Dustin Long

Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Newman wreck in Clash practice

By Daniel McFadinFeb 9, 2019, 11:23 AM EST
A four-car wreck took place with 45 minutes left in Saturday’s practice for the Advance Auto Parts Clash, and involved Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Ryan Newman.

The incident, which resulted in a red flag, occurred on the backstretch and began when Elliott tried to move in front of Newman’s No. 6 Ford.

Contact between them sent Elliott into the wall and back into Newman.

After being hit from behind by Harvick, Hamlin spun into the outside wall before sliding down the track and plowing through the backstretch grass.

Elliott will go to a backup car.

“I know that Aric (Almirola) and I were trying to get up to speed,” Elliott told Fox Sports 1. “He got to the bottom and I thought, ‘Alright, I’ll go to the bottom.’ Well, that hole closed up. Was just going to kind of ride it out in the middle (lane) and fall to the back. Then I guess the 6 (Newman), I don’t know if I crowded him up. I kind of went up as he was coming down. Kind of hard to tell. I knew I got hit in the rear rear. Felt bad. If it was my fault I apologize. Yeah, it looks like I crowded him. Certainly not a good way to start the week.”

Hamlin, who will also go to a backup for the exhibition race, wasn’t too upset by the incident.

“It’s just part of it,” Hamlin told FS1. “Last I saw (Newman) was crossing over my nose there and I felt a tag from somebody behind us. …This is what practice is for, to feel your car out and feel things you need to work on.”

It took nearly 30 minutes for crews to get Newman and Harvick’s cars removed from the backstretch grass so they could be driven to the garage.

Alex Bowman still waiting to drag race Rick Hendrick

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 9, 2019, 11:08 AM EST
The stakes were established 12 months ago, but Alex Bowman is still waiting to take on the boss man.

After he won the pole for the 2018 Daytona 500, Bowman and car owner Rick Hendrick revealed they were planning a drag race.

Bowman’s personal Corvette versus Hendrick’s. Winner may or may not get the loser’s car.

“One of us is going to lose a Corvette,’’ Hendrick said then.

But February has arrived with Daytona Speedweeks and the race has yet to take place.

The weather is an alleged culprit.

“Mr. H says we can (race), but we can’t run until it gets warmer outside,” Bowman said Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. “It was like 70-some degrees the day before we left (North Carolina). But he needs it warmer. I guess his car doesn’t like it when it’s cold or something.”

But Bowman, entering his second full-time season driving the No. 88 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, said there’s been too much talk between him and Hendrick for it to not happen.

“Eventually, it’s gotta happen,” Bowman said. “‘Cause I know he has hired some people to purposely make his car faster than mine. I’ve got a couple tricks up my sleeve, too. We’re both pretty invested in this race for it not to happen, to just be talking about it for the last two years. It kind of has to happen at this point.”

Bowman is hopeful the race will happen “in the next couple of months.”

But Bowman wouldn’t dare call his employer “scared” for possibly dragging his feet for the drag race.

“If I called him scared right now, it’s going to end really badly for me,” Bowman said. “I’m going to show up and he’s going to have a six-second drag car or seven-second drag car. I do not think Mr. Hendrick is scared of drag racing my street car. I think he’s just making sure he embarrasses me. He doesn’t just (want to) beat me by a little bit. He’s got to beat me by a lot.”

Plans finalized for fan access to Daytona Cup garage

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 9, 2019, 9:30 AM EST
Sunday marks the debut of a NASCAR policy that will open the Cup garage at select times for fans.

NASCAR plans to have a similar program at many tracks this season. This has been done in the Xfinity and Truck garages.

The Cup garage will be open to fans from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET at Daytona International Speedway. Track officials plan to distribute vouchers to those camping in the track’s infield. Those vouchers can be exchanged at the track’s UNOH Fanzone entrance for garage access.

The Cup garage will be open to fans from 4-6 p.m. ET Thursday. Fans will need a wristband to enter. Wristbands will be distributed at 2 p.m. ET on a first-come, first-served basis in the UNOH Fanzone.

The Gander Outdoors Truck garage will be open from 3-4 p.m. ET Friday. Wristbands for garage access will be distributed at 1 p.m. ET on a first-come, first-served basis in the UNOH Fanzone.

The Xfintiy Series garage will be open from 4-5 p.m. ET Friday. Wristbands for garage access will be distributed at 2 p.m. ET on a first-come, first-served basis in the UNOH Fanzone.

NASCAR has released tentative weekend schedules for upcoming races at Atlanta and Las Vegas. Those schedules have times marked for open garage in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series for fans. Details on how to gain access to those garages have yet to be announced.

 

Saturday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 9, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
Speedweeks begins today at Daytona International Speedway to begin the 2019 NASCAR season.

There are three Cup Series practice sessions scheduled for today, with the first involving teams in the Advance Auto Parts Clash.

Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:35 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice for Advance Auto Parts Clash (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying practice (FS1, MRN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Daytona 500 qualifying practice (FS1, MRN)

6:30 p.m. – Random drawing for Clash starting position/pit position

NASCAR, NBCSN announce 2019 regional series broadcast schedule

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 8, 2019, 6:54 PM EST
NASCAR and the NBC Sports Group on Friday announced the 2019 broadcast schedules for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West, as well as the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. All races will air on NBCSN.

