Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing partners with Acorns, expands with Wyndham Rewards

By Daniel McFadinFeb 8, 2019, 10:01 AM EST
Roush Fenway Racing has announced an expansion of its partnership with Wyndham Rewards and a new sponsor deal ahead of the 2019 Cup season.

Roush announced Friday a new partnership with Acorns, a mobile-first financial wellness technology system.

The company will be on Ryan Newman‘s No. 6 Ford for multiple races, beginning with the Feb. 24 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Winning is everything to me, it’s what drives me to become a champion in our sport,” Newman said in a press release. “I came from humble beginnings; my father was an auto mechanic who wanted to race but never had the chance to do so. He taught me to invest in myself and never stop growing. I’m excited to represent a company like Acorns that is encouraging all Americans to invest in their future. With the support of like-minded individuals, I hope we can share our successes on and off the race track this season.”

On Thursday, Roush announced an expansion of its partnership with the Wyndham Rewards membership program, who joined the team in 2018.

After sponsoring the No. 6 in eight races with Matt Kenseth, Wyndham Rewards will be on the No. 6 in 10 races this seasons, starting with Sunday’s Advance Auto Parts Clash.

Both announcements follow the news from January that Oscar Mayer would sponsor Newman in “a number of races” beginning with the March race in Phoenix. Oscar Mayer sponsored Kenseth in last year’s Southern 500.

Friday 5: Jeffrey Earnhardt ready for challenge of winning Xfinity races

Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 8, 2019, 6:30 AM EST
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Jeffrey Earnhardt sighs and says “too long.”

He rests his head in his hand and stares ahead.

“It’s been too long,” Earnhardt says since he last won a race. “Hell, I can’t remember. That’s pretty sad. It’s been a while.”

A journey that started with racing a Yugo — yes, a Yugo — and later moved from small team to small team in NASCAR, now has its reward more than a decade later.

Earnhardt will drive in nine Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing this season, beginning with the Feb. 16 season opener at Daytona International Speedway. 

The expectations are high — “it’s wins or nothing” he saidbut the pressure can’t compare to what Earnhardt faced to reach this point.

“The pressure to go and get in a car that is capable of winning, that’s the pressure I’ve been looking for my whole life,” he said, wearing a black Joe Gibbs Racing T-shirt in a conference room at the team’s Cup headquarters.

Instead, the pressure has been to survive in the sport. Beginning with the Yugo.

He begged his father for a couple of years to let him race. His dad eventually relented, saying Earnhardt could compete if he found a car and sponsorship to pay for it. Earnhardt got the Yugo and sponsorship for it.

He never won in that car. But he didn’t drive it long.

“I ended up flipping it,” Earnhardt said of a race at Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia. “Because it was so slow. A guy shoved me off in the corner and turned me sideways and another car came and hit the front end of the car … and turned me head-on into the outside wall. Flipped. Landed on its roof.

“I was like, ‘Man, this thing is going to catch on fire.’ I’d seen too many movies. I ended up getting my shoelace hung on the brake pedal and didn’t think I was going to make it out alive. Everyone was like, ‘You’re fine, we’ve got you.’ ”

He thought everything would be fine when he joined Dale Earnhardt Inc. and drove in what is now the K&N Pro Series East Series in 2007-08.

“Signed a four-year contract at 17 years old and thought, this is going to be a walk in the park,” Earnhardt told NBC Sports. “Everything is going to be taken care of.”

But his ride went away after DEI merged with Chip Ganassi Racing in November 2008. The struggle to find rides began. Earnhardt ran one K&N Pro Series East race and two Xfinity races in 2009. He ran five Truck races in 2010. In 2011, he drove in two Xfinity races and five Truck races.

Earnhardt fought in one MMA bout in 2012 — he won — but realized afterward that he still wanted to race.

“I did the MMA thing to try to find something that gave me that rush that I get in a race car and it still wasn’t the equivalent,” Earnhardt said.

He continued to search for rides.

“What my grandfather did and his legacy means the world to me,” Earnhardt said of the late Dale Earnhardt. “I would hate to not think that I gave literally everything I possibly could to make it continue.”

He’s driven in 151 races in Cup, Xfinity and Trucks but never with a team that could compete for wins. His best Xfinity finish is 12th at Bristol (2014) and Talladega (2015). His best Cup finish is 11th in last July’s Daytona race.

With JGR, top 10s should be common. Earnhardt will drive the No. 18, a car that won twice last year with Ryan Preece at Bristol and Kyle Busch at Pocono and saw Noah Gragson finish second with in his Xfinity debut at Richmond last year.

“I was talking on the phone with my manager and I was like, I’ve gone from the struggle of trying to keep the car under me for the whole entire race and not wreck to now the struggle is going to be those late-race restarts when you’re on the front row,” Earnhardt said. “That’s a new challenge, it’s a good challenge.”

