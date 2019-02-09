Paul Menard will start on pole for Clash at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Paul Menard will start on the pole for Sunday’s Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway.
Menard got the pole in a draw by youth racers, who were joined by the crew chief of the Cup driver they were picking for Saturday night. It is his third pole in this event. He started on the pole in 2009 and 2015.
Kyle Busch will start second. Brad Keselowski starts third. Ryan Newman starts fourth. Alex Bowman completes the top five.
The 20-car field is made up of drivers who won a Cup pole in 2018, former Clash winners who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 winners who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2018 and drivers who qualified for last year’s Cup playoffs.
The last time the driver won this event from the pole was Hamlin in 2014. Keselowski won this race last yer after starting 17th. The last four winners of this race started ninth or worse.
Former Clash winners in this field are: Hamlin (2006, ’14, ’16), Harvick (2009, ’10, ’13), Keselowski (2018), Logano (2017), Kyle Busch (2012), Kurt Busch (2011) and Johnson (2005).
STARTING LINEUP
1. Paul Menard
2. Kyle Busch
3. Brad Keselowski
4. Ryan Newman
5. Alex Bowman
7. Joey Logano
8. Ryan Blaney
10. Daniel Suaerz
11. Jamie McMurray
12. Martin Truex Jr.
13. Jimmie Johnson
14. Kyle Larson
15. Clint Bowyer
16. Chase Elliott – x
17. Denny Hamlin – x
18.. Aric Almirola
19. Kurt Busch
20. Erik Jones
x – must go to the rear for the start because switched to a backup car after a crash in practice.