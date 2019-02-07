Chase Elliott to drive JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevy in Xfinity opener

Chase Elliott will drive JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16, the team announced Thursday.
The NASCAR Racing Experience 300 will mark a return of sorts for Elliott, who earned JR Motorsports’ first NASCAR championship when he captured the 2014 Xfinity Series title. He also won the 2016 Xfinity opener for JRM.
“This is more than just putting a driver in a car,” JRM general manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller said in a media release. “Chase is family to us and an integral part of our history.
“He helped kick-start our run of championships back in 2014 and has driven our cars to victory in several prestigious events, including a win at Daytona in 2016. We jumped at the chance of having one of our own return for this race.”
The car will be sponsored in the race by AfterShokz, a headphone brand and current partner of Elliott, who was voted NASCAR Cup’s Most Popular Driver in 2018.
“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel for JRM in Daytona,” Elliott said. “Kelley, Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) and the entire organization have been so great to work with over the years. We won this race back in 2016, and this year we’re looking to get back into victory lane with AfterShokz.”
Elliott, who earned his first three NASCAR Cup wins last season, has five career Xfinity Series wins, all with JRM.
Other drivers for JRM in the Daytona Xfinity opener include Michael Annett (No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet), Justin Allgaier (No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet) and Noah Gragson (No. 9 Chevrolet).
* Season Six of NBCSN’s Motorsports Show to Feature New Look and Daily Themed Episodes Highlighting Latest News Across the Industry
* NASCAR America Monday to be Hosted by NASCAR on NBC’s Race Team Including Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett and Steve Letarte
* NASCAR America PresentsThe Dale Jr. Download – Featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. – Tuesday, February 12 at 5 p.m. ET
* Motormouths Episodes on Wednesdays to Feature Live Call-In Opportunities for Fans
* Motorsports Hour on ThursdaysShines a Spotlight on NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA, Supercross, Motocross, and all Motorsports
STAMFORD, Conn. – February 7, 2019 – NASCAR America, NBCSN’s daily motorsports show, returns for its sixth season this Monday, February 11 at 5 p.m. ET, and will feature an all-new look, theme, studio and weekly schedule.
Airing weeknights at 5 p.m. ET, NASCAR America will originate directly from NBC Sports Group’s updated studio in NASCAR’s heartland of Charlotte, N.C.
As part of the show’s rebranding, each weeknight will showcase a different theme focused on the sport of NASCAR, its drivers, teams, fans and the motorsports industry at large. In addition, select episodes will include opportunities for fans to call in live and speak with NASCAR America hosts, analysts, drivers and other guests.
Listed below is the season six linear and digital episode debut schedule for NASCAR America.
Monday, February 11
NASCAR America Monday: Hosted by NASCAR on NBC’s Race Team including the “Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton (@JeffBurton), Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett (@DaleJarrett), and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte (@SteveLetarte), NASCAR America Monday will focus on the previous weekend’s races, and include highlights, “Turning Points”, driver interviews, expert analysis, and signatureNASCAR America segment Scan All.
Tuesday, February 12
NASCAR America Presents The Dale Jr. Download: Every Tuesday, NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver for an unprecedented 15 consecutive years (2003-17) and winner of two Daytona 500s, Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@Dalejr)co-hosts NASCAR America with Mike Davis. Produced on-site at Dirty Mo Media Studios in Mooresville, N.C.,episodes on Tuesday will expand to one hour, and feature the same unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and first-person insightof The Dale Jr. Download that fans have come to love.
NASCAR America Splash & Go:In addition to NBCSN’s linear telecast on Tuesday, NBC Sports Digital will feature multiple editions of NASCAR America Splash & Go segments, featuring the news of the day, breaking news, race shop reports and interviews. NBCSports.com’s lead motorsports writer Nate Ryan (@nateryan) will host Splash & Go digital segments and will be joined by a collection of NASCAR on NBC analysts. NASCAR America Splash & Go will be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
Wednesday, February 13
NASCAR America Presents Motormouths: Hosted by NASCAR on NBC’s Rutledge Wood (@rutledgewood) and Marty Snider (@HeyMartysnider), alongside auto racing icon Kyle Petty (@KylePetty), Motormouths Wednesdayswill feature a light-hearted approach to the traditional show, and include regular opportunities for fans to call in to NASCAR America and speak with hosts, analysts, drivers and other guests live on TV.
