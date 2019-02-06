Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jamie Squire /Allsport

Minor League Baseball team will shed name that honors Dale Earnhardt in 2020

By Daniel McFadinFeb 6, 2019, 7:07 PM EST
A Minor League Baseball team in Kannapolis, North Carolina, will end a nearly two-decade run of being named for NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt after this season.

The Kannapolis Intimidators, a Class-A team affiliated with the Chicago White Sox, announced Wednesday plans for new name in 2020.

Named after Earnhardt’s famous moniker, the Intimidators era began when Earnhardt bought a stake in the team three months before his death in the 2001 Daytona 500 and continued years after Dale Earnhardt Inc. sold its share in the team.

Wednesday’s announcement by the team drew a response from Earnhardt’s daughter, Kelley Earnhardt Miller.

With new ownership in Temerity Capital and the team opening a new stadium in downtown Kannapolis next year, the decision was made to rebrand the South Atlantic League team.

A one-week campaign called “Branded New By You” running through Feb. 13 will allow fans and members of the community to submit suggestions for what direction the team should go with its new mascot.

Suggested names and feedback will be considered as the team works with brand identity firm Studio Simon to select a new name.

The name can’t be announced until after the upcoming season.

An Intimidators executive said other reasons for changing the name include being able to take advantage of the team’s brand as well as an audience whose interests are moving away from auto racing.

The Intimidators logo, designed by Sam Bass.

“We do recognize how much Dale means to this community,” Intimidators Assistant General Manager Vince Marcucci told NBC Sports. “Dale’s always going to be the Intimidator. We’re not trying to get away from (it). I don’t think that’s the right way to put it. But, like, own our own brand. Because we don’t own the Intimidators. (Earnhardt’s widow) Teresa has the rights to that. So for speed and flexibility as we try to do creative things in the future, we’re going to need something we own ourselves.”

Marcucci, who has been with the Intimidators for six months, is from South New Jersey and well aware of the Earnhardt name, having attended races at Pocono Raceway as a kid.

He said there’s been plenty of discussions about how to continue to honor the legacy of the Intimidator name.

“We’re about a block away from Dale Earnhardt Sr. Park in Kannapolis,” Marcucci said. “That was one of the first places that we took the gentleman (who) came to town to help us with the rebrand. So we definitely do understand the ties to racing as a whole in our community. That’s why (Cabarrus) County is branded ‘Where Racing Lives.'”

But Marcucci admitted that the demographics of the city and state are changing.

“I think millions of people are still Earnhardt fans,” Marcucci said. “But that’s his legacy. Not as much ours, you know? It’s just kind of creating a name that embraces the community for who they are now and who they’re going to be and who they’ve been. … You know it probably as well as I do that so many people are moving to this community from all over the country. It really is a melting pot of our entire country kind of migrating towards the Carolinas. I think we’ve seen over the past couple of years a lot of our fans have kind of been diversified away from NASCAR as well.

“But I think that’s the state of North Carolina as a whole.”

Marcucci allowed that if the majority of the name suggestions lean toward keeping it racing related, that’s the direction they could go.

“If 80 percent of submissions are racing, it gives us a pretty good idea of keeping it tied to racing,” he said. “If only two percent of the names that are submitted are racing, maybe we do go away from something like that.

“We can look into the city’s past and future for a different kind of name.”

Marcucci cautioned that the team likely wouldn’t go in the direction of others that have changed their names recently.

“I do not think we’re going to be the Rocket City Trash Pandas,” he said.

That’s the name that will be adopted by a team next year after it moves from Mobile to Madison, Alabama. It comes from its proximity to the NASA facility in nearby Huntsville and a nickname for the character Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

“There’s nothing wrong with that. To each their own,” Marcucci said. “I personally love the super creative names that have come out over the past couple of years from Minor League Baseball. But I don’t know if that’s exactly what we want to go with.”

Preliminary Daytona 500 entry list released

Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 6, 2019, 7:52 PM EST
Forty-two cars are on the preliminary entry list for the Feb. 17 Daytona 500.

NASCAR released the entry list Wednesday night.

Among those on the entry list are: Casey Mears (No. 27, Germain Racing), Reigning Xfinity champion Tyler Reddick (No. 31, Richard Childress Racing), Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 Beard Motorsports), Joey Gase (No. 66, Motorsports Business Management), Ryan Truex (No. 71, Tommy Baldwin Racing) and NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman (No. 96, Gaunt Brothers Racing).

Click here for Daytona 500 entry list

MORE: Full Daytona Speedweeks schedule 

State Water Heaters to sponsor Jeb Burton’s 5 races with JR Motorsports

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 6, 2019, 4:20 PM EST
JR Motorsports on Wednesday announced that State Water Heaters will sponsor Jeb Burton’s five-race stint in the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro in the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series.

State Water Heaters has been involved with the Burton family since 2007, starting first with Jeb’s father, Ward Burton, in NASCAR Cup and the NASCAR Truck Series, as well as with Jeb Burton in the Truck Series and in Late Models.

