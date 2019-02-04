Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Long: NASCAR makes decision worth celebrating

By Dustin LongFeb 4, 2019, 4:47 PM EST
About time.

The notion that a winner could fail inspection after a race and still be credited with the victory was ridiculous. That such penalties often weren’t announced until a few days after the race dragged down the sport.

NASCAR finally did the right thing Monday, stating that  it will disqualify the winning vehicle if it fails inspection after the race at the track. This is for Cup, Xfinity and the Truck series. 

It’s simple now.

Do not pass inspection … do not collect your race-winning check and trophy.

“Bring your cars right,” Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said of the message to teams. “We are not going to take 24 hours to inspect 40 cars postrace. Get it right.”

Two special areas will be with lug nuts and engines. A team can have up to two lug nuts not secured and still keep the win.

Because teams use sealed engines for two races, it’s possible a race-winning engine could be on its first race and not be inspected at the R&D Center until it is run a second time. Should a violation be found after an engine is run a second time, there will not be a disqualification because NASCAR does not want to alter the results from a race weeks or months earlier with that engine. Instead, NASCAR will issue an L2 penalty (75 points, six-race suspension of crew chief or other team members and fine between $100,000 – $200,000 and finish will not count toward playoff eligibility or determining the champion in final race) and apply it to both races. 

Other than that, series officials said a violation found in inspection after the race will lead to that car being disqualified. (Teams will have the chance to appeal and that will be heard by Wednesday after the race.)

So, if a winning car doesn’t pass the ground clearance measurements after the race, it is disqualified. If the splitter does not meet the rules after the race, the winning car is disqualified. If there is a violation with the rear window that is found after the race, the winning car is disqualified.

You get the point.

NASCAR will drop a disqualified car to last in the results, take away any stage points it scored and withhold the money it would have earned for the win. The victory will not count toward playoff participation or advancement to the next round. 

NASCAR also stated that the winning driver of a disqualified car will not have that victory count toward their career record.

It will be as if the win never happened for that car and driver.

As it should.

Finally.

The runner-up car also will be inspected after the race. In a case where the winning car fails inspection, the runner-up will be declared the winner provided it passes inspection.

NASCAR also will take a random car for inspection after the race and series officials conceded it often could be the third-place car in case the top two fail. Last year’s Texas playoff race had the top two finishers fail inspection after the race — winner Kevin Harvick and runner-up Ryan Blaney.

Monday’s announce will impacts other areas. NASCAR estimated it would take more than 90 minutes after the race before a winner could be declared.

That’s for every race. So the winner of the Daytona 500 could change well after the confetti falls on their celebration in Victory Lane, photos are taken and interviews complete.

Yes, that will be awkward but it will be better than having a team keep a victory with a car that doesn’t pass inspection. Getting it right matters. 

Even with NASCAR ratcheting penalties last season to winners, the record book still listed those drivers as the victors. Monday’s announcement won’t mean rewriting the record book for those who won races with illegal cars, but it’s a start and a direction NASCAR needs to go.

Another key impact with this ruling could be on the postrace celebrations.

Cars have blown out wheels and damaged parts of the body with crowd-pleasing burnouts.

So what happens with this?

“We’re in show business,” Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition. “Fans like burnouts. It’s a hard decision to make, and I doin’t think we’ve actually landed on whether or not we’re going to say they can’t do that. But let’s just say that, at the very least, if there are habitual offenders of that, that’s not going to be OK.”

That issue might be a bit muddy but the the fact that NASCAR is willing to disqualify a winning car and remove it from the record books is something that needed to be done. A long time ago.

Now on to the next issue in the sport …

DC Solar files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in wake of raids

By Daniel McFadinFeb 4, 2019, 6:37 PM EST
DC Solar’s chapter 11 bankruptcy filing provides details regarding the Dec. 18 raid on its headquarters and CEO’s home by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service.

The filing includes a declaration by Seth Freeman, the proposed Chief Restructuring Officer for DC Solar, a former sponsor of Chip Ganassi Racing.

Freeman said the FBI and IRS raids seized “funds from all bank accounts associated with the DC Solar businesses” and “hundreds of items essential” for DC Solar to continue operating. That included computer servers, computers, and hard copy files containing corporate books and records, investment agreements, lease agreements, vendor agreements, communications with investors and customers and invoices for insurance and utility providers.

Freeman also said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission “issued subpoenas to (DC Solar) Solutions, (DC Solar) Distribution, and certain other parties.”

The company was forced to layoff approximately 100 employees as a result of the seizures.

