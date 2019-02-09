Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Daytona 500 finish looms over Aric Almirola but a bigger concern exists

By Dustin LongFeb 9, 2019, 4:12 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A few more days remain, then maybe the questions will become less frequent.

But until the green flag waves on next weekend’s Daytona 500, Aric Almirola will be quizzed about how his heart broke a mile from winning NASCAR’s biggest race a year ago.

In his first race with Stewart-Haas Racing, Almirola led the field on the final lap. Austin Dillon charged from the outside line. Almirola blocked. Dillon moved low and then went high. Almirola tried to block but was too late. The contact sent Almirola into the Turn 3 wall and Dillon on to the victory.

Almirola was grace and class in interviews afterward but he admits it was not how he felt.

“Did I ever have a moment where behind closed doors I stomped my feet and hit some things? Maybe,” Almirola said to laughter Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. “In that time, in that moment, it was more important for me to go out and be a good representative for my sponsors and my partners and my kids.

“My kids were sitting back in my motorhome watching on TV like the rest of the world, so at that time it was an opportunity for me to be a good role model for my kids. You’ve got to be a good sport and sometimes things don’t always go your way. You’ve got two choices. You can either keep your head high and take the high road, or you can pout and piss and moan and the sponsors usually like the first one.”

That race foreshadowed his playoff victory last fall at Talladega Superspeedway. Stewart-Haas Racing dominated, leading 80 percent of the race. Almirola took the lead on the final lap when teammate Kurt Busch ran out of fuel. Almirola went on to finish a career-high fifth in the points.

“Coming off of winning the last restrictor-plate race certainly gives our team a lot of confidence,” Almirola said. “These are the same rules we had at Talladega with this car, so the new kind of unknown is the Mustang, but, so far, with the few laps of practice I feel like we’re kind of picking right up where we left off.”

But the key is to win more often this season. Almirola looks back to last season and said he had a chance to win six races but won only once.

“My son, I told him I was excited about getting ready to go to Daytona Thursday night before we flew down here Friday morning, and he said, ‘Daddy, I sure hope you win more than just one race next year,’ Almirola said.

Bubba Wallace fastest in rain-shortened Daytona 500 practice

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 9, 2019, 3:55 PM EST
Bubba Wallace topped the speed chart in Saturday’s second Daytona 500 practice session with a top speed of 195.020 mph.

The session, scheduled to run for 50 minutes, was shortened to roughly 25 minutes due to rain.

Ty Dillon followed Wallace with a speed of 195.008 mph. The two drivers ran near each other during the session.

The top five was completed by David Ragan (194.940 mph), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (194.574) and Paul Menard (193.586).

There were no incidents in the session.

Martin Truex Jr. was fastest in the day’s first Daytona 500 practice session.

Teams will be back in action Sunday at 12:10 p.m. ET for Daytona 500 pole qualifying. That is followed by the Advance Auto Parts Clash at 3 p.m.

Martin Truex Jr. leads first Daytona 500 practice

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 9, 2019, 2:02 PM EST
Martin Truex Jr. posted the top speed in the first practice session for the Daytona 500.

Truex led a Joe Gibbs Racing sweep of the top three spots with a speed of 195.920 mph.

He was followed by Kyle Busch (195.852 mph) and Erik Jones (195.793).

The top five was completed by Tyler Reddick (194.095), who was taking part in his first Cup practice session, and Ty Dillon (194.032).

There were no incidents in the session.

Today’s second and final Daytona 500 practice session is scheduled to run from 3:05 – 3:55 p.m. ET.

Menards expands partnership with ARCA

Photo by Dustin Long
By Dustin LongFeb 9, 2019, 1:35 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The ARCA Racing Series will be known as the ARCA Menards Series effective immediately after officials announced Saturday a multi-year extension with Menards that elevated the company to entitlement sponsor.

ARCA is a part of NASCAR after NASCAR announced the acquisition of ARCA in April 2018.

“We would not be sitting at this table and making this announcement had we not been a NASCAR property,” said ARCA President Ron Drager.

The ARCA Menards Series holds its season-opening race Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Newman wreck in Clash practice

Dustin Long
By Daniel McFadinFeb 9, 2019, 11:23 AM EST
A four-car wreck took place with 45 minutes left in Saturday’s practice for the Advance Auto Parts Clash, and involved Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Ryan Newman.

The incident, which resulted in a red flag, occurred on the backstretch and began when Elliott tried to move in front of Newman’s No. 6 Ford.

Contact between them sent Elliott into the wall and back into Newman.

After being hit from behind by Harvick, Hamlin spun into the outside wall before sliding down the track and plowing through the backstretch grass.

Elliott will go to a backup car.

“I know that Aric (Almirola) and I were trying to get up to speed,” Elliott told Fox Sports 1. “He got to the bottom and I thought, ‘Alright, I’ll go to the bottom.’ Well, that hole closed up. Was just going to kind of ride it out in the middle (lane) and fall to the back. Then I guess the 6 (Newman), I don’t know if I crowded him up. I kind of went up as he was coming down. Kind of hard to tell. I knew I got hit in the rear rear. Felt bad. If it was my fault I apologize. Yeah, it looks like I crowded him. Certainly not a good way to start the week.”

Said Newman: “It looked like the 9 car (Elliott) either washed up in front of me or drove up in front of me.  I’m not sure if he was driving or his spotter cleared him and he just didn’t have a chance to react, but he filled a hole that wasn’t there and kind of caused a mess.”

Hamlin, who will also go to a backup for the exhibition race, wasn’t too upset by the incident.

“It’s just part of it,” Hamlin told FS1. “Last I saw (Newman) was crossing over my nose there and I felt a tag from somebody behind us. …This is what practice is for, to feel your car out and feel things you need to work on.”

Both Hamlin and Elliott will have to start from the rear of the field tomorrow.

It took nearly 30 minutes for crews to get Newman and Harvick’s cars removed from the backstretch grass so they could be driven to the garage.

“They’re probably mad, but I didn’t want them to haul the car back because they would have had to have lifted it up and tore the whole back of the car off and caused a lot of unnecessary work for the guys,” Harvick told FS1. “Saved us about three hundred grand.”

The only other incident in the session was Daniel Suarez spinning unharmed as he tried to enter pit road.

Joey Logano was fastest in the session with a speed of 196.785 mph.

He was followed by Jimmie Johnson (196.674 mph), Austin Dillon (196.622), Elliott (196.579) and Harvick (196.51).

The Clash is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.