NASCAR America Debrief: As a compliment to Wednesday’s telecast of NASCAR America on NBCSN at 5 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Digital will present NASCAR America Debrief, a digital exclusive show available on the NBC Sports YouTube Channelbeginning at 6 p.m. ET. Nate Ryan will host NASCAR America Debrief, and will be joined by select NASCAR on NBC analysts and guests from that day’s linear telecast. NASCAR America Debrief will follow the same light-hearted approach as Motormouths, with an emphasis on additional viewer and fan engagement.
Thursday, February 14
NASCAR America Presents The Motorsports Hour: Featuring NASCAR on NBC host Krista Voda (@kristavoda), with NASCAR drivers and analysts A.J. Allmendinger (@AJDinger) and Parker Kligerman(@pkligerman), NASCAR America’s Motorsports Hour on Thursday will highlight the upcoming weekend’s NASCAR races, and also shine a light on the latest news surrounding IndyCar, IMSA, American Flat Track, Supercross, Motorcross, Mecum collector car auctions, and all of motorsports. Additional analysts will include former IndyCar drivers Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell, former IMSA GT driver Calvin Fish, as well as Motocross and Supercross legend Ricky Carmichael.
NASCAR America’s Fan Fridays will return to NBCSN in July, live from the site of select NASCAR on NBC races, and will be broadcast from NBC Sports’ Peacock Pit box set located on pit road.
NASCAR America is also available on the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TV’s.
NASCAR ON NBC
NBC Sports Group returns for its fifth season of NASCAR on NBC coverage beginning Sunday, June 30 from Chicagoland Speedway.
The official home of the NASCAR Playoffs, NBC Sports Group will present the final 20 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, final 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, and select NASCAR Regional & Touring Series events in 2019.
NBC Sports Group’s NASCAR programming also includes NBCSN’s daily motorsports show NASCAR America, coverage of NASCAR’s Awards Ceremonies, the annual NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony, as well as original programming specials.
Hendrick Motorsports, AdvoCare partner to bolster pit crew nutrition
Hendrick Motorsports announced Thursday that the team has aligned with health and wellness company AdvoCare as its official nutrition partner through the 2020 season.
AdvoCare’s suite of nutritional and sports performance products will be used by HMS’s pit crews and teams in the NASCAR Cup series. The company’s products will be used in the team’s human performance areas, including its gym, training center, pit stop practice area and athletic field. AdvoCare also will work with HMS to develop digital content and promotional programs.
“Like Hendrick Motorsports, AdvoCare has long been committed to a high level of human performance in NASCAR,” said Patrick Perkins, vice president of marketing for Hendrick Motorsports. “They are a leader in health and wellness and have a terrific legacy in our sport over many years.
“We are proud to partner with AdvoCare and know their products will benefit our athletes and teams, from high-performance training to recovery. It’s a great fit for our organization.”
AdvoCare is Hendrick Motorsports’ 18th new partner or partnership renewal since January 2018.
At an age where many of her peers are learning to drive or getting a driver’s license for the first time, Hailie not only has been driving race cars and off-road vehicles for nearly a decade. She also has become one of the rising young female stars in NASCAR racing:
In late September, she became the first woman to win a NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race (Meridian Speedway in Meridian, Idaho).
In so doing, she became only the second female race winner in NASCAR history, joining Shawna Robinson, who won three races in 1988 and ’89 in the now-defunct NASCAR Dash Series.
Hailie wrapped up the season by winning K&N Pro Series West rookie of the year, finishing fifth in the final standings.
And now Hailie has her sights set on not only winning more races in 2019 but also to capture the K&N West championship. If she does, she’ll add another page to her NASCAR history book, becoming the first female champion in any NASCAR series.
“I’m not done, I still have so much more to accomplish,” Hailie told NBC Sports. “It’s like there’s a ladder, and this is the first step up the ladder.
“You don’t feel accomplished when you get that first step on the ladder. You feel accomplished when you’re on top of the ladder. I want to be on top, and I’m going to do everything in my ability to get there.”
A straight-A, home-schooled student who graduated high school at 16, Hailie begins her second full season in the K&N Series on Sunday at New Smyrna Speedway (to air on NBCSN on Feb. 13 at 6 pm ET), just a few miles from where she hopes to race one day: Daytona International Speedway. Hailie drives for one of the most successful K&N teams, Bill McAnally Racing, with primary sponsorship from NAPA Auto Parts and Toyota.
“I don’t want to be cocky, but I want to win a championship and feel that with my team, I have the ability,” Hailie said.
When Hailie and her team arrived last September to race at Meridian Speedway — a quarter-mile paved oval — she had already compiled two runner-up results and seven other top-10 finishes in her first 11 starts (she finished the K&N West season with 12 top 10s in 14 starts).
