Fenway Racing

 

Sunny D Racing

No. 18 – Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 19 – Martin Truex Jr. 

Martin Truex Jr. Twitter
Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20 – Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 21 – Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

No. 22 – Joey Logano

No. 24 – William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports

No. 32 – Corey LaJoie

Go Fas Racing

No. 34 – Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

No. 36 – Matt Tifft

Tifft’s Daytona 500 car

Front Row Motorsports

No. 37 – Chris Buescher

Buescher’s Daytona 500 car

Photo: Dustin Long

Buescher’s car will feature seven different monthly themes throughout the season to spotlight different brands sold at Kroger

March

April

May

June and July

Back-to-School

Fall

No. 38 – David Ragan

No. 40 – Jamie McMurray

McMurray is scheduled to make one start so far in 2019 as part of a partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing and Spire Motorsports.

No. 41 Daniel Suarez

No. 42 – Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 43 – Bubba Wallace

Wallace’s car for the Daytona 500

Plan B Sales

 

No. 47 – Ryan Preece

JTG DAUGHERTY RACING

No. 48 – Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 88 – Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

 

Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports

No. 95 – Matt DiBenedetto

 

Leavine Family Racing
Matt DiBenedetto Twitter

 

Obaika Racing won’t enter Daytona 500

Obaika Racing
By Daniel McFadinFeb 8, 2019, 2:02 PM EST
Two days after it revealed its car for the Daytona 500, Obaika Racing has announced it will not enter Tanner Berryhill‘s No. 97 car in the “Great American Race.”

The team issued a statement Friday afternoon about the decision, citing “a variety of circumstances,” including limited resources and funding.

“It is no secret that this is a very small team with limited resources,” the team said. “This is also a very new team to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The No. 97 team has worked very hard through the winter to prepare cars and to secure funding for the 2019 season, and things did not come together as quickly as hoped or needed. The odds of making the Daytona 500 did not seem reasonable enough to stretch our resources, so the team feels that our assets can best be put towards a future race.”

Obaika’s news means 42 cars will try to make the 40-car field in the Daytona 500.

The team’s announcement on Wednesday, held at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, was also used to reveal a partnership with Wave Sports.

“Adding Wave Sports as a year-long partner was a huge boost to our program, and they will be a very important part of our future efforts,” the statement continued. “We continued with the Wednesday, Feb. 6th, press conference at the NASCAR Hall of Fame with great optimism about our program coming together in time to make it to Daytona International Speedway. Even though that did not work out, we are still very thankful to Wave Sports for continuing their support.

“The team still has big plans for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. We will compete in as many events as possible, and we will announce our 2019 debut race as soon as possible.”

Owned by Victor Obaika, the team made its Cup debut last year and competed in three races, with Berryhill driving in the last two races of the season.

The team has 78 Xfinity Series starts since 2015.

Ryan: It’s good NASCAR has the hammer, but now the hard part begins

Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Nate RyanFeb 8, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
NASCAR has picked up the hammer this season. Now comes the hard part.

Swinging it … and with a judicious understanding of everything that will entail.

Monday’s watershed news — that postrace Cup inspections will be confined to a 90-minute period immediately after the checkered flag and result in disqualifications for any infraction above a few missing lugnuts – was met with universal acclaim from all corners of NASCAR Nation.

And rightfully so.

This should help regain control of the narrative that NASCAR lost so often the past few years in the recurrent quagmire of announcing midweek penalties that effectively invalidated race results long after the fact.

And by finally deciding to strip wins, there will be much less confusion about how a driver and team can be guilty enough to incur points deductions, heavy fines and suspensions but still not have the punishment adequately reflected in the record book.

But as haulers roll into Daytona International Speedway to signal the symbolic opening of Speedweeks and the 2019 season, some extremely heavy lifting still remains ahead for NASCAR officials.

Before the year’s first green flag, they have guaranteed themselves of facing a major controversy – and probably several – with this admirable attempt at reasserting its authority over rulebook enforcement.