2. Reversal of fortune

What would have happened had NASCAR disqualified cars last year that failed inspection after a race instead of doing it this season?

Two Cup races would have had different winners.

Kyle Busch would have finished the season with a series-high nine wins instead of being tied with Kevin Harvick at eight.

Harvick would have lost his win at Las Vegas after his car was found to have an issue with the rear window during an inspection at NASCAR’s R&D Center. That would have given Busch, the runner-up, the win.

Also, Harvick would have lost his Texas win for an issue with the spoiler — also discovered at the R&D Center. But runner-up Ryan Blaney was penalized because his car failed inspection and the win would have gone to Joey Logano, who finished third in that race.

Nine cars that finished in the top four in a Cup race last year failed inspection after the event and would have been disqualified under this year’s rules.

3. Disqualification penalty appeals

Should a vehicle be disqualified after failing inspection after the race, the team can appeal. They will have to pay a non-refundable appeal filing fee of $5,000.

Unlike a regular appeal, which features a panel of three people, the race disqualification appeal will be heard by one person. It could be one of the 28 people listed in the rule book as appeal panelists or it could be the Final Appeal Officer or their alternate.

One thing to note in this particular type of case is that the decision of that one panelist is final. The decision cannot be appealed to the Final Appeal Officer.

4. Charter transfers

With a new season, comes the transfer of charters in Cup.

Six of the 36 charters have changed teams for this season.

The charter that was with BK Racing’s No. 23 car last year, which Front Row Motorsports purchased, will be with the No. 38 car of David Ragan.

The charter that had been with Ragan’s team goes to teammate Matt Tifft. Front Row Motorsports added a car, growing to a third team this season.

The charter with Richard Petty Motorsport’s No. 43 car with Bubba Wallace goes to Rick Ware Racing and will be aligned with the No. 51 car and driven by B.J. McLeod in the Daytona 500.

The charter that was with Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 car last year goes to RPM’s No. 43 car this season.

Furniture Row Racing’s charter was purchased by Spire Motorsports and be used with the No. 77 car. That will be No. 40 for Jamie McMurray in the Daytona 500 and then go back to No. 77 the rest of the season. 

The charter that had been with the No. 72 car of TriStar Motorsports moves to the No. 52 car at Rick Ware Racing.

5. Rule changes

NASCAR came out with a bulletin this week that updated its rule book.

Among some of the changes:

— Drivers must have all four tires below the orange box at the commitment line to enter pit road. That had been the case last year at all tracks except Martinsville. Drivers needed to only put two tires under the orange box there. Now, they will have to adjust at Martinsville.

— A pit crew member’s foot must not touch pit road before the vehicle is one pit box away from its assigned pit box or the equivalent marked distance. Should a crew member’s foot or both feet touch the pit road surface too early, the pit crew member can re-establish their position back to or behind the pit wall before servicing the car to avoid a penalty.

— A sixth person can go over the wall during a pit stop but that person’s duties are limited to servicing the driver in their health and well-being, assisting with safety systems, window net, helmet and cooling ventilation hose, radio system replacement, steering wheel wiring, providing personal medical supplies and cleaning the windshield. Such a person, though, is not allowed to help repair the body and/or mechanical components on the car.

Clint Bowyer looks to pick up in 2019 where he left off in 2018

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 7, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
Could this be Clint Bowyer’s year in more ways than one?

The Emporia, Kansas, native is already among several oddsmakers’ picks as one of the top favorites in the February 17 Daytona 500.

In addition, Bowyer is coming off his best season – he finished 12th in 2018 – since he was runner-up in the NASCAR Cup standings in 2012 and seventh in 2013.

Most important, Bowyer reached victory lane twice last season (Martinsville 1, Michigan 1), his first wins since he took the checkered flag three times in 2012. He also had nine top-five and 16 top-10 finishes. He also led a career-high 490 laps.

Yes, things have really come together of late for the driver of the Stewart Haas Racing No. 14 Ford Mustang. Now, as he enters his third season with SHR, Bowyer (who turns 40 in May) could be in the best place in his career in a long time.

And he equally could be in the best place to win the Daytona 500 for the first time in his career. To date, his best showing in The Great American Race has been fourth (2009 and 2010).

Bowyer was all smiles after last week’s NASCAR open test in Las Vegas.

I know there is a lot going on rules-wise in 2019, but that’s for later,” said Bowyer, who crossed the finish line of the 2007 Daytona 500 with his car upside down and on fire. “Let me tell you, the Daytona 500 is still going to be the Daytona 500. That’s still the ‘Granddaddy of Them All’ and the race everyone wants to win. You are still going to see the same wild racing and the same intensity. That’s going to be must-see television, for sure.”

