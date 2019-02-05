Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Casey Mears entered in second Germain Racing car for Daytona 500

By Daniel McFadinFeb 5, 2019, 3:34 PM EST
Germain Racing will use the Feb. 17 Daytona 500 to field a second car for the first time since 2011 and it will be piloted by former full-time driver Casey Mears.

Mears, who raced for Germain from 2010-16 in Cup, will drive the No. 27 Chevrolet. The team will be built and staffed through a partnership with Premium Motorsports. Pat Tryson will serve as crew chief.

Mears will be teammates with Ty Dillon, the current driver of Germain’s No. 13 Chevrolet.

“I have considered running a second car in the Daytona 500 for years,” owner Bob Germain said in a press release. “My immediate focus is still on our No. 13 team and the full season that Ty Dillon will run. However, when the chance to field a second car with Casey Mears came together this year with Jay Robinson building the car and providing the at-track crew, I wanted to jump on it.

“The Daytona 500 is a race that our team, sponsors and fans are all passionate about, and I am too. In a race where anything can happen, having a second entry is an exciting opportunity. Casey has been a part of our Germain Racing family for years, and I’m grateful that he’s willing to get behind the wheel for me again in this one race.”

Without a charter for the car, Mears is not guaranteed starting spot in the race.

Mears didn’t make any NASCAR starts in 2018.

He last competed in the 2017 Xfinity season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway for Biagi-DenBeste Racing.

Mears has 25 career Cup starts at Daytona International Speedway, with a best finish of second in the 2006 Daytona 500.

The addition of Mears makes for at least eight unchartered cars that could be entered into the Daytona 500.

With a maximum field of 40 cars, four will not make the field.

The uncharted cars include:

Mears

Tyler Reddick (No. 31 for Richard Childress Racing)

Ryan Truex (No. 71 for Tommy Baldwin Racing)

Joey Gase (No. 66 for MBM Motorsports)

Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 for Beard Motorsports)

Tanner Berryhill (No. 97 for Obaika Racing)

Parker Kligerman (No. 96 for Gaunt Brothers Racing)

JJ Yeley (No. 7 for NY Racing).

Select Blinds to sponsor David Ragan in Daytona 500, more races

Front Row Motorsports
By Daniel McFadinFeb 5, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
David Ragan will be sponsored by Select Blinds in some of the biggest races of the Cup season this year, including the Daytona 500.

Front Row Motorsports announced Tuesday that the online retailer of custom window coverings will be on Ragan’s No. 38 Ford in four races: the Feb. 17 Daytona 500, the March 10 TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway, the May 26 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Cup playoff opener on Sept. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The partnership is rooted in the recent auction of one of Ragan’s 2018 Cup cars.

A car Ragan drove at Dover International Speedway was won by Select Binds co-founder and CMO Rick Steele, who bid $300,000 for it at Barrett-Jackson. The $300,000 went to Shriners Hospitals for Children, which sponsored the car.

“Rick and the team at SelectBlinds.com have been great to work with,” Ragan said in a press release. “They have really stepped up in a big way to support our race team and they’ll make a big impact at the Daytona 500. It makes me excited to get to Daytona, kick off our season, and have a great run with them. I’m looking forward to it.”

Kevin Harvick says key NASCAR change might be one many are overlooking

Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 5, 2019, 12:03 PM EST
While the focus has been on NASCAR’s landmark decision to disqualify cars, including the winner, for failing postrace inspection, Kevin Harvick said it is what NASCAR will do all race weekend that is as important.

Harvick also discussed if he’ll do anything different this year with burnouts and how aggressive he believes his team should be with these new rules.

Harvick told NBC Sports on Tuesday morning that he liked what NASCAR will do all weekend in the garage.

“As you look at the whole process, it’s really not about postrace in my opinion,” he said. “I think it really starts in prerace and making sure that the officials and the teams are on the same page as to how things are interpreted.”

NASCAR announced Monday that during a three-day race weekend, a car that fails prerace inspection twice will start at the rear of the field, have a crew member ejected and lose 15 minutes of practice at the next event.

Should a car fail inspection before the race three times, the team also will have to serve a pass-through penalty at the start of the race and lose an additional 15 minutes of practice the next weekend.

Should a car fail inspection four times before the race, it will be classified an L1 penalty. Minimum penalty options would be a reduction of 10-40 owner and driver points, and/or suspension of a crew chief or team member for one to three races and/or a fine between $25,000 – $75,000.

NASCAR also stated Monday that it plans to have officials dedicated to each national series garage. NASCAR plans to have 12 officials dedicated to the Cup garage, 10 dedicated to the Xfinity garage and eight dedicated to the Truck garage. Other officials will move from one series garage to another to support those dedicated officials.

Harvick said such a change will help NASCAR try to keep up with teams.

“What happens in today’s world in every practice, somebody has got a group of pictures that come from every car throughout practice,” he said. “Everybody has got people back in the shop watching videos and analyzing them and listening to radios. So as soon as the teams find a weakness that NASCAR is doing, they exploit it pretty quickly. The teams are very good at analyzing things and sometimes much quicker than NASCAR is at figuring things out because there are just so many more of us.

