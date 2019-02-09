Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Menards expands partnership with ARCA

By Dustin LongFeb 9, 2019, 1:35 PM EST
The ARCA Racing Series will be known as the ARCA Menards Series effective immediately after officials announced Saturday a multi-year extension with Menards that elevated the company to entitlement sponsor.

ARCA is a part of NASCAR after NASCAR announced the acquisition of ARCA in April 2018.

“We would not be sitting at this table and making this announcement had we not been a NASCAR property,” said ARCA President Ron Drager.

The ARCA Menards Series holds its season-opening race Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

Martin Truex Jr. leads first Daytona 500 practice

By Daniel McFadinFeb 9, 2019, 2:02 PM EST
Martin Truex Jr. posted the top speed in the first practice session for the Daytona 500.

Truex led a Joe Gibbs Racing sweep of the top three spots with a speed of 195.920 mph.

He was followed by Kyle Busch (195.852 mph) and Erik Jones (195.793).

The top five was completed by Tyler Reddick (194.095), who was taking part in his first Cup practice session, and Ty Dillon (194.032).

There were no incidents in the session.

Today’s second and final Daytona 500 practice session is scheduled to run from 3:05 – 3:55 p.m. ET.

Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Newman wreck in Clash practice

By Daniel McFadinFeb 9, 2019, 11:23 AM EST
A four-car wreck took place with 45 minutes left in Saturday’s practice for the Advance Auto Parts Clash, and involved Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Ryan Newman.

The incident, which resulted in a red flag, occurred on the backstretch and began when Elliott tried to move in front of Newman’s No. 6 Ford.

Contact between them sent Elliott into the wall and back into Newman.

After being hit from behind by Harvick, Hamlin spun into the outside wall before sliding down the track and plowing through the backstretch grass.

Elliott will go to a backup car.

“I know that Aric (Almirola) and I were trying to get up to speed,” Elliott told Fox Sports 1. “He got to the bottom and I thought, ‘Alright, I’ll go to the bottom.’ Well, that hole closed up. Was just going to kind of ride it out in the middle (lane) and fall to the back. Then I guess the 6 (Newman), I don’t know if I crowded him up. I kind of went up as he was coming down. Kind of hard to tell. I knew I got hit in the rear rear. Felt bad. If it was my fault I apologize. Yeah, it looks like I crowded him. Certainly not a good way to start the week.”

Said Newman: “It looked like the 9 car (Elliott) either washed up in front of me or drove up in front of me.  I’m not sure if he was driving or his spotter cleared him and he just didn’t have a chance to react, but he filled a hole that wasn’t there and kind of caused a mess.”

Hamlin, who will also go to a backup for the exhibition race, wasn’t too upset by the incident.

“It’s just part of it,” Hamlin told FS1. “Last I saw (Newman) was crossing over my nose there and I felt a tag from somebody behind us. …This is what practice is for, to feel your car out and feel things you need to work on.”

Both Hamlin and Elliott will have to start from the rear of the field tomorrow.

It took nearly 30 minutes for crews to get Newman and Harvick’s cars removed from the backstretch grass so they could be driven to the garage.

“They’re probably mad, but I didn’t want them to haul the car back because they would have had to have lifted it up and tore the whole back of the car off and caused a lot of unnecessary work for the guys,” Harvick told FS1. “Saved us about three hundred grand.”

The only other incident in the session was Daniel Suarez spinning unharmed as he tried to enter pit road.

Joey Logano was fastest in the session with a speed of 196.785 mph.

He was followed by Jimmie Johnson (196.674 mph), Austin Dillon (196.622), Elliott (196.579) and Harvick (196.51).

The Clash is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.

Alex Bowman still waiting to drag race Rick Hendrick

By Daniel McFadinFeb 9, 2019, 11:08 AM EST
The stakes were established 12 months ago, but Alex Bowman is still waiting to take on the boss man.

After he won the pole for the 2018 Daytona 500, Bowman and car owner Rick Hendrick revealed they were planning a drag race.

Bowman’s personal Corvette versus Hendrick’s. Winner may or may not get the loser’s car.

“One of us is going to lose a Corvette,’’ Hendrick said then.

But February has arrived with Daytona Speedweeks and the race has yet to take place.

The weather is an alleged culprit.

“Mr. H says we can (race), but we can’t run until it gets warmer outside,” Bowman said Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. “It was like 70-some degrees the day before we left (North Carolina). But he needs it warmer. I guess his car doesn’t like it when it’s cold or something.”

But Bowman, entering his second full-time season driving the No. 88 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, said there’s been too much talk between him and Hendrick for it to not happen.

“Eventually, it’s gotta happen,” Bowman said. “‘Cause I know he has hired some people to purposely make his car faster than mine. I’ve got a couple tricks up my sleeve, too. We’re both pretty invested in this race for it not to happen, to just be talking about it for the last two years. It kind of has to happen at this point.”

Bowman is hopeful the race will happen “in the next couple of months.”

But Bowman wouldn’t dare call his employer “scared” for possibly dragging his feet for the drag race.

“If I called him scared right now, it’s going to end really badly for me,” Bowman said. “I’m going to show up and he’s going to have a six-second drag car or seven-second drag car. I do not think Mr. Hendrick is scared of drag racing my street car. I think he’s just making sure he embarrasses me. He doesn’t just (want to) beat me by a little bit. He’s got to beat me by a lot.”

Plans finalized for fan access to Daytona Cup garage

By Dustin LongFeb 9, 2019, 9:30 AM EST
Sunday marks the debut of a NASCAR policy that will open the Cup garage at select times for fans.

NASCAR plans to have a similar program at many tracks this season. This has been done in the Xfinity and Truck garages.

The Cup garage will be open to fans from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET at Daytona International Speedway. Track officials plan to distribute vouchers to those camping in the track’s infield. Those vouchers can be exchanged at the track’s UNOH Fanzone entrance for garage access.

The Cup garage will be open to fans from 4-6 p.m. ET Thursday. Fans will need a wristband to enter. Wristbands will be distributed at 2 p.m. ET on a first-come, first-served basis in the UNOH Fanzone.

The Gander Outdoors Truck garage will be open from 3-4 p.m. ET Friday. Wristbands for garage access will be distributed at 1 p.m. ET on a first-come, first-served basis in the UNOH Fanzone.

The Xfintiy Series garage will be open from 4-5 p.m. ET Friday. Wristbands for garage access will be distributed at 2 p.m. ET on a first-come, first-served basis in the UNOH Fanzone.

NASCAR has released tentative weekend schedules for upcoming races at Atlanta and Las Vegas. Those schedules have times marked for open garage in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series for fans. Details on how to gain access to those garages have yet to be announced.

 