Much of the upgrade in Bowyer’s performance the last two seasons has come from crew chief Mike Bugarewicz. After directing Tony Stewart in his final NASCAR Cup season, Bugarewicz took on crew chief duties for Stewart’s replacement in the No. 14, Bowyer.

“We improved a lot last year and plan to keep that going this year,” Bowyer said. “I know Mike (Bugarewicz) and everyone at SHR, plus the Roush-Yates guys, have worked really hard in the offseason to keep us going. That hard work will pay off.”

Now as they enter their third season together, Bowyer and Bugarewicz have priorities in mind: To do well first in the 75-lap Advanced Auto Parts Clash on Feb. 10 (Bowyer’s first appearance in The Clash since 2016), and then the 500.

“We’re glad to be back in The Clash where we belong,” Bowyer said. “That’s going to be the first time we race against each other and gets us a jump on learning where our stuff is at before we race again Thursday in the qualifying races.”

Once Daytona is over, Bowyer is looking ahead to how NASCAR’s new aerodynamic and engine rules package will play out.

Nearly half – 17 of the season’s 36 races – will have the combination of a smaller tapered spacer to reduce horsepower from 750 to 550, as well as aero ducts designed to bring about tighter racing on speedways one-mile and longer in length.

Five additional races will be run with the smaller spacer but without the air ducts.

“This is a drastic rule change,” Bowyer said. “The face of our sport is going to be different.”

Crew chief Mike Bugarewicz and Clint Bowyer have become a formidable pairing, earning two wins last season, Bowyer’s first wins since 2012. (Getty Images)

Along with 20 other drivers, Bowyer tested the new package last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Time will tell what opinions are made, and certainly I’ll form my opinion when that time comes,” he said. “Testing is one thing. When you get to race weekend with 40 cars, it’s a whole different story. Right now, I’m focused on Daytona.”

Bowyer not only likes what he sees from looking at his new Mustang, he also likes its potential for Daytona. Because it replaces the Fusion, all Ford drivers – including SHR teammates Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Daniel Suarez, as well as Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and defending Cup champion Joey Logano – will all be on the same page for at least the first few races of 2019.

“I have said for years that we should be running the Mustang in the Cup Series, and this year I get my wish,” said Bowyer, who finished 15th in last year’s Daytona 500. “I’m a car guy and there isn’t anything much cooler than a good-looking Mustang.

“I think the fans are going to be pretty excited to see my Mustang out on the track. Ford Performance is top notch and I know they’ve put a lot of thought behind it and I’d love nothing better than to drive a Mustang to victory lane in the Daytona 500.”

Given the way things have been going – and how he hopes to keep them going in the same direction in 2019 – Bowyer may very well get his wish granted.

Sixth season of NASCAR America returns Monday at 5 pm ET on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 7, 2019, 2:35 PM EST
* Season Six of NBCSN’s Motorsports Show to Feature New Look and Daily Themed Episodes Highlighting Latest News Across the Industry

* NASCAR America Monday to be Hosted by NASCAR on NBC’s Race Team Including Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett and Steve Letarte

* NASCAR America PresentsThe Dale Jr. Download – Featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. – Tuesday, February 12 at 5 p.m. ET

* Motormouths Episodes on Wednesdays to Feature Live Call-In Opportunities for Fans

* Motorsports Hour on ThursdaysShines a Spotlight on NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA, Supercross, Motocross, and all Motorsports

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 7, 2019 – NASCAR America, NBCSN’s daily motorsports show, returns for its sixth season this Monday, February 11 at 5 p.m. ET, and will feature an all-new look, theme, studio and weekly schedule.

Airing weeknights at 5 p.m. ET, NASCAR America will originate directly from NBC Sports Group’s updated studio in NASCAR’s heartland of Charlotte, N.C.

As part of the show’s rebranding, each weeknight will showcase a different theme focused on the sport of NASCAR, its drivers, teams, fans and the motorsports industry at large. In addition, select episodes will include opportunities for fans to call in live and speak with NASCAR America hosts, analysts, drivers and other guests.

Listed below is the season six linear and digital episode debut schedule for NASCAR America.

Monday, February 11

  • NASCAR America Monday: Hosted by NASCAR on NBC’s Race Team including the “Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton (@JeffBurton), Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett (@DaleJarrett), and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte (@SteveLetarte), NASCAR America Monday will focus on the previous weekend’s races, and include highlights, “Turning Points”, driver interviews, expert analysis, and signatureNASCAR America segment Scan All.

