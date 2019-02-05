Josh Bilicki to compete full-time in Xfinity Series for Ryan Sieg Racing

Bilicki will drive the No. 38 Chevrolet and be sponsored by Dr. Squatch Soap Co. for the Feb. 16 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.
Bilicki has 38 Xfinity starts since 2016 but has never competed in every race in a season. He competed in 29 of 33 races last year.
“I’m very thankful to R.S.S. Racing for this opportunity,” Bilicki said in a press release. “Last year was a learning year for me, especially seeing and driving fifteen of the tracks for the first time. I feel comfortable at every track now, and R.S.S. has cars and equipment capable of finishing upfront, which excites me. I’ve been around the team a handful of times and I think that this is a natural fit. I’m equally just as excited to be bringing a brand-new partner into NASCAR, Dr. Squatch Soap Co.! One hundred percent of the company’s products are made right here in the United States, and I feel that’s a very important stat for the NASCAR community.”
Bilicki joins a driver roster that includes Ryan Sieg and 2000 Xfinity champion Jeff Green.
Bubba Wallace will be sponsored by AfterShokz in the season-opening Daytona 500, Richard Petty Motorsports announced Tuesday.
Wallace, who is scheduled to make an appearance on NBC’s The Today Show on Wednesday, will have the producer of open-ear headphones on the hood of his No. 43 Chevrolet as me makes his second start in the “Great American Race.”
Wallace made history in 2018 when he placed second in the race, making him the highest finishing African-American driver in the race’s history.
“After last year, we know we can win the Daytona 500,” Wallace said in a press release. “Our team at Richard Petty Motorsports knows how to put together a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that is capable of giving me the handling and speed I need.
“We raced up front last year at Daytona, both in the 500 and in July, so I expect us to do it that again. That’s going to make a great day for AfterShokz, too. I’m thrilled they are joining us in the journey this year. They have become friends of mine and we’re going to Daytona together to win it.”
Nick Harrison will take over the role of crew chief on Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevrolet this season, teaming with rookie Xfinity driver Justin Haley.
Harrison succeeds Chris Rice, who will serve as the team’s president.
Rice had been the team’s crew chief and general manager since 2016.
“I’m super happy to be moving into my new role as President of Kaulig Racing,” Rice said in a press release. “I’m very thankful to (team owners) Matt and Lisa Kaulig, as well as Kaulig Companies for this opportunity. We’ve had three years of success with this team, and we made the playoffs all three years. We have a great group of men and women, so it’s just an easy transition to move into that President role.”
Harrison has been a crew chief since 2006 and assumes the position at Kaulig Racing after five years at Richard Childress Racing, including being crew chief on the No. 3 Xfinity car last year.
Kaulig Racing’s headquarters are located on RCR’s campus in Welcome, North Carolina. It is part of a technical alliance with RCR.
“I’m super excited to be at Kaulig Racing,” Harrison said in a press release. “I’m thankful for the five years I’ve had at RCR prior to this, and I’m still in the same complex and running RCR equipment, so I don’t feel too out-of-place. We have a great group of guys at Kaulig Racing, and I feel like I have really hit the ground running. Justin is a proven winner in the truck series, and we plan on making a run for the title with him. He is fun to work with and has a great attitude. We had a great test in Atlanta, and we plan on building from that and going down to Daytona to start this season off with a bang.”
JD Motorsports continues to fill out its driver lineup for the 2019 Xfinity season with announcements that Garrett Smithley and Stephen Leicht will compete for the team.
Smithley, 26, returns to drive for the team for the fourth consecutive year. He will pilot the No. 0 Chevrolet.
The Feb. 16 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway will be his 100th series start.
“I’ve been working hard this offseason to make my fourth year with JDM the best ever, I think it will be,” Smithley said in a press release. “I’m so blessed to be given the opportunity to race here by Johnny and all my sponsors. Daytona will be my 100th Xfinity start and all but two of those races have been at JDM. It’s an amazing race team and family, and I can’t wait to get this season going.”
Leicht, 32, is set to drive the No. 01 Chevrolet in his first full-time season since 2007 with Robert Yates Racing. That season he won his only NASCAR race at Kentucky Speedway.
Daytona will also be his 100th series start.
“I’m super stoked about my opportunity to drive for Johnny Davis,” Leicht said in a press release. “He has competitive cars with smart people in his stable and I’m looking forward to seeing what the season brings.”
Jani-King will be an associate sponsor of Leicht this season.
“Stephen is a great talent to have in our arsenal this season at JD Motorsports,” owner Johnny Davis said in a press release. “With his experience spanning nearly ten years in the series, we are confident that he will be able to take care of his equipment, which as we all know is very important for family teams. I am genuinely looking forward to seeing how he can improve our operations this season with all the knowledge he brings to the team.”