The overall schedule features a total of 37 regional events at 27 different racetracks across the U.S., including each series’ openers and championship finales.

Things kick off on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. ET, with the K&N Pro Series East opener that takes place this Sunday at Central Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway.

The K&N Pro Series West season opener at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway airs Tuesday, March 5, at 6 p.m. ET.

The Whelen Modified Tour season opener at Myrtle Beach Speedway airs Thursday, March 21, at 6 p.m. ET.

As for airing dates and times for each series’ championship races, they are: K&N Pro Series East, Friday, Oct. 11, at Dover International Speedway; Whelen Modified Tour, Thursday, Oct. 17, at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park; and the K&N Pro Series West, Thursday, Nov. 14, at ISM Raceway.

Here’s the full schedule (all times Eastern):

NBCSN COVERAGE
RACE DATE SERIES TRACK AIR DATE TIME
Sun, Feb 10 K&N Pro East New Smyrna Speedway Wed, Feb 13 6 p.m.
Thu, Feb 28 K&N Pro West Las Vegas Motor Speedway Tue, Mar 05 6 p.m.
Sat, Mar 16 Whelen Modified Myrtle Beach Speedway Thu, Mar 21 6 p.m.
Sat, Mar 30 Whelen Modified South Boston Speedway Wed, Apr 03 4 p.m.
Sat, Mar 30 K&N Pro West Irwindale Speedway Wed, Apr 03 6 p.m.
Sat, Apr 06 K&N Pro East Bristol Motor Speedway Thu, Apr 11 4 p.m.
Sat, May 04 K&N Pro East South Boston Speedway (Twin #1) Wed, May 08 6 p.m.
Sat, May 04 K&N Pro East South Boston Speedway (Twin #2) Thu, May 09 6 p.m.
Sat, May 11 K&N Pro West Tucson Speedway (Twin #1) Wed, May 22 4 p.m.
Sat, May 11 K&N Pro West Tucson Speedway (Twin #2) Wed, May 22 7 p.m.
Sat, May 18 Whelen Modified Wall Stadium Speedway Thu, May 23 7 p.m.
Sat, Jun 01 K&N Pro East Memphis International Raceway Wed, Jun 05 6 p.m.
Sat, Jun 01 Whelen Modified Seekonk Speedway Wed, Jun 05 7 p.m.
Sat, Jun 08 K&N Pro West Colorado National Speedway Thu, Jun 13 6 p.m.
Sat, Jun 15 K&N Pro East Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Thu, Jun 20 6 p.m.
Sat, Jun 22 K&N Pro West Sonoma Raceway Thu, Jun 27 6 p.m.
Sat, Jun 29 K&N Pro West Douglas County Speedway Thu, Jul 04 6 p.m.
Fri, Jul 19 Whelen Modified New Hampshire Motor Speedway (All-Star) Thu, Jul 25 6 p.m.
Sat, Jul 20 K&N Pro East New Hampshire Motor Speedway Mon, Jul 29 6 p.m.
Sat, Jul 20 Whelen Modified New Hampshire Motor Speedway Wed, Jul 31 6 p.m.
Fri, Jul 26 K&N Pro East/West Iowa Speedway Wed, Jul 31 7 p.m.
Fri, Aug 02 K&N Pro East Watkins Glen International Wed, Aug 07 6 p.m.
Wed, Aug 14 Whelen Modified Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Wed, Aug 21 6 p.m.
Thu, Aug 15 K&N Pro East Bristol Motor Speedway Wed, Aug 21 7 p.m.
Sat, Aug 17 K&N Pro West Evergreen Speedway Thu, Aug 22 6 p.m.
Sat, Aug 24 K&N Pro East/West Gateway Motorsports Park Thu, Aug 29 6 p.m.
Sat, Aug 31 Whelen Modified Oswego Speedway Thu, Sep 05 6 p.m.
Sat, Sep 07 Whelen Modified Riverhead Raceway Wed, Sep 11 6 p.m.
Sat, Sep 21 K&N Pro East New Hampshire Motor Speedway Wed, Sep 25 6 p.m.
Sat, Sep 21 Whelen Modified New Hampshire Motor Speedway Thu, Sep 26 6 p.m.
Sat, Sep 28 K&N Pro West Meridian Speedway Fri, Oct 04 6 p.m.
Sun, Sep 29 Whelen Modified Stafford Motor Speedway Fri, Oct 04 7 p.m.
Fri, Oct 04 K&N Pro East Dover International Speedway Fri, Oct 11 6 p.m.
Sat, Oct 12 K&N Pro West All American Speedway Thu, Oct 17 6 p.m.
Sun, Oct 13 Whelen Modified Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Thu, Oct 17 7 p.m.
Sat, Oct 26 K&N Pro West Kern County Raceway Park Thu, Oct 31 6 p.m.
Sat, Nov 09 K&N Pro West ISM Raceway Thu, Nov 14 6 p.m.