“I’m very excited to continue my partnership with State Water Heaters and make the introduction between them and JR Motorsports,” Jeb Burton said in a media release. “State has been an amazing partner over the years and has become family – helping me from the very start of my career going back to Late Models.”

Burton will debut the black, orange and blue No. 8 State Water Heaters Chevrolet Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway (March 30), as well as Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 25), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Sept. 7), a return stint to Texas (Nov. 2) and the season finale at Miami (Nov. 16). Alsco and Ultimate Headers will serve as associate partners for those same five races.

Burton will share driving duties of the No. 8 through the course of the season with Spencer Gallagher, Ryan Preece, Ryan Truex and Zane Smith.

Full Speedweeks schedule for Daytona International Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 6, 2019, 3:50 PM EST
NASCAR officially returns this weekend with the start of Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway.

The buildup to the Feb. 17 Daytona 500 begins Saturday with three Cup Series practice sessions. The first is for teams who will take part in Sunday’s Advance Auto Parts Clash.

The Clash is preceded by Daytona 500 qualifying.

The schedule includes a two-hour period on Feb. 14 for fans to have access to the Cup garage.

Below is the full Speedweeks schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, Feb. 7

9 – 10 p.m. – Cup haulers enter garage

Friday, Feb. 8

Noon – 7 p.m.  – Cup garage open

Saturday, Feb. 9

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:35 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice for Advance Auto Parts Clash (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying practice (FS1, MRN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Daytona 500 qualifying practice (FS1, MRN)

6:30 p.m. – Random drawing for Clash starting position/pit position

Sunday, Feb. 10

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

12:10 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying; impound/single car/two rounds (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:30 p.m. – Clash Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Advance Auto Parts Clash; 75 laps/187.5 miles (Fox Sports 1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Monday, Feb. 11

No track activity

Tuesday, Feb. 12

No track activity

Wednesday, Feb. 13

7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Daytona 500 media day

Noon – 5 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

Thursday, Feb. 14

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Truck Series practice (Fox Sports 2)

3:30 – 11 p.m. – Cup garage open

4 – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open to fans

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS2)

5:15 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

6:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

7 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying race No. 1; 60 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:45 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying race No. 2; 60 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, Feb. 15

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

2:05 – 2:55 – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

3:05 – 3:55 – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

4:40 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; Single truck/two rounds (FS1)

6:15 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Truck Series NextEra Energy 250; 100 laps/250 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Feb. 16

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/two rounds (FS1)

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

2 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity NASCAR Racing Experience 300; 120 laps/300 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 17

8 a.m. – Cup garage opens

12:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:45 p.m. – Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – 61st Daytona 500; 200 laps/500 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Dr. Robert Hubbard, co-inventor of HANS Device, passes away

Michigan State University
By Daniel McFadinFeb 6, 2019, 12:33 PM EST
Dr. Robert Hubbard, the co-inventor of the Head and Neck Support Device (HANS), died Tuesday.

A former professor in biomechanical engineering at Michigan State University, Hubbard created the HANS Device in the mid-80s with Jim Downing, his brother-in-law and a champion IMSA driver.

“Bob’s invention truly changed the world of auto racing safety and he was a kindhearted person who would help anyone in need,” HANS stated on its website. “He will be missed greatly.”

Hubbard and Downing set out to create the HANS device after the death of a racing friend as a result of a skull fracture. The duo began to develop, produce, sell and market the device in 1991, with Downing becoming the first driver to use the device when he wore an untested prototype in IMSA races.

Brett Bodine and Kyle Petty became the first Cup drivers to use the HANS device in July 2000, weeks after the death of Kenny Irwin Jr. from a basilar skull fracture in a wreck during Cup practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Petty’s son Adam was killed by a basal skull fracture in a crash during a Xfinity Series practice session at New Hampshire in May of that year.

Bodine first wore it for the July 23 event at Pocono Raceway.

During Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway in 2001, only five drivers reportedly planned to use it during the Daytona 500 qualifying races.

Only two more drivers, Ricky Craven and Jeff Burton, reportedly planned to wear the device for the Daytona 500, where Dale Earnhardt would die from head injuries in a crash on the last lap.

NASCAR mandated the use of the HANS Device and another safety device, the Hutchens, in October 2001.

According to Michigan State University in 2014, more than 200,000 HANS devices had been used by drivers since 1990.

No NASCAR drivers have been killed in on-track action since 2001.

In April 2017, Hubbard, Downing and Hubert Gramling were presented with the inaugural John Melvin Motorsport Safety Award by the Society of Automotive Engineers for their work on the HANS device.

“(Hubbard’s) development of that device was hugely important to motorsports,” said Burton, now a NASCAR on NBC analyst. “Clearly, it greatly helped the advancement of safety. The combination of the HANS and the head surround system, that combination of safety implementation revolutionized safety in motorsports, especially in stock cars. Neither works as effectively as it can without the other. Together they are an unbelievable advancement in safety.”

Other NASCAR drivers observed Hubbard’s passing on social media.