NASCAR reveals regional series broadcast schedules on NBCSN

NASCAR and the NBC Sports Group on Friday announced the 2019 broadcast schedules for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West, as well as the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. All races will air on NBCSN.
The overall schedule features a total of 37 regional events at 27 different racetracks across the U.S., including the series’ openers and championship finales.
Things kick off on Wednesday, February 13, at 6 p.m. ET, which will air the K&N Pro Series East opener that takes place this Sunday at Central Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway.
The K&N Pro Series West season opener at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway airs Tuesday, March 5, at 6 p.m. ET.
The Whelen Modified Tour season opener at Myrtle Beach Speedway airs Thursday, March 21, at 6 p.m. ET.
As for each series’ championship races, they are: K&N Pro Series East, Friday, Oct. 11, at Dover International Speedway, Whelen Modified Tour, Thursday, Oct. 17, at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park; and the K&N Pro Series West, Thursday, Nov. 14, at ISM Raceway.
Here’s the full schedule (all times Eastern):
|NBCSN COVERAGE
|RACE DATE
|SERIES
|TRACK
|AIR DATE
|TIME
|Sun, Feb 10
|K&N Pro East
|New Smyrna Speedway
|Wed, Feb 13
|6 p.m.
|Thu, Feb 28
|K&N Pro West
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Tue, Mar 05
|6 p.m.
|Sat, Mar 16
|Whelen Modified
|Myrtle Beach Speedway
|Thu, Mar 21
|6 p.m.
|Sat, Mar 30
|Whelen Modified
|South Boston Speedway
|Wed, Apr 03
|4 p.m.
|Sat, Mar 30
|K&N Pro West
|Irwindale Speedway
|Wed, Apr 03
|6 p.m.
|Sat, Apr 06
|K&N Pro East
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|Thu, Apr 11
|4 p.m.
|Sat, May 04
|K&N Pro East
|South Boston Speedway (Twin #1)
|Wed, May 08
|6 p.m.
|Sat, May 04
|K&N Pro East
|South Boston Speedway (Twin #2)
|Thu, May 09
|6 p.m.
|Sat, May 11
|K&N Pro West
|Tucson Speedway (Twin #1)
|Wed, May 22
|4 p.m.
|Sat, May 11
|K&N Pro West
|Tucson Speedway (Twin #2)
|Wed, May 22
|7 p.m.
|Sat, May 18
|Whelen Modified
|Wall Stadium Speedway
|Thu, May 23
|7 p.m.
|Sat, Jun 01
|K&N Pro East
|Memphis International Raceway
|Wed, Jun 05
|6 p.m.
|Sat, Jun 01
|Whelen Modified
|Seekonk Speedway
|Wed, Jun 05
|7 p.m.
|Sat, Jun 08
|K&N Pro West
|Colorado National Speedway
|Thu, Jun 13
|6 p.m.
|Sat, Jun 15
|K&N Pro East
|Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
|Thu, Jun 20
|6 p.m.
|Sat, Jun 22
|K&N Pro West
|Sonoma Raceway
|Thu, Jun 27
|6 p.m.
|Sat, Jun 29
|K&N Pro West
|Douglas County Speedway
|Thu, Jul 04
|6 p.m.
|Fri, Jul 19
|Whelen Modified
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway (All-Star)
|Thu, Jul 25
|6 p.m.
|Sat, Jul 20
|K&N Pro East
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|Mon, Jul 29
|6 p.m.
|Sat, Jul 20
|Whelen Modified
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|Wed, Jul 31
|6 p.m.
|Fri, Jul 26
|K&N Pro East/West
|Iowa Speedway
|Wed, Jul 31
|7 p.m.
|Fri, Aug 02
|K&N Pro East
|Watkins Glen International
|Wed, Aug 07
|6 p.m.
|Wed, Aug 14
|Whelen Modified
|Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
|Wed, Aug 21
|6 p.m.
|Thu, Aug 15
|K&N Pro East
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|Wed, Aug 21
|7 p.m.
|Sat, Aug 17
|K&N Pro West
|Evergreen Speedway
|Thu, Aug 22
|6 p.m.
|Sat, Aug 24
|K&N Pro East/West
|Gateway Motorsports Park
|Thu, Aug 29
|6 p.m.
|Sat, Aug 31
|Whelen Modified
|Oswego Speedway
|Thu, Sep 05
|6 p.m.
|Sat, Sep 07
|Whelen Modified
|Riverhead Raceway
|Wed, Sep 11
|6 p.m.
|Sat, Sep 21
|K&N Pro East
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|Wed, Sep 25
|6 p.m.
|Sat, Sep 21
|Whelen Modified
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|Thu, Sep 26
|6 p.m.
|Sat, Sep 28
|K&N Pro West
|Meridian Speedway
|Fri, Oct 04
|6 p.m.
|Sun, Sep 29
|Whelen Modified
|Stafford Motor Speedway
|Fri, Oct 04
|7 p.m.
|Fri, Oct 04
|K&N Pro East
|Dover International Speedway
|Fri, Oct 11
|6 p.m.
|Sat, Oct 12
|K&N Pro West
|All American Speedway
|Thu, Oct 17
|6 p.m.
|Sun, Oct 13
|Whelen Modified
|Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
|Thu, Oct 17
|7 p.m.
|Sat, Oct 26
|K&N Pro West
|Kern County Raceway Park
|Thu, Oct 31
|6 p.m.
|Sat, Nov 09
|K&N Pro West
|ISM Raceway
|Thu, Nov 14
|6 p.m.