Tuesday, February 12

  • NASCAR America Presents The Dale Jr. Download: Every Tuesday, NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver for an unprecedented 15 consecutive years (2003-17) and winner of two Daytona 500s, Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@Dalejr) co-hosts NASCAR America with Mike Davis. Produced on-site at Dirty Mo Media Studios in Mooresville, N.C., episodes on Tuesday will expand to one hour, and feature the same unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and first-person insight of The Dale Jr. Download that fans have come to love.

  • NASCAR America Splash & Go: In addition to NBCSN’s linear telecast on Tuesday, NBC Sports Digital will feature multiple editions of NASCAR America Splash & Go segments, featuring the news of the day, breaking news, race shop reports and interviews. NBCSports.com’s lead motorsports writer Nate Ryan (@nateryan) will host Splash & Go digital segments and will be joined by a collection of NASCAR on NBC analysts. NASCAR America Splash & Go will be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Wednesday, February 13

  • NASCAR America Presents Motormouths: Hosted by NASCAR on NBC’s Rutledge Wood (@rutledgewood) and Marty Snider (@HeyMartysnider), alongside auto racing icon Kyle Petty (@KylePetty), Motormouths Wednesdays will feature a light-hearted approach to the traditional show, and include regular opportunities for fans to call in to NASCAR America and speak with hosts, analysts, drivers and other guests live on TV.

  • NASCAR America Debrief: As a compliment to Wednesday’s telecast of NASCAR America on NBCSN at 5 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Digital will present NASCAR America Debrief, a digital exclusive show available on the NBC Sports YouTube Channel beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Nate Ryan will host NASCAR America Debrief, and will be joined by select NASCAR on NBC analysts and guests from that day’s linear telecast. NASCAR America Debrief will follow the same light-hearted approach as Motormouths, with an emphasis on additional viewer and fan engagement.

Thursday, February 14

  • NASCAR America Presents The Motorsports Hour: Featuring NASCAR on NBC host Krista Voda (@kristavoda), with NASCAR drivers and analysts A.J. Allmendinger (@AJDinger) and Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman), NASCAR America’s Motorsports Hour on Thursday will highlight the upcoming weekend’s NASCAR races, and also shine a light on the latest news surrounding IndyCar, IMSA, American Flat Track, Supercross, Motorcross, Mecum collector car auctions, and all of motorsports. Additional analysts will include former IndyCar drivers Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell, former IMSA GT driver Calvin Fish, as well as Motocross and Supercross legend Ricky Carmichael.

NASCAR America’s Fan Fridays will return to NBCSN in July, live from the site of select NASCAR on NBC races, and will be broadcast from NBC Sports’ Peacock Pit box set located on pit road.

NASCAR America is also available on the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TV’s.

NASCAR ON NBC

NBC Sports Group returns for its fifth season of NASCAR on NBC coverage beginning Sunday, June 30 from Chicagoland Speedway.

The official home of the NASCAR Playoffs, NBC Sports Group will present the final 20 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, final 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, and select NASCAR Regional & Touring Series events in 2019.

NBC Sports Group’s NASCAR programming also includes NBCSN’s daily motorsports show NASCAR America, coverage of NASCAR’s Awards Ceremonies, the annual NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony, as well as original programming specials.

Chase Elliott to drive JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevy in Xfinity opener

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 7, 2019, 2:04 PM EST
Chase Elliott will drive JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16, the team announced Thursday.

The NASCAR Racing Experience 300 will mark a return of sorts for Elliott, who earned JR Motorsports’ first NASCAR championship when he captured the 2014 Xfinity Series title. He also won the 2016 Xfinity opener for JRM.

“This is more than just putting a driver in a car,” JRM general manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller said in a media release. “Chase is family to us and an integral part of our history.

“He helped kick-start our run of championships back in 2014 and has driven our cars to victory in several prestigious events, including a win at Daytona in 2016. We jumped at the chance of having one of our own return for this race.”

Chase Elliott won the 2016 Xfinity season opener for JR Motorsports. (Getty Images)

The car will be sponsored in the race by AfterShokz, a headphone brand and current partner of Elliott, who was voted NASCAR Cup’s Most Popular Driver in 2018.

“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel for JRM in Daytona,” Elliott said. “Kelley, Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) and the entire organization have been so great to work with over the years. We won this race back in 2016, and this year we’re looking to get back into victory lane with AfterShokz.”

Elliott, who earned his first three NASCAR Cup wins last season, has five career Xfinity Series wins, all with JRM.

The 23-year-old Elliott, son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, will be one of several drivers who will pilot the No. 8 Xfinity Chevy in 2019 for JRM. The other drivers include Jeb Burton, team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., Spencer Gallagher, Ryan Preece, Zane Smith and Ryan Truex.

Other drivers for JRM in the Daytona Xfinity opener include Michael Annett (No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet), Justin Allgaier (No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet) and Noah Gragson (No. 9 Chevrolet).