There were at least two instances last year (Kevin Harvick at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway) and another in 2017 (Denny Hamlin at Darlington) of a winner being busted, and there were nine cars that finished fourth or better that received penalties. The top two finishers (Harvick and Ryan Blaney) at Texas last November would have been disqualified under this new policy, which would have handed an unprecedented win to a third-place finisher.

That could happen this year.

Again, that is mostly a good thing because the tradeoff is a storyline with a much more finite existence. NASCAR should be permanently out of the business of overshadowing races by tripping all over itself with news three or four days later.

But its new disqualification and inspection policies will be accompanied by immense responsibility, compromise and probably a lot of pain in landing on the best way for accomplishing that.

This is what Harvick means in suggesting that how prerace inspections are handled will be more important than postrace. There will be much buy-in required in getting crew chiefs on the same page as officials, and it also will necessitate some give on the part of NASCAR in understanding that policing rules is best served by the absence of zealotry.

Despite all the recent attention on disqualifications, an overarching theme of 2019 needs to be less focus on rules and much more focus on racing – particularly if it’s as good as NASCAR is advertising (or hoping).

That won’t happen if disqualifications become the dominant storyline of the new season, and with a bevy of new guidelines to digest that will lower horsepower while theoretically tightening the competition, the climate seems ripe for that being possible.

Teams inherently are tasked with bending the rules and exploiting loopholes to their advantage – and that should be celebrated to a certain degree.

Though no one wants the taint of criminality, there also is an appeal to the outlaw culture that spawned NASCAR from bootleggers outrunning the law in the hills of North Carolina.

It’s been told so many times the story is probably apocryphal, but after once being cleared in a vigorous postrace inspection, Smokey Yunick reputedly drove away in a race car lacking a fuel tank. The NASCAR Hall of Fame opened nine years ago with a working still, courtesy of former moonshiner and inaugural HOF inductee Junior Johnson, who plainly informed everyone that it would work if you “put fire to the mash” correctly. Some of the richest stories of NASCAR’s glory days told by Richard Petty are about “one of those cheating deals”

There always has been a fine line between innovation and illegality in stock-car racing.

The problem in recent years is there was too much lingering haze surrounding what constituted the latter.

NASCAR is doing the right thing in correcting that, but it needs to be careful in how it categorizes what ultimately is wrong and how it doles out those punishments.

Having the hammer is useful.

So long as it doesn’t shatter something good into a million tiny pieces.

Here are four more things to watch as NASCAR enters the brave new world of the postrace death penalty:

Social media: There undoubtedly will be a small army of NASCAR inspectors on call for the weekly postrace teardowns of the winning car.

But should there also be an inspector solely watching social media?

Given developments in the Reddit era – whether the tape on Chase Elliott’s Chevrolet after the 2017 playoff opener, or the indent in the rear window of Kevin Harvick’s Ford last year – undoubtedly yes.

The PGA might have outlawed the practice of allowing fans to call in penalties, but these aren’t ticky-tack infractions when it involves the most aerodynamic parts of the car. If something goes viral during or immediately after the race, NASCAR should be aware in its inspections.

Stick around for fun: In case the winner fails, many have wondered how many members of the second- and third-place teams will linger at the track (would there be a makeshift second victory lane ceremony?).

But maybe there will be incentive

NASCAR confirmed Friday to NBC Sports that after some deliberation, the postrace garage inspections will be open. That means anyone from any team can observe them.

How many would be inclined to stay to “help” NASCAR with that process, or at least be able to watch their opponents’ cars be dissected in greater detail?

Public shaming: Under the previous policy, winning teams always had enough wiggle room to conjure at least some plausible deniability about failing inspection. That came in part from the victory remaining intact – how serious could it be if that were the case?

That now is gone with disqualifications. It will be much harder to wash out the stain, and that might be harder to square with sponsors. And that leads to …

… pushing it:  While it won’t be tantamount to floggings in the public square, will the backlash from being disqualified help disincentivize going beyond the limits?

There always has been debate about whether teams with at least one legal win (and a berth in the playoffs) would be more or less inclined to push the limits in the regular season. Will that change under the new policy? The potential reputational hit could outweigh any competitive benefits.