“I like the fact that there are specific officials for each garage because each garage is different. I think a lot of times there were just so much going on for the guys and the gals in the garage inspecting the cars, that they just got worn out. There were so many things that were going on. In order to keep it under control, you have to keep it under control from the first week. You have to be able to police the things you did the first week on the 25th week and not have those trends keep growing.”

Another key area is how will NASCAR officiate burnouts by the winner? Exuberant burnouts have led to tires blowing and damaging the car. If that happens, will that prevent a car from passing inspection after the race and lead to its disqualification? It’s a tricky issue for NASCAR.

“We’re in show business,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. “Fans like burnouts. It’s a hard decision to make, and I don’t think we’ve actually landed on whether or not we’re going to say they can’t do that. But let’s just say that, at the very least, if there are habitual offenders of that, that’s not going to be OK.”

Harvick, who won eight races in 2018, is among those who have blown tires in past victory celebrations but he toned it down last year.

“We chose as a group to not have tires blow out,” Harvick told NBC Sports. “There were a couple of races where we didn’t do burnouts at all. Really that was out of respect to NASCAR asking just to help deliver a better message by not having everything blown out of the back of the car so they could inspect it.”

Even though he was more careful on burnouts, Harvick admits that a team can’t always be that way. After his team was penalized at Texas in the playoffs, Harvick said on his SiriusXM NASCAR show that “if you’re going to be one of the good teams, you’re going to have to push the limits. You’re going to have to be on the verge of getting trouble.”

Has his philosophy changed after NASCAR’s decision to disqualify cars that fail postrace inspection?

“You have to push to right up to where it is and sometimes it’s going to be questionable and sometimes it’s going to be too far and sometimes it’s going to result in positives,” Harvick said. “You have to be aggressive but you also have to be smart.

“I think there are a lot of areas that you can still work in, but right now, from a car standpoint, we’re just guessing on what we need because we don’t really know what we’re going to be battling as far as what happens when they drop the green flag at Atlanta (with the new rules package). We have no idea what’s going to happen, how we’re going to race or whether we’re fast or slow. There’s a lot of things to work on and obviously the inspection policy is going to be different.”

Bubba Wallace lands sponsor for Daytona 500

By Daniel McFadinFeb 5, 2019, 11:37 AM EST
Bubba Wallace will be sponsored by AfterShokz in the season-opening Daytona 500, Richard Petty Motorsports announced Tuesday.

Wallace, who is scheduled to make an appearance on NBC’s The Today Show on Wednesday, will have the producer of open-ear headphones on the hood of his No. 43 Chevrolet as me makes his second start in the “Great American Race.”

Wallace made history in 2018 when he placed second in the race, making him the highest finishing African-American driver in the race’s history.

Richard Petty Motorsports

“After last year, we know we can win the Daytona 500,” Wallace said in a press release. “Our team at Richard Petty Motorsports knows how to put together a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that is capable of giving me the handling and speed I need.

“We raced up front last year at Daytona, both in the 500 and in July, so I expect us to do it that again. That’s going to make a great day for AfterShokz, too. I’m thrilled they are joining us in the journey this year. They have become friends of mine and we’re going to Daytona together to win it.”

Wallace enters the 2019 season with a new crew chief in Derek Stamets.

Wallace ended his rookie season 28th in the standings with three top 10s, including his Daytona 500 finish.

Nick Harrison named crew chief for Justin Haley at Kaulig Racing

By Daniel McFadinFeb 5, 2019, 10:50 AM EST
Nick Harrison will take over the role of crew chief on Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevrolet this season, teaming with rookie Xfinity driver Justin Haley.

Harrison succeeds Chris Rice, who will serve as the team’s president.

Rice had been the team’s crew chief and general manager since 2016.

“I’m super happy to be moving into my new role as President of Kaulig Racing,” Rice said in a press release. “I’m very thankful to (team owners) Matt and Lisa Kaulig, as well as Kaulig Companies for this opportunity. We’ve had three years of success with this team, and we made the playoffs all three years. We have a great group of men and women, so it’s just an easy transition to move into that President role.”

Harrison has been a crew chief since 2006 and assumes the position at Kaulig Racing after five years at Richard Childress Racing, including being crew chief on the No. 3 Xfinity car last year.

Kaulig Racing’s headquarters are located on RCR’s campus in Welcome, North Carolina. It is part of a technical alliance with RCR.

“I’m super excited to be at Kaulig Racing,” Harrison said in a press release. “I’m thankful for the five years I’ve had at RCR prior to this, and I’m still in the same complex and running RCR equipment, so I don’t feel too out-of-place. We have a great group of guys at Kaulig Racing, and I feel like I have really hit the ground running. Justin is a proven winner in the truck series, and we plan on making a run for the title with him. He is fun to work with and has a great attitude. We had a great test in Atlanta, and we plan on building from that and going down to Daytona to start this season off with a bang.”

