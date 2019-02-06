Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Busch Beer

Promotion has way for fans to win a piece of Kevin Harvick’s car

By Dustin LongFeb 6, 2019, 12:23 PM EST
Busch Beer will celebrate its 40-year presence at the Daytona 500 with a unique way for fans to win a piece of Kevin Harvick’s car.

Busch Beer has taken sheet metal and carbon fiber from Harvick’s cars and turned them into 40 collector beer cans. Fans can win one of the cans by watching the Daytona 500 broadcast on Fox and play the on-screen trivia contest. Fans will need tweet their responses using the hashtag #Car2Can #BuschContest to be entered.

“It’s an authentic piece of the car and on every can, it shows you were your piece came from,” said Harvick, the 2007 Daytona 500 winner and 2014 Cup champion. “(Busch Beer has) put a lot of time and effort into trying to be interactive with the fans.”

The promotion combines a live sporting event, the event broadcast and social media.

“It’s not sticker slapping (on a car) anymore,” Harvick told NBC Sports of reaching fans. “This is really about how do we interact with the fans, how do we make an impact on the event and bring it to the race car without just slapping a sticker on and buying an in-car camera.

“In today’s world there are a lot of boxes to check, there’s your television viewer, there’s your cordless television viewer, there’s your social media viewer, so you have to have things that somehow cross into all those areas. It’s definitely a new approach on things.”

Busch also is auctioning off the first can of the collection on Feb. 11 in benefit of Keep America Beautiful. The charity auction will be at rallyup.com/car2can. All proceeds will go directly to Keep America Beautiful and be matched dollar for dollar by Busch. Keep America Beautiful’s mission is to improve and beautify community environments across the county.

Cup cars are on track Feb. 9 at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona 500 qualifying is Feb. 10. The duel qualifying races are Feb. 14. The Daytona 500 is Feb. 17.

Dr. Robert Hubbard, co-inventor of HANS Device, passes away

Michigan State University
By Daniel McFadinFeb 6, 2019, 12:33 PM EST
Dr. Robert Hubbard, the co-inventor of the Head and Neck Support Device (HANS), died Tuesday.

A former professor in biomechanical engineering at Michigan State University, Hubbard created the HANS Device in the mid-80s with Jim Downing, his brother-in-law and a champion IMSA driver.

“Bob’s invention truly changed the world of auto racing safety and he was a kindhearted person who would help anyone in need,” HANS stated on its website. “He will be missed greatly.”

Hubbard and Downing set out to create the HANS device after the death of a racing friend as a result of a skull fracture. The duo began to develop, produce, sell and market the device in 1991, with Downing becoming the first driver to use the device when he wore an untested prototype in IMSA races.

Brett Bodine and Kyle Petty became the first Cup drivers to use the HANS device in July 2000, weeks after the death of Kenny Irwin Jr. from a basilar skull fracture in a wreck during Cup practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Petty’s son Adam was killed by a basal skull fracture in a crash during a Xfinity Series practice session at New Hampshire in May of that year.

Bodine first wore it for the July 23 event at Pocono Raceway.

During Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway in 2001, only five drivers reportedly planned to use it during the Daytona 500 qualifying races.

Only two more drivers, Ricky Craven and Jeff Burton, reportedly planned to wear the device for the Daytona 500, where Dale Earnhardt would die from head injuries in a crash on the last lap.

NASCAR mandated the use of the HANS Device and another safety device, the Hutchens, in October 2001.

According to Michigan State University in 2014, more than 200,000 HANS devices had been used by drivers since 1990.

No NASCAR drivers have been killed in on-track action since 2001.

In April 2017, Hubbard, Downing and Hubert Gramling were presented with the inaugural John Melvin Motorsport Safety Award by the Society of Automotive Engineers for their work on the HANS device.

“(Hubbard’s) development of that device was hugely important to motorsports,” said Burton, now a NASCAR on NBC analyst. “Clearly, it greatly helped the advancement of safety. The combination of the HANS and the head surround system, that combination of safety implementation revolutionized safety in motorsports, especially in stock cars. Neither works as effectively as it can without the other. Together they are an unbelievable advancement in safety.”

Other NASCAR drivers observed Hubbard’s passing on social media.

Casey Mears entered in second Germain Racing car for Daytona 500

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 5, 2019, 3:34 PM EST
Germain Racing will use the Feb. 17 Daytona 500 to field a second car for the first time since 2011 and it will be piloted by former full-time driver Casey Mears.

Mears, who raced for Germain from 2010-16 in Cup, will drive the No. 27 Chevrolet. The team will be built and staffed through a partnership with Premium Motorsports. Pat Tryson will serve as crew chief.

Mears will be teammates with Ty Dillon, the current driver of Germain’s No. 13 Chevrolet.

“I have considered running a second car in the Daytona 500 for years,” owner Bob Germain said in a press release. “My immediate focus is still on our No. 13 team and the full season that Ty Dillon will run. However, when the chance to field a second car with Casey Mears came together this year with Jay Robinson building the car and providing the at-track crew, I wanted to jump on it.

“The Daytona 500 is a race that our team, sponsors and fans are all passionate about, and I am too. In a race where anything can happen, having a second entry is an exciting opportunity. Casey has been a part of our Germain Racing family for years, and I’m grateful that he’s willing to get behind the wheel for me again in this one race.”

Without a charter for the car, Mears is not guaranteed starting spot in the race.

Mears didn’t make any NASCAR starts in 2018.

He last competed in the 2017 Xfinity season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway for Biagi-DenBeste Racing.

Mears has 25 career Cup starts at Daytona International Speedway, with a best finish of second in the 2006 Daytona 500.

The addition of Mears makes for at least eight unchartered cars that could be entered into the Daytona 500.

