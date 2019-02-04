Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Truck Series drivers could win up to $500,000 with ‘Triple Truck Challenge’

By Daniel McFadinFeb 4, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
A three-race stretch in June will now pay big for winners in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

NASCAR announced the “Triple Truck Challenge” on Monday, a new bonus program that could pay up to $500,000.

The three races – at Texas Motor Speedway (June 7), Iowa Speedway (June 15) and Gateway Motorsports Park (June 22) – are standalone events for the Truck Series.

If a driver wins one of the three races, they’ll be awarded a $50,000 bonus.

If a driver wins two out of three, they earn another $150,000.

A sweep of all three races delivers $500,000.

Only drivers who are earning Truck Series points can enter into the events.

NASCAR also confirmed that the four races that make up the Xfinity Series’ Dash 4 Cash remain the same, with the program being held at Texas Motor Speedway (March 30), Richmond Raceway (April 12), Talladega Superspeedway (April 27) and Dover International Speedway (May 4).

NASCAR will disqualify winners for failing postrace inspection at track

By Dustin LongFeb 4, 2019, 2:11 PM EST
CONCORD, N.C. – In a seismic philosophical change, NASCAR will take wins away for violations and alter its inspection process this season.

“We’re changing the culture,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, on Monday. “We’ve tried to do one way, and it hasn’t worked.”

Should the winning car fail inspection (for virtually any infraction other than lug nuts), it will have the win taken away – and no longer be listed in the record book as the winner – and lose all benefits from the victory, including points, stage points and money. If the winning car fails and the runner-up clears, the runner-up will be declared the winner.

NASCAR stated that a violation of one unsecured lug nut would not trigger a disqualification but three would. NASCAR stated that any other violation would lead to a disqualification of a winning car.

Throughout much of its history, NASCAR has been hesitant to take wins away from cars that failed inspection after the race either at the track or, more recently, at NASCAR’s R&D Center. NASCAR officials often said the basis for leaving wins intact was that fans who watched or attended the event should know the winner when they left the track or the race broadcast ended.

O’Donnell said he anticipates the winner being declared official about 90 minutes after the race. He said the winner, runner-up and “random” will typically be inspected after the race. The random car often is expected to be the third-place car in case the top two finishers fail inspection.

NASCAR will consider still taking a car to the R&D Center for teardown, but that will be only to examine any trends in the sport.

Previously, NASCAR did some inspection after the race and often took two or more Cup cars back to the NASCAR R&D Center for further inspection.

It was because of such inspections that penalties were issued to Kevin Harvick‘s team after his wins at Atlanta and after Texas in the playoffs.

After the Las Vegas win, NASCAR determined a violation with the rear window of Harvick’s car.

After the Texas playoff win, NASCAR stated that Harvick’s team did not use the spoiler exactly as supplied from the manufacturer.

Vice president of competition Scott Miller said Harvick would have been stripped of both wins under this policy.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps had hinted at such a change in his news conference with the media the day of the Cup finale in Miami by saying that series officials planned to “look at the inspection process.”

NASCAR keeps group qualifying for 2019 Cup season despite new rules

Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Nate RyanFeb 4, 2019, 1:51 PM EST
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR announced Monday afternoon that group qualifying will remain in place at least to start the 2019 Cup season.

With a new rules package limiting horsepower, reducing speeds and increasing the importance of the draft, there was speculation that NASCAR might consider a single-car qualifying format like it does at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, two tracks where drafting is a major determinant.

Vice president of competition Scott Miller said NASCAR wants to keep qualifying entertaining and “we don’t believe single-car qualifying is going to get that done.”

Miller said NASCAR isn’t anticipating the draft to have a major impact on qualifying. “If you look at what’s happened on track with cars, I don’t think a 30-car draft will be quicker than two to three cars,” Miller said. “We don’t know yet, and competitors don’t know, if they trim the car out for lowest drag, is that faster than a three-car draft? There are lots of things to learn.”

Daytona and Talladega will remain a single-car qualifying format, but it’s possible other tracks could change. “We’ll adjust as necessary,” Miller said. “We won’t stick our heads in the sand.”

There will be some minor time modifications. The first session of group qualifying will be shortened by 5 minutes to 10 and there will be 5 minutes between sessions instead of 7 minutes. Miller said the windows were tightened to let broadcasters have a tighter program.

Other announcements Monday from NASCAR in a meeting with the news media at its R&D Center:

–The 2021 season is projected as the on-track rollout for the Gen 7 car. A new engine likely would follow after that, possibly in the ’22 season. John Probst, vice president for innovation and development, said the new car likely will have a composite body (which the Xfinity Series switched to over the past few seasons).

–After working as general manager of the truck series last season, Ben Kennedy will become the managing director of racing operations and international development and work on major projects across all three national series.

–The Daytona 500 will be the last race for longtime race director David Hoots, whose role in the NASCAR tower will be filled by Tim Berman and Jusan Hamilton.

–The Triple Truck Challenge, a three-race program at Texas Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway and Gateway Motorsports Park, will offer truck drivers an opportunity to win $500,000 in bonus money.

–NASCAR is adding series-specific officials to its national series next year. There will be 12 in Cup, 10 in Xfinity and eight in truck.

Dustin Long contributed to this story

LeafFilter to sponsor Justin Haley for half of 2019 Xfinity season

By Daniel McFadinFeb 4, 2019, 11:04 AM EST
LeafFilter Gutter Protection will again be a primary sponsor for Kaulig Racing this season in the Xfinity Series, the team announced Monday.

The company, founded by team owner Matt Kaulig, will be on rookie Justin Haley‘s No. 11 Chevrolet for the first half of the 33-race season.

The car will also have the team’s paint scheme from 2014, LeafFilter’s first year as a sponsor in the sport.

“I couldn’t be more excited to represent LeafFilter, their employees and Matt Kaulig this season, and I’m thankful that they are putting their trust into me as a primary sponsor for my rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Haley said in a press release. “They’ve been an asset to our sport throughout the last few years, so it’s an honor to have their support in 2019.”

In addition to Haley, Kaulig Racing will field a second car part-time this season. Ross Chastain is scheduled to drive the No. 10 Chevrolet in three races, including the season-opening race at Daytona.

 

Advance Auto Parts Clash entry list is released

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 4, 2019, 8:43 AM EST
All 20 cars eligible for Sunday’s non-points Advance Auto Club Parts Clash are entered for the 75-lap race at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR released the event’s entry list Monday morning.

The race is open to drivers who won a Cup pole in 2018, former Clash winners who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 winners who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2018 and drivers who qualified for last year’s Cup playoffs.

This will be the first event for Kurt Busch with Chip Ganassi Racing, Ryan Newman with Roush Fenway Racing, Martin Truex Jr. with Joe Gibbs Racing, Jamie McMurray with Spire Motorsports (McMurray also will run the Daytona 500 for the team and has no other Cup races scheduled after that), and Daniel Suarez with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Here is how the field qualified for this race:

2018 Busch Pole Award Winners (13)

Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Paul Menard, Daniel Suarez and Martin Truex Jr.

Former Daytona 500 Champions (2)

• Jamie McMurray, Ryan Newman

Former Daytona 500 Busch Pole Award Winners (2)

Austin Dillon, Jimmie Johnson

2018 Playoff Drivers (3)Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski