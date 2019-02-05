Nick Harrison named crew chief for Justin Haley at Kaulig Racing

Nick Harrison will take over the role of crew chief on Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevrolet this season, teaming with rookie Xfinity driver Justin Haley.

Harrison succeeds Chris Rice, who will serve as the team’s president.

Rice had been the team’s crew chief and general manager since 2016.

“I’m super happy to be moving into my new role as President of Kaulig Racing,” Rice said in a press release. “I’m very thankful to (team owners) Matt and Lisa Kaulig, as well as Kaulig Companies for this opportunity. We’ve had three years of success with this team, and we made the playoffs all three years. We have a great group of men and women, so it’s just an easy transition to move into that President role.”

Harrison has been a crew chief since 2006 and assumes the position at Kaulig Racing after five years at Richard Childress Racing, including being crew chief on the No. 3 Xfinity car last year.

Kaulig Racing’s headquarters are located on RCR’s campus in Welcome, North Carolina. It is part of a technical alliance with RCR.

“I’m super excited to be at Kaulig Racing,” Harrison said in a press release. “I’m thankful for the five years I’ve had at RCR prior to this, and I’m still in the same complex and running RCR equipment, so I don’t feel too out-of-place. We have a great group of guys at Kaulig Racing, and I feel like I have really hit the ground running. Justin is a proven winner in the truck series, and we plan on making a run for the title with him. He is fun to work with and has a great attitude. We had a great test in Atlanta, and we plan on building from that and going down to Daytona to start this season off with a bang.”