With a maximum field of 40 cars, four will not make the field.

The uncharted cars include:

Mears

Tyler Reddick (No. 31 for Richard Childress Racing)

Ryan Truex (No. 71 for Tommy Baldwin Racing)

Joey Gase (No. 66 for MBM Motorsports)

Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 for Beard Motorsports)

Tanner Berryhill (No. 97 for Obaika Racing)

Parker Kligerman (No. 96 for Gaunt Brothers Racing)

JJ Yeley (No. 7 for NY Racing).

Select Blinds to sponsor David Ragan in Daytona 500, more races

Front Row Motorsports
By Daniel McFadinFeb 5, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
David Ragan will be sponsored by Select Blinds in some of the biggest races of the Cup season this year, including the Daytona 500.

Front Row Motorsports announced Tuesday that the online retailer of custom window coverings will be on Ragan’s No. 38 Ford in four races: the Feb. 17 Daytona 500, the March 10 TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway, the May 26 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Cup playoff opener on Sept. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The partnership is rooted in the recent auction of one of Ragan’s 2018 Cup cars.

A car Ragan drove at Dover International Speedway was won by Select Binds co-founder and CMO Rick Steele, who bid $300,000 for it at Barrett-Jackson. The $300,000 went to Shriners Hospitals for Children, which sponsored the car.

“Rick and the team at SelectBlinds.com have been great to work with,” Ragan said in a press release. “They have really stepped up in a big way to support our race team and they’ll make a big impact at the Daytona 500. It makes me excited to get to Daytona, kick off our season, and have a great run with them. I’m looking forward to it.”

Kevin Harvick says key NASCAR change might be one many are overlooking

Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 5, 2019, 12:03 PM EST
While the focus has been on NASCAR’s landmark decision to disqualify cars, including the winner, for failing postrace inspection, Kevin Harvick said it is what NASCAR will do all race weekend that is as important.

Harvick also discussed if he’ll do anything different this year with burnouts and how aggressive he believes his team should be with these new rules.

Harvick told NBC Sports on Tuesday morning that he liked what NASCAR will do all weekend in the garage.

“As you look at the whole process, it’s really not about postrace in my opinion,” he said. “I think it really starts in prerace and making sure that the officials and the teams are on the same page as to how things are interpreted.”

NASCAR announced Monday that during a three-day race weekend, a car that fails prerace inspection twice will start at the rear of the field, have a crew member ejected and lose 15 minutes of practice at the next event.

Should a car fail inspection before the race three times, the team also will have to serve a pass-through penalty at the start of the race and lose an additional 15 minutes of practice the next weekend.

Should a car fail inspection four times before the race, it will be classified an L1 penalty. Minimum penalty options would be a reduction of 10-40 owner and driver points, and/or suspension of a crew chief or team member for one to three races and/or a fine between $25,000 – $75,000.

NASCAR also stated Monday that it plans to have officials dedicated to each national series garage. NASCAR plans to have 12 officials dedicated to the Cup garage, 10 dedicated to the Xfinity garage and eight dedicated to the Truck garage. Other officials will move from one series garage to another to support those dedicated officials.

Harvick said such a change will help NASCAR try to keep up with teams.

“What happens in today’s world in every practice, somebody has got a group of pictures that come from every car throughout practice,” he said. “Everybody has got people back in the shop watching videos and analyzing them and listening to radios. So as soon as the teams find a weakness that NASCAR is doing, they exploit it pretty quickly. The teams are very good at analyzing things and sometimes much quicker than NASCAR is at figuring things out because there are just so many more of us.

“I like the fact that there are specific officials for each garage because each garage is different. I think a lot of times there were just so much going on for the guys and the gals in the garage inspecting the cars, that they just got worn out. There were so many things that were going on. In order to keep it under control, you have to keep it under control from the first week. You have to be able to police the things you did the first week on the 25th week and not have those trends keep growing.”

Another key area is how will NASCAR officiate burnouts by the winner? Exuberant burnouts have led to tires blowing and damaging the car. If that happens, will that prevent a car from passing inspection after the race and lead to its disqualification? It’s a tricky issue for NASCAR.

“We’re in show business,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. “Fans like burnouts. It’s a hard decision to make, and I don’t think we’ve actually landed on whether or not we’re going to say they can’t do that. But let’s just say that, at the very least, if there are habitual offenders of that, that’s not going to be OK.”

Harvick, who won eight races in 2018, is among those who have blown tires in past victory celebrations but he toned it down last year.

“We chose as a group to not have tires blow out,” Harvick told NBC Sports. “There were a couple of races where we didn’t do burnouts at all. Really that was out of respect to NASCAR asking just to help deliver a better message by not having everything blown out of the back of the car so they could inspect it.”

Even though he was more careful on burnouts, Harvick admits that a team can’t always be that way. After his team was penalized at Texas in the playoffs, Harvick said on his SiriusXM NASCAR show that “if you’re going to be one of the good teams, you’re going to have to push the limits. You’re going to have to be on the verge of getting trouble.”

Has his philosophy changed after NASCAR’s decision to disqualify cars that fail postrace inspection?

“You have to push to right up to where it is and sometimes it’s going to be questionable and sometimes it’s going to be too far and sometimes it’s going to result in positives,” Harvick said. “You have to be aggressive but you also have to be smart.

“I think there are a lot of areas that you can still work in, but right now, from a car standpoint, we’re just guessing on what we need because we don’t really know what we’re going to be battling as far as what happens when they drop the green flag at Atlanta (with the new rules package). We have no idea what’s going to happen, how we’re going to race or whether we’re fast or slow. There’s a lot of things to work on and obviously the inspection policy is going to be different.”

 and on Facebook