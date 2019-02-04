Advance Auto Parts Clash entry list is released

The race is open to drivers who won a Cup pole in 2018, former Clash winners who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 winners who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2018 and drivers who qualified for last year’s Cup playoffs.
This will be the first event for Kurt Busch with Chip Ganassi Racing, Ryan Newman with Roush Fenway Racing, Martin Truex Jr. with Joe Gibbs Racing, Jamie McMurray with Spire Motorsports (McMurray also will run the Daytona 500 for the team and has no other Cup races scheduled after that), and Daniel Suarez with Stewart-Haas Racing.
Tony Stewart started from the pole and led all 30 laps to win the final night of the Winter Nationals that featured the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1. It was Stewart’s first All-Star win at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida.
Stewart collected $5,000 for the victory. He also won his heat race and dash event.
The victory was Stewart’s fourth career All-Star feature triumph. Lucas Wolfe finished second and Paul McMahan was third.
Joe Gibbs told the track’s announcer in a post-race interview : “I’m just so proud of (Ty Gibbs). This is all Ty has ever wanted to do is race cars. We’re thrilled with that. The Lord has blessed us with a great experience for our family here. I’ve got seven grandsons, it looks like he’ll be the one who races.
“Just a huge deal for the family. Ty has really worked extremely hard at this.”
Ty Gibbs credited his team, “an amazing group of guys,” he told the track’s announcer in a post-race interview. The victory was Ty Gibbs’ first at Myrtle Beach Speedway.
Charlotte, N.C — Jeff Gordon may not have had his historic NASCAR career if his mother had attended his first sprint car race.
John and Carol Ann Bickford knew it would be a bad idea if Carol Ann watched her 13-year-old son, who had only driven quarter midgets and go-karts at that point, be scared by the power of a sprint car.
Had she been at the All-Star Circuit of Champions Speedweek in Florida in 1985, she might not have seen Gordon be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame 34 years later
“There was a method behind John’s madness,” Carol Ann told NBC Sports after Friday’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony. “He knew what it was going to be like for Jeff to get out on the track for the very first time in that sprint car. He knew that it would scare him. He knew that it was powerful.”
So she didn’t join them on the trip from Vallejo, California. She didn’t see Gordon get the “crap scared (out of me)” in way that was never matched.
The decision to race sprint cars came in 1984 after Gordon and Bickford, his stepfather, read an article in Open Wheel magazine touting Sport Allen, a 15-year-old who was already driving sprints.
“(Bickford) had this great idea of, ‘If he can do it at 15, I know you can do it at 13,” Gordon recalled last weekend before his induction into the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame.
He and Bickford’s first attempt to “prove that theory” came on a February night at Jax Raceway in Jacksonville.
That first night, Bickford was right – about the power.
“I can tell you the first time I stood on the throttle of that race car, (Bickford’s) theory was dead wrong,” Gordon said. “(I) thought my career in racing was pretty much going to go back to go-karts and quarter midgets right away.”
Carol Ann knew those thoughts could have been exacerbated had she been in attendance.
“As a mother, you see your son react to being that scared about something, (and) it’s hard to say how things would have ended up if I would have said, ‘Let’s just pack this up and let’s not do this.'”
Had that occurred, it could have had an unforeseen impact on NASCAR.
Gordon may not have made his Xfinity Series debut at Rockingham Speedway in 1990.
He may not have won the March 1992 Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he was spotted by Rick Hendrick. Hendrick would field Gordon’s Cup debut eight months later and all 805 of his series starts through 2016.
Over those 24 years, Gordon may not have won 93 races, four championships and helped solidify NASCAR’s place as a mainstream sport.
But luckily, as Gordon said Friday night, his mother is “smart woman.”
Carol Ann and Bickford were there to see Gordon receive his Hall of Fame ring from Hendrick and Gordon’s children. Gordon became emotional as he spoke of Hendrick’s impact on his life and then watched tearfully a video he had selected of his 19-year-old self speaking about his hopes for his career.
As the video ended, a career neatly wrapped, Gordon wiped his eyes and walked off stage.
“In some miraculous way it worked out ,” Gordon said of his sprint car career that led to NASCAR stardom. “I never had an injury, (I) won races and it opened up doors and it was absolutely the right move at the right time for us.
“Eventually (Carol Ann) started coming to the race track once I got some experience and then she was my biggest fan.”
If Kevin Meendering left Las Vegas with a big smile on his face, there’s a very good reason.
No, the new crew chief for seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson probably didn’t hit it big at the slot machines or poker tables, but he definitely was very happy with what his new driver did in Thursday and Friday’s NASCAR open test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Johnson was fastest of 21 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity drivers that took part in the test, hitting a top speed of 178.885 mph on Thursday. Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski was fastest in Friday’s abbreviated half-day session, just a tick below Johnson’s previous day’s speed at 178.436 mph.
“I think it was a huge learning experience for us,” said Meendering, who took over for Chad Knaus this season (Knaus moves to crew chief for William Byron). “We got out there in a decent pack and figured out what issues we’re going to have, what we need to work on and some direction of how we need to develop our cars.
“It’s going to be a trade-off of building speed in your car versus handling, and that’s going to be track dependent and is going to be a big learning curve, for sure.”
In addition to the way the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 performed, Meendering, who previously was crew chief for the now-retired Elliott Sadler at JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, was particularly happy with how he and Johnson communicated in their first on-track time together.
“(Johnson’s) feedback’s phenomenal,” Meendering said. “He really has a great understanding and feel for the car and gives great feedback, so it really makes my job a lot easier.
“The communication’s been great, he’s easy to talk to and I feel like the learning curve has been pretty quick.”
Friday’s portion of the two-day test was only a half-day in length. Drivers racked up a number of single-car laps, plus there were two additional drafting sessions like Thursday in packs of up to 11 cars each.
Keselowski, teammate of defending Cup champ Joey Logano, also came out of the test with a positive feeling.
“We were pretty good, and I feel like, if we’re as fast as we were today when we come back to race (for the Pennzoil 400 on March 3), I feel like we’ll be a threat to win,” said Keselowski, who won the first playoff race in LVMS history last September. “(The car) is about as different as it can be, but it’s our job to master it and be the best with it.
“I feel like we learned some things and got better, and that’s kind of what you expect when you have something so much different than what we’re normally accustomed to, but I’m glad to see that’s how it played out.”
Another driver that took part in the test was Richard Petty Motorsports’ Bubba Wallace.
“It’s just good to get back in the car and knock the dust off,” Wallace said. “(The car) was completely different than what I expected.
“I expected it to be a little bit like the (2018) All-Star Race, but it had a lot more speed than that. When we got in the pack, it was a little bit of a handful, and we’ve still got to work on passing a little bit.”
As for working in the draft, Wallace added, “It’s not quite plate racing, but (when you get out of the draft) you can hear the motor pick up a different octave and feel it in the seat. It’s just the fine balance of if you want your car really fast by yourself or really fast in the pack.”