But she was hungry for that elusive first win.
“We just really had to find what worked for me, what crew guys worked well with me and who didn’t,” Hailie said. “I think we figured that out halfway through the season, and from that point we were running in the top three or top five almost every single race.”
Hailie and her team felt so confident about the Idaho race that they broke into song and dance before the race to Hailie’s favorite song, Eminem’s “Slim Shady”, to get pumped up. It’s a habit she picked up from her motorcycle and off-road racer father Brian Deegan, who also listens to music to motivate himself before his own races. One of Hailie’s crew members brought a portable speaker to continue playing the song as the team paraded and pushed her car onto the starting grid.
Hailie started fourth and stayed in the top five the entire race. On the final lap, she applied a textbook bump-and-run to then-teammate Cole Rouse two turns from the finish line and sailed past to capture the checkered flag and put her name in NASCAR’s history books.
The winning maneuver was not a happenstance move.
“We went into that race with aggressive intentions,” Brian Deegan said. “We knew it was a short track, flat, so we went to the go-kart track and practiced bump-and-runs. We must have practiced 1,000 of them.
“It’s a fair race move, you just have to perfect it so you don’t knock a guy out. We went into that race and planned to do that move. When it came down to the last lap, I was like, ‘Hailie, you know what to do. We can make friends later.’”
While Rouse was initially upset that Hailie knocked him out of the way, he quickly cheered her for such a big achievement.
Good job to a badass girl @HailieDeegan yeah I was mad at the time about the bump and run but I got over it quick. She’s an amazing girl and amazing talent. I’m happy for her! She made history and I’m a part of it.
Hailie’s fellow teammate at Bill McAnally Racing, Derek Kraus, is also 17 and entering his third year in K&N competition with BMR. He’s watched Hailie develop.
“She shows a lot on the racetrack,” Kraus said. “She adapted to it really well and really fast, too. It takes other drivers a little longer than what it took her to get used to K&N cars. It’s way different from what people expect. It’s a heavier stock car, you definitely have to know what you’re doing. She’s worked her tail off to get where she is.”
Kraus, of Stratford, Wisconsin, admires Hailie not just for her ability on the track, but also her demeanor off it.
“She always seems to be in a happy mood and is uplifting,” Kraus said. “She’s never down, no matter how bad the night is or what happens in the racetrack. I think I’ve only seen her mad just once, and that’s pretty good for a whole season. She’s a good teammate to have around because she’s always happy and laughing.”
Kraus noted that it doesn’t make a difference that Hailie is a female. Once she straps into her car, she’s a racer first and foremost.
“Her being a girl or being my age, once you put that helmet on, everyone’s the same, everyone’s equal,” Kraus said. “No matter if you’re driving against a 15-year-old or a 40-year-old, you’ll never know the difference once you get that helmet on.”
When @HailieDeegan checked social media Saturday night, people talked about her breaking barriers and becoming the first woman to win in @NASCAR's K&N Pro Series.
Hailie got the racing bug from her father, Brian, one of the most successful freestyle motocross riders in the U.S. and most decorated rider in X Games history.
“My dad has pretty much taught me, he’s built this thing with me, he trains with me, practices with me, goes to the gym with me, we battle each other at the go-kart track,” Hailie said of her father. “We’re so competitive with each other and I feel like we both make each other better because we’re so hard on each other, just trying to be the best we can.”
Brian and Marissa Deegan have three children, all who have become racers. Hailie is the oldest, while 12-year-old brother Haiden is a multi-motocross champion, and 8-year-old brother Hudson is competing in both motocross and karts.
But it’s Hailie that has been the biggest chip off the old block racing-wise so far.
“I tried to teach her all my tricks and everything it takes to win and the ability to learn on her own,” Brian Deegan said. “My goal is one day (she) will surpass me.
“Hailie rode dirt bikes when she was little, which I thought was a good foundation for her to start on. But when it comes to girls in motorsports, in my opinion, the reality is there’s a lot more opportunities on four wheels than two.
“So (racing cars) is something we worked towards. It’s not by accident. Ever since she was eight years old, she’s been racing with me. About 2009, we got her into racing trucks, and go-karts, dirt, off-road karts. Each year she got better. Then she started winning races and started winning championships and it started snowballing from there.”
By the time she was 12 years old, Hailie told her parents she was ready to go all-in as a race car driver.
“That’s when I thought this is going to be her path,” Brian Deegan said. “It really wasn’t just our decision, it was something she wanted to do, and that’s kind of where it started.
