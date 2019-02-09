Plans finalized for fan access to Daytona Cup garage

Sunday marks the debut of a NASCAR policy that will open the Cup garage at select times for fans.

NASCAR plans to have a similar program at many tracks this season. This has been done in the Xfinity and Truck garages.

The Cup garage will be open to fans from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET at Daytona International Speedway. Track officials plan to distribute vouchers to those camping in the track’s infield. Those vouchers can be exchanged at the track’s UNOH Fanzone entrance for garage access.

The Cup garage will be open to fans from 4-6 p.m. ET Thursday. Fans will need a wristband to enter. Wristbands will be distributed at 2 p.m. ET on a first-come, first-served basis in the UNOH Fanzone.

The Gander Outdoors Truck garage will be open from 3-4 p.m. ET Friday. Wristbands for garage access will be distributed at 1 p.m. ET on a first-come, first-served basis in the UNOH Fanzone.

The Xfintiy Series garage will be open from 4-5 p.m. ET Friday. Wristbands for garage access will be distributed at 2 p.m. ET on a first-come, first-served basis in the UNOH Fanzone.

NASCAR has released tentative weekend schedules for upcoming races at Atlanta and Las Vegas. Those schedules have times marked for open garage in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series for fans. Details on how to gain access to those garages have yet to be announced.