Chip Ganaasi Racing announced it was shutting down its Xfinity Series program last month due to a lack of sponsorship from DC Solar.

Court filings show DC Solar still owes CGR $4.3 million.

Other NASCAR entities it owes money to:

International Speedway Corp. – $1,025,000

Kansas Speedway – $750,000

ISM Raceway – $750,000

Richmond Raceway – $750,000

Talladega Superspeedway – $750,000

Freeman said the company is unaware of the “genesis of the government seizure,” but that DC Solar’s counsel had been told by the Department of Justice that the seizures related to alleged “investment fraud” and that the “government had seized the assets in order to prevent them from being dissipated and to compensate any victims of the alleged fraud.”

Freeman also said the IRS “initiated proceedings in 2017 challenging certain … practices” involving the mobile solar power generators DC Solar produces.

The company has filed two bankruptcy cases – for DC Solar Solutions and DC Solar Distributions – in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. The company is headquartered in Benecia, California.

Freeman said DC Solar is “finalizing debtor-in-possession financing” and began the bankruptcy cases “in order to reopen its business operations.”

In order to do that, Jeff Carpoff and his wife Paulette have agreed to step away from day-to-day management of the company and to use the services of Freeman and a professional restructuring advisor to lead DC Solar through the restructuring.

The bankruptcy filings also includes creditors DC Solar owes money, including many NASCAR entities.

 

Truck Series drivers could win up to $500,000 with ‘Triple Truck Challenge’

By Daniel McFadinFeb 4, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
A three-race stretch in June will now pay big for winners in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

NASCAR announced the “Triple Truck Challenge” on Monday, a new bonus program that could pay up to $500,000.

The three races – at Texas Motor Speedway (June 7), Iowa Speedway (June 15) and Gateway Motorsports Park (June 22) – are standalone events for the Truck Series.

If a driver wins one of the three races, they’ll be awarded a $50,000 bonus.

If a driver wins two out of three, they earn another $150,000.

A sweep of all three races delivers $500,000.

Only drivers who are earning Truck Series points can enter into the events.

NASCAR also confirmed that the four races that make up the Xfinity Series’ Dash 4 Cash remain the same, with the program being held at Texas Motor Speedway (March 30), Richmond Raceway (April 12), Talladega Superspeedway (April 27) and Dover International Speedway (May 4).

NASCAR keeps group qualifying for 2019 Cup season despite new rules

By Nate RyanFeb 4, 2019, 1:51 PM EST
2 Comments

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR announced Monday afternoon that group qualifying will remain in place at least to start the 2019 Cup season.

With a new rules package limiting horsepower, reducing speeds and increasing the importance of the draft, there was speculation that NASCAR might consider a single-car qualifying format like it does at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, two tracks where drafting is a major determinant.

Vice president of competition Scott Miller said NASCAR wants to keep qualifying entertaining and “we don’t believe single-car qualifying is going to get that done.”

Miller said NASCAR isn’t anticipating the draft to have a major impact on qualifying. “If you look at what’s happened on track with cars, I don’t think a 30-car draft will be quicker than two to three cars,” Miller said. “We don’t know yet, and competitors don’t know, if they trim the car out for lowest drag, is that faster than a three-car draft? There are lots of things to learn.”

Daytona and Talladega will remain a single-car qualifying format, but it’s possible other tracks could change. “We’ll adjust as necessary,” Miller said. “We won’t stick our heads in the sand.”

There will be some minor time modifications. The first session of group qualifying will be shortened by 5 minutes to 10 and there will be 5 minutes between sessions instead of 7 minutes. Miller said the windows were tightened to let broadcasters have a tighter program.

Other announcements Monday from NASCAR in a meeting with the news media at its R&D Center:

–The 2021 season is projected as the on-track rollout for the Gen 7 car. A new engine likely would follow after that, possibly in the ’22 season. John Probst, vice president for innovation and development, said the new car likely will have a composite body (which the Xfinity Series switched to over the past few seasons).

–After working as general manager of the truck series last season, Ben Kennedy will become the managing director of racing operations and international development and work on major projects across all three national series.

–The Daytona 500 will be the last race for longtime race director David Hoots, whose role in the NASCAR tower will be filled by Tim Berman and Jusan Hamilton.

–The Triple Truck Challenge, a three-race program at Texas Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway and Gateway Motorsports Park, will offer truck drivers an opportunity to win $500,000 in bonus money.

–NASCAR is adding series-specific officials to its national series next year. There will be 12 in Cup, 10 in Xfinity and eight in truck.

Dustin Long contributed to this story