“We’re excited to conquer this sport as a family and win the fans over. Hailie is what you see is what you get. She’s not putting on a front. She’s giggly, fun, no bad bones in her body. I don’t think I’ve ever heard her say a bad word. We’re very fortunate.”
Hailie is serious about everything she does racing-wise. That includes how she revels in beating her father in regular go-kart races they compete in against each other – with a lot of good-natured trash talking between them.
“We go and have the gnarliest battles out there; we’ve actually totaled a couple karts,” Hailie said with a giggle.
Brian Deegan also laughs about some of the on-track battles he’s had with his daughter.
“Usually, that’s where you start blaming the cars or tires, the kind of standard excuse by racers,” Brian Deegan said. “You can always find an excuse. We definitely talk crap to each other and give each other a hard time on who’s faster. That’s friendly competition, it’s what keeps you pushing to be better.
“Every day we talk about racing, every day we talk about strategy, why, how we’re going to win, who we’re going to beat and how are we going to do it. That’s a daily deal that we’ve done.”
It’s not every day that a lower-rung NASCAR race can be life-changing, but it certainly was in Hailie’s case. Not only did her victory in Idaho affirm that she could win a race, the national attention she’s received since might be a lot for another 17-year-old, but not her.
“At the beginning of last year, I was just completely lost,” Hailie said. “I didn’t really know what I’m doing, I’m still learning, I didn’t know where my place is in the stock car world. I was just lost. I didn’t know the terms about the car, didn’t know what to change, and then about halfway through the season, it just clicked and everything just fell into place.
“Ever since then we started running up front every single race. Coming into this year, I feel a lot more confident in myself. I know I have the abilities, I know my place, I know what to do now, I know what to work on and I know my strengths and weaknesses.
“As soon as last season ended, I was ready for it to start back up again. I’d say, ‘How many more months to go?’ I’ve literally been counting the days. I hate the off-season.”
In just a few days, she’ll be back in the driver’s seat at New Smyrna.
Much like what Kraus, her teammate said, Hailie’s competitiveness rises to the surface in races. But out of her race car, she has not let the success and celebrity get to her.
“There’s nothing I hate more than an over-cocky person,” she said. “I have friends that’ll be all cocky and then go out and get their butt whooped. They’re the worst.
“I don’t try to call stuff before it happens because in the end, it’s not always going to happen. I’d rather be humble and wait for myself to succeed and then take it all in from there.”
While Hailie wants to win a championship, she remains grounded. Her maturity, savviness and philosophy belie her youth.
“My dad has kept me real good at just focusing on racing,” Hailie said. “In the end, success comes with results, and you’ll get everything with results, so let’s just make it easy and get right to the point and get those results.”
Hailie achieved all her goals last season. For 2019, she hopes to earn at least three more K&N West wins and one in the K&N East Series (which she will run select races) in 2019, along with the West championship.
Where would she go from there?
“The best is yet to come,” Brian Deegan said of his daughter. “We’re just starting. We’re just getting in it. She has a legitimate chance of being the first girl to win a NASCAR championship, and that could happen this year.”
“I think we all understand that’s something that needs to be done so we can get the results done, finished and just move on,” Knaus said during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR’s The Morning Drive program. “When you win a race previously in the Cup Series and you had to wait until Tuesday to take your car apart, that was the worst thing in the world.
“You hated winning a race because all you did from the time that you left victory lane was worry about whether or not your car was going to pass inspection for three days. That’s awful.”
“It’s not so unlike what we did years ago, we used to take our cars apart at the racetrack all the time and go through a postrace inspection and then pull randoms at that point and take them back and get a look at them,” Knaus said. “It’s something I’m not too unfamiliar with, the only new caveat is the fact that they’re going to disallow race wins. Unique from that perspective but familiar in another.”
What is different from that era is green-flag times.
Every Cup race in 2019 will be starting at 2 p.m. ET or later, which could make for “a heck of a long night on Sunday,” Knaus said. “When we were doing this in the past, races were starting around midday. Push that start time back two to three hours, and now you’re two to three hours into the night, it could be 10 or 11 o’clock (p.m.) before we get this done.”
Fabian worked for several years at Michael Waltrip Racing alongside NASCAR vice president of competition Scott Miller
“I think Jay is going to be a good asset to the group with the managing director position,” Knaus said. “He’s got a good relationship with a lot of guys in the industry, so I think he’s going to be a good addition. Definitely has the ear of Scott Miller, which is good. Those guys will be on the same page and pretty consistent with their officiating throughout the season. I think that’s all good stuff.”